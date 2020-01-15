20 reasons why holidaymakers want to choose Crystal Cruises over Norwegian

A cruise is an important investment. So most people who want to buy an ocean trip are pretty picky about their accommodations. And it is wise to compare options (and price tags) regardless of the type of trip you make.

But cruises are very expensive, so you want to know that you get the best deal possible. Great food and drink packages, friendly staff and luxury accommodations come to mind.

Of course, when it comes down to it, some people choose one cruise line over the other based on personal preference. Maybe you want a specific destination, or maybe there is an event on board that you can’t wait to participate in. Comparing the options may then not matter.

But since the argument about whether Crystal or Norwegian is the better cruise option is controversial, here are 20 facts that can help you make the decision in favor of Crystal.

20 Crystal has a long list of worldwide destinations

Crystal offers countless destinations ranging from river cruises to stops in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Hawaii and more! You could travel with them practically the whole world, while Norwegian is a bit more limited without mentioning river cruises.

19 You can choose from forwarding options

Expeditions are “intriguing destinations” (63 of them) that involve external, cultural and destination selections. You can travel on rugged nature adventures, view cultural icons and view ‘distant islands’ around the world.

18 Crystal has you covered if you fancy a hunting trip

As far as we can see, Norwegian does not offer yachts. But Crystal does that and there are more than 100 trips to choose from. Your experience can include Michelin-inspired restaurants, 24-hour butler service and unlimited Wi-Fi access!

17 Laundry is self-service (and free!)

While Norwegian offers a laundry service on board, you have to pay for it, says Cruise Critic. They also do not have a self-service option for a quick wash. However, Crystal has self-service wax, so no one has to handle your dirty bathing suit or dirty underwear. And it’s free.

16 Crystal has built-in butlers and concierge service

Whatever you need while on the water, Crystal has you covered. Their butlers and concierge staff remember your name and preferences and offer round the clock service.

15 You get exclusive access to Nobu

Yes, the star-studded restaurant is on board a few Crystal cruise ships! Crystal’s website explains that they have the only sea locations of Nobu Matsuhisa. That means great food for your entire trip.

14 Crystal cares about good beverage service

Almost half of Crystal’s highlights page is dedicated to their beverage options. From wine to champagne to “coffee specialties”, Crystal has enough to quench your thirst. And drinks are always included, they note.

13 Their prepaid tips are lower

Although Norwegian’s prepaid tip option is 20 percent, some of Crystal’s guidelines are lower. For example, they recommend an 18 percent gratuity at Crystal Spa & Salon, so that’s the prepaid amount you’ll be charged. Hey, even those small amounts are right with the daily food!

12 Crystal has a special program for volunteering

If you feel like giving something back during your cruise, you can participate in the Crystal volunteer program. These are excursions that are completely free of charge, and you will help with goals such as preserving the environment and assistance with humanitarian efforts.

11 They care about the environment (at least, more than other cruise lines)

Yes, cruises pollute the environment. But Crystal is taking action to help the environment with their built-in programs. They require suppliers to be environmentally aware and, where possible, to opt for fresh and local food products for their ships.

10 Crystal supports global humanitarian and health efforts

This is another surprising advantage with Crystal: part of your cruise costs goes to a donation program to ‘give back’ to communities and destinations. The company has donated to the Red Cross, PAWS Humane Society, Miami City Ballet, United Way, March of Dimes and others.

9 The efforts to clean up the world are admirable

Another Crystal altruistic program is their Crystal Clean initiative. While the Norwegian initially prohibited plastic straws, Crystal Cruises followed and also followed a number of environmentally friendly methods, such as reducing electricity consumption and fuel consumption.

8 Crystal debuts Broadway-themed cruises in 2020

If you are a Broadway fan, you want to go shopping for your cruise options with Crystal. They roll out Broadway theme cruises in 2020, with stars from selected shows plus exclusive performances and lectures.

7 The Cruise Line has received more World’s Best and Readers’ Choice Awards than any other line

The self-proclaimed leader in the choice of readers indicates that they have earned praise from Conde Nast Traveler and other publications for exceeding customer expectations. If passengers generally love them, don’t they have to be great?

6 Crystal cares about adults

Of course they offer some children’s activities. But Crystal’s theme cruises include Broadway, Big Band and Ballroom Dance, Film & Theater, Jazz Days & Cabaret Nights, and Wine & Food Festival theme tours. Sounds like it’s time for an adult-only getaway.

5 The ships are newer than the competition

According to Crystal’s Wikipedia page, the majority of the fleet is around 2017. Compare that with Norwegian statistics: most of the ships are from before 2007. Only three are 2017 or newer, and they do not plan to increase until 2022 (while Crystal’s Endeavor is rolling out this year, and there is also a pole-class ship!).

4 Crystal has a better staff / passenger ratio

Crystal is even at the top of the Cruise Watch list with the most crew members compared to passengers. It is nice to know that there is always an employee nearby that you can get help from, right?

3 You can find exclusive drinks on board

A writer (and Crystal Cruises passenger) wrote to Forbes that they thought the wine selection on board was excellent. The prices for options outside the included drinks list were not only fully affordable, but there were also hard to find bottles (such as Dom Perignon).

2 Crystal’s Cabins offer a lot of Verandah space

Of course you can pay more for exclusive access to larger verandas. But even the smaller rooms have a terrace, which makes for a super luxury trip! Consider the views as an added bonus.

1 Norwegian is in the news More … and not for positive things

A simple online search will reveal that Norwegian is in the news more often than not, and great headlines don’t always follow. Crystal, on the other hand, is not that popular on drama. A good example: Norwegian made headlines in the beginning of 2020 for an investigation into a passenger that Norwegian claims he liked to jump overboard, says the Miami Herald.