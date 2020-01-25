Harmonic beats, crazy rhythm and hypnotic frequencies – music is simply one of the greatest forms of entertainment. As the famous Athenian philosopher Plato said: “It gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, a charm to sadness and life to everything.”

From Glastonbury in the UK and Coachella in California to Exit in Serbia and Untold Festival in Romania, the music festival industry is booming all over the world. No surprise that more than 32 million Americans attended at least one music festival last year.

Given the increasing interest in music festivals, the own kitchen also thrives, according to Billboard. And many people, especially millennials, are not afraid to spend a fortune on miso ice cream and fruit rice burgers while listening to their favorite music.

So, here are 20 strange (but real) facts about eating at music festivals. Do not worry! We drool too!

20 The food is just as important as the music

Whether it is a hardcore punk location or a Justin Bieber tribute act, the truth is that eating at a music festival is just as important as music. Nutritious food is even essential to help partygoers charge and restore. The good news is that eating on location goes far beyond elephant ears and hot dogs!

19 Al Fresco meals can be great

Music festivals unite people from all over the world. No surprise that outdoor meals are a wonderful way to bring people together, humming under the sky. Even if you are not going to camp at a music festival, remember that picnics or barbecues can help you save food.

18 Chain blocks must be avoided

Wild music, bright light and weird smells – it’s no secret that music festivals offer a colorful feast for the senses. From hamburgers to sushi, there is so much that your taste buds can enjoy. According to mini-adventures.com, partygoers must avoid expensive (and sometimes boring) stalls and catering vans.

17 canned food is a good option

From sunset to sunrise, music parties can make people wild. So if you don’t want to stand in line or spend a fortune on a piece of pizza, then canned food is for you. Although cold beans and canned hot dogs make chef Gordon Ramsay shrink, canned food will save you some cooking and washing up time.

16 Social media continue to influence our food choices

One of the strangest facts about music festival food is the juicy connection with trends in social media. Festival organizers often use the obsession of people with celebrities and influencers of social media and promote new products and brands. Interestingly, according to Billboard, 99% of the millennials do not hesitate to recommend food and post photos on social media.

15 Feed your taste buds with some research

Although there is a huge variety of food choices and photos on Instagram, partygoers have to do their own research. See what you can buy during the party you are going to and buy all the other products you need in advance. Don’t forget to get enough water to stay hydrated.

14 Choosing between Michelin star recipes and homemade meals can be difficult

Music festival food has changed considerably over the years. Although some people are still dependent on beer, instant noodles and grilled hot dogs, others do not hesitate to spend a fortune trying organic smoothies and luxury food. According to data, spending on food at music festivals has doubled in the last decade alone.

13 local suppliers are real game changers

From the annual New Orleans Jazz Fest to the Full Moon Party in Thailand, the festival scene around the world is growing and contributing to the global economy. It is therefore no surprise that local suppliers are tempted to promote their food activities and offer party goers a wild variety of healthy and unusual food options.

12 simple things can be delicious

If you do not like exotic food, such as strawberry sushi or pork belly soup, you will be happy to know that simple (and cheap) things can also be delicious. Small snacks, cereals, a loaf or dried fruit can help you enjoy in a healthy way.

11 What to eat at a summer festival

Although barbecue scenes are classic, summer music festivals require some extra planning. Simple foods such as jerky, dried foods, bread and muesli bars are preferred because they last longer. Avoid chocolate that can melt or food that can rot! You don’t want a smelly and unsanitary tent?

10 Packaging costs are Skyrocketing

It’s no secret that music festivals can be expensive, just like music festival food. Surprisingly it is the packaging costs that skyrocket. Containers, bags and plastic cutlery can add a lot to the final costs of a product. Speaking of money, did you know that Coachella is America’s most profitable party?

9 music festivals are slowly becoming food festivals

Food drives music festivals and as a result, music events are gradually becoming food festivals, with more and more people willing to attend an eating festival. Interestingly enough, in an Eventbrite survey, 62% of partygoers said they would go to a music event for dinner only, with millennials wanting to spend more than $ 80 in interesting food.

8 Creating a healthy eating plan is possible

Although music parties can be crazy, it is possible to make a healthy eating plan. Experts recommend trying pacing drinks with water in between. In fact, hydrated is crucial for body and mind. Although the music starts early, you try to get enough sleep and eat three times a day. Note that fruits and vegetables help you to feel full longer.

7 Vitamins, proteins and carbohydrates are needed to “survive” a festival

Whether you are an experienced festival visitor, you need food to survive. A healthy mix of vitamins, proteins and carbohydrates will help you survive even the wildest music festival. Whether you choose to cook or try some new and exotic dishes, make sure you get enough basic nutrients to stay healthy and positive.

6 Hangover Food can save you

Music festivals offer a variety of delicious food choices. We must note that food can cure males; Food can provide your body with enough salt and minerals to recharge and enjoy your favorite music. Never replace food with beer – just eat something and keep dancing until the end.

5 ways to taste the world

Music festivals are gradually becoming food festivals; in fact, the food festival increased by 26% in 2018 compared to 2017. In a national survey, more than 50% of people considered themselves foodies. That is why local producers and international culinary stars organize food festivals all year round, which is a great way to see and taste the world.

4 Staying hydrated is important

Music festivals offer a mix of emotions, uplifting vibes, new people, crazy clothing, exotic dishes, spirits and much more. But perhaps one of the most essential things to consider is to stay hydrated. Even if there are water stations around the location, take enough bottles of water with you. Coconut water in particular is not only tasty, but also healthy.

3 vegetarian options can tempt even meat lovers

With the increasing interest in vegan and vegetarian food, it’s no surprise that music festivals have many vegetarian options that can tempt even meat lovers. Interestingly enough, the demand for vegetarian options is increasing worldwide. Veganism, on the other hand, also takes over the festival scene and is defined as one of the biggest food trends.

2 music parties change the way young people eat

The food of the music festival has evolved over the years. Now young people have an impressive variety of choices and festival goers are not afraid to share their food preferences with the rest of the world. Interestingly enough, this has led to the so-called “camera eat first” phenomenon and # foodporn photos on social media.

1 Dance, dance, packaging

From dancing in muddy puddles to sleeping in a wet tent, music festivals can be messy. That is why packaging is essential. If you plan to cook, prepare the ingredients in advance and use aluminum foil. Make sure you only take products that last a long time so that you can enjoy a healthy meal while grooving.