20 (still) inexplicable structures discovered by ordinary people

What do the Eiffel Tower, the Taj Mahal and the Golden Gate Bridge have in common? In addition to being one of the eight wonders of the world, they are also man-made structures. People have consistently proven their intelligence and evolution in technology through their construction of epic projects.

However, humanity is known for its considerable part of the mystery. Many pre-historic civilizations have created structures that defy reason and, if the Egyptian pyramids are an indication, even human power!

Archaeologists have made it their life’s work to unravel the mysteries of these structures and to find as many clues as possible about those before us. Here are twenty structures, discovered by ordinary people, that still have to be explained.

20 Puma Punku

Via Youtube (Brien Forester)

This Bolivian rock structure has been confusing archaeologists for years. Reportedly from 536, experts don’t understand how it could have been created without the use of specialized tools or technology. The largest stone weighs around 130 tons, so experts believe that these stones are not man-made.

19 Newgrange

Via YouTube (explore Ireland)

Newgrange is the Irish version of Stonehenge. Built more than 5000 years ago, it is older than both Stonehenge and even the pyramids! Based in Brú na Bóinne and consisting of four underground tombs, experts believe that this structure was built to represent the four most important days of the year, including the solstice.

18 giant stone balls (Yup, That Simple!)

Via Youtube (MegalithomaniaUK)

Although these structures are simple in nature, they are no less mysterious. Known by Costa Rican locals as “Las Bolas”, they are said to be the remains of pre-Columbian society. Some suggest that they were used for astronomical purposes, while others suggest that they were used as signposts.

17 Quin Shi Huang Tomb

Via nationalgeographic.com

Who says you can’t be protected after you’ve passed? This army of terracotta warriors was discovered in 1974 by Chinese farmers. Emperor Qin Shi Huang had this built to protect him in the afterlife. This fact is known to historians. The real mystery is where the emperor is actually buried!

16 The Great Pyramids

Via britannica.com

The pyramids have been a major constituent of Egypt for centuries. The 5000 year old structures represent the respect of the ancient Egyptian for their pharaohs, as well as their culture. The mystery lies in how and why these pyramids were built in the first place. Archaeologists are still making new discoveries about them today.

15 Gobekli Tepe

Via frugaltravellers.com

These ruins, discovered in rural Turkey, have led many to reconsider the evolution of civilization! Animal engravings were discovered on the pillars in the structure, indicating that this is one of the oldest places of worship. However, the builders would be semi-nomadic. So what came first? Build or establish the structure?

14 Super Henge

Via Youtube (LKTJ)

No, this is not a joke! This massive stone formation was discovered just 3.2 km from the original Stonehenge. According to experts, this monument was used by Neolithic people. However, its purpose is still largely unknown. However, they assume that the stones were upright before they fell.

13 Cochno Stone

Via livescience.com

This massive stone slab was discovered in 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland. Although mystery is surrounding it, archaeologists have a number of hypotheses. The “head and ice markings” indicate that this 5000-year-old plate may be a prehistoric work of art. It is also thought that the inscriptions are related to astronomical events.

12 Cahokia Mounds

Via news.stlpublicradio.org

This group of earthen hills is a remnant of ancient indigenous camps. Experts believe that nomadic tribes have occupied this site for 700 years. At the peak, 100,000 people occupy the space. However, the mystery of the area lies in the reason why this small town was abandoned. Even the local folklore wonders why.

11 Big-Horn medicine wheel

Via riversong.wordpress.com

Located on the Big Horn Range in Wyoming, the accuracy of this giant medicine wheel makes it so enigmatic. It was thought that it was built to identify the position of the stars and the sun during the summer solstice. Many indigenous tribes use it today for ceremonies and rituals.

10 The big snake hill

Via Youtube (Cincyborn)

This hill, with a length of 1300 feet, was quite the head-scratcher. It is attributed to the Fort Ancient Culture, a native group of the first century. The snake has supernatural connotations within indigenous folklore. It is also said that it was used to mark the seasons.

9 Stonehenge

Via britannica.com

Stonehenge has rightly earned its place as one of the world’s greatest mysteries. The only thing that archaeologists know about this rock formation is that it was built 4,000 years ago. Besides, nobody knows exactly what the purpose was. Theories vary from an observatory to a temple.

8 Berkeley “Mystery” Walls

Via relicsoftheancients.com

Traveling fifty miles along the coast of the Eastern Bay, this mysterious rock face stood before settlers arrived. The most mysterious thing about this wall is that it seems to have no purpose and is not built correctly to act as an enclosure or defense mechanism.

7 Miami Circle

Via williampelotmoore.com

While a luxury apartment complex was built in the center of Miami, a large circle was discovered. Even stranger there were twenty-four perfect circles within the diameter of the last one. Many artifacts have been recovered, including tools from the Tequesta tribe. In addition, nobody knows the exact purpose of the formation.

6 Coral Castle

Via pinterest.ca

This small art exhibition was built by Ed Leedskalnin as a tribute to an old loved one. People have been put under considerable pressure to understand how he achieved this without the use of machines. Here is the spooky part. When asked, he simply stated that he knew the ways to build the pyramids.

5 Chaco Canyon

Via newmexico.org

This gap has many indications that ancient civilizations inhabited the area. They built massive stone houses, about four storeys high and with almost 800 rooms! The mystery lies in its desolation. Some areas show signs of an attack, but others are deliberately sealed. It indicates that the people were planning to return.

4 The Grave or The Female Stranger

Via AboveTopSecret.com

According to legend, a man who tried to help his sick wife would not allow the doctors to reveal her identity. After she died, he had her buried in secret. Her tombstone refers to her as ‘a female stranger’. Some speculate that this was Aaron Burr’s daughter, Theodosia, who was lost at sea.

3 Sanxingdui stone artifact

Via houstoniamag.com

This treasure was not discovered by archaeologists, but a Chinese sewer worker! This artifact is made from jade and stone and was probably made more than 3000 years ago by the Sanxingdui civilization. They would inhabit a walled city along the Minjian River and routinely bury their treasures along the banks.

2 Eternal Flame Falls

Via Youtube (Dean Jacobs)

Although this is not a rare phenomenon, the location of this specific flame makes it strange. Located behind a waterfall in Orchard Park, New York, the water should make it difficult for the flame to keep burning. Scientists say the flame contains more ethane and propane than your average flame.

1 Georgia Guidestones

Via Youtube (WorldWideNewsService)

A mysterious man named RC Christian gave the order to build these stones in 1979. Engraved on the plates is a message to humanity. It begs them, among other things, to “keep humanity under 500,000,000 in everlasting balance with nature.” Christian disappeared after the commissioning of the project.