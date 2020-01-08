Loading...

Going to a ski area is the climax of the winters of many snow lovers (or summers, depending on where they live!). From the fresh powder to the exciting sensations on the slopes, there is a lot to love from adventure in tons of snow. Of course, numerous mountain destinations also offer excellent shopping, tourist opportunities and restaurants.

Ah yes, ski area food. Don’t worry: the food in a ski area is apparently hundreds of times better than you would expect. Although some places are run down and a little doubtful, there are long lists of great places to eat, no matter which mountain you are on.

Resorts care about the experiences of their customers, because it is not only the snow that makes the resort successful. So the resort companies care about feeding you and doing good. Here are 20 strange but real facts about eating in ski resorts.

20 apres-ski is not just about food and drink

There is a whole series of etiquette rules about apres-ski, which literally means ‘after skiing’ in French. The term refers to eating and drinking when you hit the slopes all day, and as Bravo TV emphasizes, it is more about socializing than sloshing.

19 You’ve probably earned those calories

If you’ve been skiing all day, you probably have the feeling that you’ve earned that fatty hamburger and fries. And to be honest, you probably did that too. According to Colorado Ski, one hour of skiing burns around 446 calories for the average person. So go ahead and enjoy!

18 The snacks are probably too expensive

Like everything else in ski areas, from rental equipment to lift tickets, food is probably too expensive. However, it is part of the experience and after a day of skiing you will no longer have the energy to search for (and cook) your own food.

17 The food can be a total of five stars

Although you may imagine cozy bars with bottles for adults and big fries, many ski resorts have a higher offer. Numerous ski resorts have Michelin-quality food and some celebrities prepare delicious dishes on the spot, says Leisure Group Travel.

16 It can only taste good due to the fresh air

It doesn’t really matter what you approach on slopes, because you’re starving anyway. It is that age-old phenomenon of feeling so voracious that you eat just about everything, but also thinking that everything that passes through your lips is the most divine dish ever.

15 resorts depend on dining to complete their offer

Eating is a necessity, for sure, but it probably doesn’t matter much for the results of the ski resorts. Turn right? Mass. In fact, many ski resorts depend on their restaurants to bring bacon, both literally and figuratively. Resorts like Vail in Colorado earn 9 percent of their money in food, says The Atlantic.

14 Snowfall is not exactly the largest draw

You would think that it is the snow that attracts most visitors to ski resorts. But in fact it is more about the overall ambiance of the place that encourages people to keep coming back. And that also applies to the eateries on the slopes. After all, no good food means no repeat customers.

13 restaurants Follow The Disneyland Model

Resorts such as Vail and Whistler, The Atlantic notes, imitate Disneyland by having a monopoly on visitors to their mountains. Every restaurant in your ski area is owned by the parent company, so wherever you go, they present your plate.

12 The Mountain is designed for dining

Because resorts like Vail only get half of their money from ticket sales, the rest has to come from selling things like stuff, classes and food. So they make sure that their ski slopes flow directly into dining areas and point you in a handy way where they want you to have lunch, says The Atlantic.

11 You can wear your ski boots in some places

Ski resorts understand that taking off your equipment can be a major headache. At the same time they know that you have to refuel. So many restaurants allow skiers and snowboarders to snack on the slopes, with a walk-up service so that you can keep your boots on.

10 It’s not one measure for everyone on the slopes

Wherever you ski or snowboard in the world, resorts know they have to cater for weary travelers. To this end, many resorts have a long list of eateries, from buffets to smaller, more cozy restaurants. Some even have dining room-like places to eat.

9 International flavors are a necessity

In addition to all available food sizes, from chowhalls to fine dining, ski managers know that they have to appeal to everyone. That means dishes from all over the world, regardless of where the resort is located. Many skiers will cross oceans to find the best powder.

8 The food becomes pretty exotic

You may think that mountainous ski areas are stuck with frozen or canned ingredients that are transported by trucks. But the menus in many resorts have some surprising dishes, such as fresh seafood, local bison and venison and Michelin-quality selection. Mm, elk citizens.

7 You can eat in super weird places

Fancy a 20-minute walk through the forest to visit a yurt for dinner? Many visitors to Killington Resort in Vermont love the experience, says Fodors, and the five-course meals are absolutely in contrast with the ambiance of the place. You can get a bison ribeye and of course Vermont cheeses.

6 Racing through the snow with a drink in hand

Of course, drinking on the slopes is usually rejected. But per Fodors, at Sun Valley Resort in Idaho, you can take a horse sleigh while you climb. Of course it will be during your sleigh ride to a log cabin dinner spot, but still. Bottom up!

5 Sometimes you have to ski in (but it’s worth it)

While some resorts make their restaurants easily accessible, others make you work for your plate. At Beaver Creek Resort in Colorado you can ski at a restaurant that offers moose and buffalo chili, game tacos and more, Fodors says. Of course you will be starving by the time you get there.

4 You can literally dine on top of a glacier in Whistler

Some restaurants offer hamburgers and fries. Whistler’s Four Seasons Resort organizes dinners with oysters, crabs and octopus on a literal glacier that you have to reach by helicopter, says Fodors. One selected place is called the Blue Room and it is located in an ice cave! Talk about an epic apres ski event!

3 Sometimes you can ski with your chef

Not every staff member in ski areas is a wanderer. In Viceroy Snowmass, the resort’s chef is also a ski guide, Fodors explains. He makes great food, but he can also teach you how to ski for dinner. Good deal!

2 You may get a little light in the head during dinner

Whether you walk up or down to a restaurant on the slopes, you expect to feel a little sick. At such high altitudes (some restaurants are another 4,000 feet above the ski resorts themselves), you can experience the effects of reduced oxygen levels in the alpine environment.

1 Getting in and out is not an easy task

Although you may have been wiped out by skiing all day, you cannot expect a quick dinner in most resorts. Unless you are cozy at the bar for some quick eets, you can walk for hours to and from your place to eat, in some cases via gondola or snowcat, plus taste the menu.