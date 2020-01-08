Loading...

If you are looking for a cruise ship vacation, you may have considered Disney. Disneyland and Disney World fans wanting to take a trip on the high seas will have the chance to meet their favorite characters and continue to experience the wonderful magic of this popular brand.

There are some aspects of these cruise ships that resemble other cruises, from different dining rooms to the rooms in which you sleep, to the entertainment that is offered. But there are many aspects that are completely unique to Disney that you won’t find anywhere else. This is why people love these ships so much and keep booking them year after year.

Here are 20 surprising facts about Disney cruises.

20 You can definitely ask where you want to be

According to Travel and Leisure, when you book your Disney cruise you can see if you can sit in certain places while eating.

This may not be something you are interested in, but it is cool to know that you could have the option. This is surprising because it looks like you have to sit where there is room, but it seems that Disney cruises are all about great customer service and they want you to enjoy it.

19 The employees do not always like the food

People who regularly take Disney cruises say that the food is great and that it looks absolutely amazing on photos that passengers post online. But what about the employees? What are they eating?

As someone who has been working on Disney cruises on Reddit, “the food was terrible! I ate a lot of cereals.”

18 There are carpets that actually tell you where you are

Every cruise ship becomes quite large and it makes sense if you are not really sure where you are, especially at the start of your journey.

According to WDW Info: “Find one of the frequently placed cards on the carpet; if the card is facing right, you go forward, if it is upside down, you go back.”

17 Disney Cruises have a cool way to reduce water waste

We could all use less water in our daily lives. It’s pretty crazy how much water we waste while showering for a super long time or leave the tap open while we brush our teeth.

Disney cruise ships have a cool way to reduce water waste, and it’s just so brilliant. As Popsugar says: “The ships save up to 22.3 million liters of fresh water per year” while the ships are cleaned with water from the A / C.

16 You can get a coffee drink with Mickey Mouse on it

It is absolutely surprising to hear that if you enjoy certain things about the Disney parks, you can also get them on the cruise ships. It would be easy to think that they would keep these things separate, but luckily they don’t.

Travel and Leisure says that the Cove Cafe on the ships gives you a coffee with the face of Mickey Mouse on it. This is cute.

15 characters wear location-specific clothing

As Travel and Leisure explains, employees who dress like the Disney characters that everyone likes to wear wear clothing specific to the location of the cruise. As the publication says, “Expect Alaskan sailings to meet Mickey in fisherman’s overalls and Minnie in a fur-lined jacket.” That’s really cool, right?

14 Children do not eat in restaurants on the first day

via Chic Family Travels and A Healthy Slice Of Life

According to Mouse Savers, it is not possible for children to dine on the first day in restaurants on Disney cruise ships. The blog suggests that parents use the “self-service restaurants” and then eat in a restaurant like Remy’s that only adults eat there. The website also mentions that children get food in the children’s rooms (called the Club or the Lab), but they may be too busy to enjoy eating.

13 How do you get there before your dinner?

Mouse Savers says that if you are there before your dinner reservation is planned, this actually won’t do anything for you. The website explains: “We advise you not to eat. If you show up five minutes after they start to sit, you walk straight in. If you come early, you just have to wait in line!”

That is surprising to hear because you would think you could eat earlier rather than later, but that is good to know in advance.

12 There are very many employees

Another surprising fact about Disney cruises is that there is a huge amount of employees. Of course, you would assume that it should be because there are many different ships and they are large, but the number is probably higher than you expected.

According to Popsugar there are “950 crew members in total”, which means a ratio of one to three for employees and passengers on the Disney Magic and the Disney Wonder.

11 You can get Dole Whip and even send e-mail during Disney Cruises

Thanks to Blog.dvcrequest.com, we know that you can send email from Castaway Cay, a location you’ll see after leaving your cruise. There is a post office that looks so cute.

You can also get Dole Whip, the super popular snack that fans enjoy when they visit the Disney parks.

10 You can watch movies while they are in cinemas

Popsugar says that when you travel on a Disney cruise, you can watch movies in the ship’s theater while they begin at home in the cinema.

This is a great detail to know about, because it would make your cruise experience even more special. This would be great to share with your friends after your cruise.

9 Please call it a ship

Another surprising fact about Disney cruises is that saying that it is a “boat” is actually a no-go.

According to Picture The Magic you should definitely say that you are on a ‘ship’ and not say the word ‘boat’. The website states that some people are really upset by this.

8 Do you want to go on a Disney or Halloween Disney Cruise?

Travel Pulse says there are some Disney cruise ships on which you can take a vacation with themes, including for Halloween and Christmas.

This is surprising, because it would not be something that you would expect from them. Of course, you would expect employees to be dressed to Disney characters. But it’s nice to know that you can go during the winter holidays and have a great festive time.

7 You want to set up Meet and Greets earlier (but you can be lucky when you get there)

Picture The Magic shares that, although of course you want to set your meet and greets before boarding the cruise ship, because you want to ensure that your children can have this fun experience, there are a few places for people who don’t yet do that . That’s good to know, especially if you were busy before you went on a trip or you just forgot.

6 You could have the same waiter / waitress every night

Rd.com says that you could have the same waiter / waitress every night during your Disney cruise. This may be surprising, as there are so many employees on every Disney cruise ship, but it is always useful to know as much as possible before you travel.

Rd.com explains that they ensure that you have exactly what you want, because they see you a few times in succession.

5 You don’t have to tip because they are included

Give tip or don’t tip? Although you always want to do the right thing and leave a nice tip, it can sometimes be difficult to know what the etiquette is.

Rd.com says that tips are included when you are on a Disney cruise. This is surprising, because not many places do that and you always have to figure out the tip yourself.

4 people eat more than 10,000 pounds of chicken on the ships for a week

World Of Walt says that in a week on the Disney cruise ships the amount of chicken people eat is 10,000 pounds.

Yes. 10,000 pounds. That is an absolutely insane number. It is difficult to even contain that amount of food. People say it’s the most popular type of meat … but that’s a lot of chicken.

3 There are restaurants where no children are allowed

Travel Pulse says that Disney cruise ships have restaurants where no children can dine. Disney Fantasy and Disney Dream have Remy, which serves French cuisine, and each ship has Palo, which serves Italian cuisine.

It is surprising that adults and children would have separate places to eat, and this is something we probably didn’t know.

2 The toilets are super handy

Do we think going to the bathroom during a Disney cruise is a great experience? We may expect less than amazing toilets, but that is actually not the case at all.

According to Chip and Co, the toilets on Disney cruise ships are super handy and also unique for cruises. They are considered a “one and a half bath”, so you have two rooms: a toilet and sink in one room and then your shower in the other.

1 The ships are larger than Main Street in Disney’s Magic Kingdom

We know that cruise ships are large, but we may be surprised that the Disney ships are even larger than the Main Street in Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

World Of Walt says that Disney Magic and Disney Wonder are 984 feet and Main Street is 966. That sounds so magical.

