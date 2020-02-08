20 Still Pristine Islands (tourists will want to stay under the radar)

Thanks to mass tourism, several of the most beautiful islands in the world have been damaged and spoiled. Beaches that were once made of white sand and crystal blue water are now littered with waste. The sea breeze that was once so fresh now bears the smell of human interference in the way of exhaust fumes. But luckily there are a few beautiful islands that are relatively untouched.

Apart from a five-star resort, several of these islands only offer natural beaches, lagoons and forests that have not been destroyed by humans. View these 20 unspoiled islands that want to keep tourists under the radar.

20 The Thai Similan Islands are strikingly beautiful

Thailand is a popular destination for people looking for a relaxing escape, but many destinations in the Southeast Asian country have become a bit too popular. Forget about busy Phuket and go for the Similan Islands, says Tour Scanner. Not only do they offer beautiful scenery, but this is also home to some of the best diving options on the planet.

19 Pico in Portugal is relatively unknown

Despite its significance, Pico is a relatively unknown island. In the time of Columbus, it was considered the last outpost that separated Europe from the unknown, says Business Insider. Today it is an oasis of vineyards and picturesque island landscapes. This is definitely worth a visit!

18 Relax and rejuvenate in Culebra, Puerto Rico

According to Jetsetter, there are several reasons to fall in love with Culebra, the Puerto Rican island. The island has no fewer than 10 beaches (that are not crowded with tourists), a collection of nature reserves and even its own quiet city.

17 Forget about Phuket and visit Koh Kood

Thailand is full of secret gems that most tourists don’t even know exist when they book trips to Phuket and fight it out with thousands of other travelers for a spot on the beach. Koh Kood is located near the Cambodian sea border and has bone white sand and crystal blue water.

16 Caye Caulker is Belize’s gift to the world

Some Caribbean islands are more popular than others, but that has nothing to do with how magical they are. Take Caye Caulker for example. The island is off the coast of Belize and has a lush mangrove forest with different bird species. It is also a prime location for diving.

15 Holbox Island in Mexico looks like a postcard

There are still hidden gems in Mexico that are waiting to be discovered. Holbox Island is one of the best kept secrets in the country, with its car-free policy and bohemian atmosphere. Located off the north coast of the Yucatán Peninsula, this island is the ultimate place to relax.

14 Tioman Island offers everything you could wish for in Malaysia

If there is one island that you have to visit before the rest of the world’s tourists get a taste of it, it’s Tioman Island. Located off the coast of Malaysia in the South China Sea, this island is a piece of paradise where you can truly relax.

13 Visit The Exumas To Feel Like A Celebrity

You may not have the money to buy your own island in the Bahamas, but you can visit the islands in the area where billionaires come to play. The Exuma Islands have isolated beaches that are waiting to be discovered, colorful reefs and endless activities to prevent you from getting bored.

12 Lastovo is the most remote island of Croatia

The Lastovo archipelago consists of 47 unspoilt islands with views of the picturesque Adriatic Sea, just off the coast of Croatia. Here you will find protected nature parks and a sense of relaxation. There is a sleepy village that looks like it was taken directly from a fairy tale and even a few luxury restaurants.

11 Côn So’n Is Vietnam’s greatest secret

It only takes an hour to get to Côn So’s from Ho Chi Minh City, but most tourists still don’t even know that this sublime island even exists. The views here are unparalleled, as are the extravagant resort options that make you feel like royalty.

10 Jicaro Island in Nicaragua really feels off the net

Jicaro is just 10 minutes from Grenada, in the middle of Lake Nicaragua and flying under the radar of most tourists. This is an ideal destination if you want to feel that you really fell off the grid. There is no TV here, only water sports and nature in the wild.

9 Enjoy an Italian escape on Filicudi

Looking for an Italian summer flight? Trade in the famous Amalfi coast for the island of Filicudi, the best kept secret of the Mediterranean country. You will not find many tourists here, but you will find award-winning beaches, glowing hot weather and delicious spaghetti.

8 Carabao Island is a must in the Philippines

There are 20 islands and islets that make up Romblon, one of the most luxurious being Carabao Island in the southern part of the island cluster. Here the beaches are actually spacious and quiet, with soft white sand and clear water.

7 Desroches island in the Seychelles is a real paradise

There is only one five-star resort on Desroches, but that’s all you need. In your own private villa, tropical gardens and swimming pool, you can really get some R&R if you look out over nine miles of pristine white sand beach.

6 Gozo in Malta comes directly from the history books

Fans of Greek mythology should simply add Malta’s Gozo to their bucket list. Apart from the picturesque landscape with a typical Mediterranean landscape, this is the place where the Odysseus figure is held captive by Calypso on his way back to Ithaca from the Trojan War.

5 Scrub Island is the jewel of the Caribbean

It is difficult to choose just one Caribbean island that is better than the rest, but Scrub Island is definitely at the top of the list. Visit this island and you have access to some of the most exclusive resorts in the world. Think of private beaches, award-winning spas and a charming marina.

4 Gili Trawangan is the new unspoilt Bali

Bali is one of the most popular islands in Indonesia, and that is precisely why so much of its beautiful landscape has been compromised. Mass tourism usually has that effect. For another Indonesian escape, try Gili Trawangan near Lombok. Cars are not allowed here and the atmosphere is much more relaxed.

3 Rodrigues is Prince William’s favorite

If it’s good enough for Prince William, it’s good enough for us! The future king has spent time in the enchanting, lush lagoons of Rodrigues in the past. In addition to the spectacular beach, this Mauritian island also has an abundance of hiking trails.

2 Swap Santorini for Skopelos

Santorini attracts thousands of tourists to Greece every year, but if you want to get away from the crowds, you may want to consider Skopelos as a pristine alternative. You will still immerse yourself in Greek island life, just without crowds of people making you feel like a sardine in a can.

1 The Andaman Islands are the perfect honeymoon destination

The Andaman Islands are perfect for newlyweds and people who want to leave the world behind. They are located in the Bay of Bengal and are everything dreams are made of. Business Insider recommends the island of Havelock as the most magical of these picturesque destinations and their white beaches.

