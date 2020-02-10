20 rules These airlines allow first class passengers to follow

For many, first class travel is a dream come true. But the sad truth is that first class accommodation is not just for everyone.

First, many airlines nowadays release their first-class accommodations for the more passenger-friendly business class. Secondly, the sky-high prices of those still on the table will certainly dig a hole in the pockets of many travelers.

And yes, there is nothing better than the comfort that first class can offer. But still, first class is first class. Although it has all the benefits that a passenger wants in the air, there are some unique limitations to flying in first class.

What these airlines tell you about their first-class product is ultimately non-negotiable and – as you will discover – it’s not just about money. From the most reasonable to the outright ridiculous, here are the 20 rules that make these airlines follow first class passengers.

20 SWISS Air: first class is simply not for every frequent flyer

Ideally, frequent flyer club members can book any first-class product of their choice. Forget Swiss International Airlines.

Being a member of Miles & More is simply not enough. Instead, you must have an elite status among their Senator or HON Circle members to book first class. Intense, huh?

19 Thai Airways: fancy WiFi on board? Buy it

Aside from the usual movies and TV programs on board, WiFi is also another thing that makes your first-class travel. Unfortunately you will be disappointed to know that Thai Airways just doesn’t give it for free.

If you want to be online while flying, you must pay for it.

18 Etihad Airways: Welcome Falcons in First Class

Etihad Airways is known for many things. It has the Residence, the most luxurious accommodation to date. The next thing it’s famous for is its other type of passenger: falcons, Business Insider confirms.

JEP!

Complain babies from the comparison. Treat roaring falcons instead. Cool, isn’t it!

17 Air India: First Class Passengers appear first

Air India may not have the chicest first-class accommodation there is. But there is a crucial advantage in its first-class product that many travelers would thank the airline for insisting.

Are you trying to take a connecting flight? Air India gives priority to its first-class passengers to be the first to fly out. Booyah!

16 Malaysian Airlines: no babies in first class

Do you love the first class of Malaysian Airlines? Excellent! But if you plan to tag your toddler along for the ride, you better forget it.

In response to rising questions, Tengku Azmil, CEO of Malaysia Airlines said: “We already share noise canx headphones in the first class. They don’t work so well for crying babies.”

15 Emirates Air: no alcohol under 18 years old

Ah! The sweetest bar in the air! The Emirates Bar is your ultimate goal if you want to enhance your first-class flight without alcohol.

However, if you are under the age of 18, congratulations, you can make that excitement pop right in your face.

14 Delta Air Lines: first class passengers after Delta One passengers

Sometimes airlines can be a mix between quirky and puzzling. Take Delta Air Lines for example.

Why does this airline allow its first-class passengers to board second only to Delta One passengers? Because the first class accommodation is not really first class. That is quirky.

13 ANA All Nippon Airlines: ANA’s Mileage Club only allows return flights

In general, ANA’s first-class product is truly remarkable. Food and drinks are great, as well as ample seat storage.

Flying there and back? No problem. Book your flight directly using your ANA’s miles points. Or book a single flight with your partner club membership points, such as KrisFlyer Club from Singapore Air.

12 Garuda Indonesia: cancellation and change of flight schedule comes with a premium

Nowadays, all airlines charge their customers when something needs to be done, from flight changes to flight cancellation.

But Garuda Indonesia has the most noticeable first-class cancellation costs: no less than 50% of your first-class ticket price if you choose to cancel less than 24 hours before your flight.

11 All airlines: no first class visitors

If your economy is flying, can you simply walk into the first class without the permission of the cabin crew? All airlines will say no you cannot.

Although the economy and first-class passengers travel on the same plane, you must respect that first-class passengers pay a lot of money for privacy and comfort.

10 American Airlines: no ESAs on passenger seats

Emotional support animals have recently caused quite a stir in the aviation industry. That is why some airlines, such as American Airlines, have already taken a position on first-class emotional support animals: no ESAs on passenger seats.

You now call that a specific rule. Loud and clear AA!

9 Delta Air: seat changes are only permitted once

Hate it or love it, but Delta Air may want to give its passengers some space when it comes to experience on board. And who doesn’t want to try out a Delta Air seat in another accommodation?

What difference does it make, it is only a one-time exchange.

8 Emirates Air: no more expensive drinks on the first class bar

If you display an expensive drink without anyone watching it, someone will save it.

Unfortunately for Emirates, it took too long for them to realize that it could happen. The once fantastic bar has now been stripped of its abundant beverage display to prevent similar things from happening again.

7 IndiGo Airlines: first class is not for children under 12 years old

It is now clear that many airlines are allergic to seeing children in first class. Or are they the passengers?

IndiGo, an Indian airline, recently joined the ‘no-children in first-class’ bandwagon. Aren’t the people who run these airlines ex-children? But yes, it is the rule, so be it.

6 American Airlines: Barefoot in First Class is a no-no

This rule is somewhat of a no-brainer. But again, American Airlines chose to be heard more clearly than its rivals.

So to show the world what American Airlines really is, management did not hesitate to shout bravely that walking barefoot in first class accommodation is a big no-no.

5 Hawaiian Airlines: business-appropriate clothing is the best

Does Hawaiian Airlines tell us that it has had enough of the atmosphere of the island home? Or does it simply say that you must hold your hats until you are literally in the sun-drenched shores of Hawaii?

Whatever the case, it seems that only business clothing is accepted in the first class accommodation.

4 United Airlines: no leggings for pass passengers

Yoga pants lovers, watch out! Especially those who travel in passes. According to United Airlines management, non-revs are extensions of their employees and therefore also become legal subjects of the company’s dress code.

Presentable subjects for the public are the only reason the airline for this rule, nothing more.

3 Emirates Air: Flushing! Flush! Five minutes of shower water almost runs out!

To say that it is great to shower 30,000 meters in the air is a complete understatement … were it not for the fact that the shower has little water.

Yes, you can only shower for five minutes. And you should have finished rinsing by the time you ran out of water.

2 Air France: La Premiere accommodation is simply not for everyone

On the one hand, AvGeeks agrees that Air France’s La Première accommodation is today one of the most comprehensive first-class accommodations.

Booking with miles, on the other hand, was a nightmare from the start because only Air France-KLM Flying Blue elites can book it with prizes.

1 Etihad Airways’ The Residence: no tax-free items allowed

Of all the first-class rules mentioned in this message, this must be the most logical one. Seriously, the Residence is nowadays the most luxurious aviation accommodation.

With a private suite equipped with its own separate bedroom, living room and bathroom with shower, not to mention a dedicated butler, who needs a tax-free product?

