20 reasons why holidaymakers should choose Magaluf over Ibiza

There are millions of different reasons that people can think of to try to convince themselves to go on holiday to Ibiza. If you think about it, no one should ever be “convinced” to go – because it has been positioned over the years as something of a dream vacation.

But today, no matter how bizarre it may seem, we are here to convince you that Magaluf is a better option than Ibiza. We know, we know, it is unconventional to say, but we feel that there are some good points that can be made in favor of this growing tourist center.

Read on for all the details about why Magaluf might be the better destination.

20 party city

There are so many destinations in Europe, America and Asia that are said to be the ultimate party spots. But it appears that they rarely live up to the hype. In this case, however, we believe that Magaluf fits in with the kind of party culture that feels much more natural than that of Ibiza.

19 Much cheaper

The problem with a place that is so overwhelmingly popular as Ibiza is that you will see prices rise again every year. In Magaluf that issue is not nearly as common, with the most luxuries that remain fairly true to themselves.

18 Down to Earth locals

The locals in Ibiza have understandably become increasingly frustrated with the way things are done there as a direct result of the party culture that has engulfed them. In Magaluf, however, the locals are often very friendly because they recognize the money it brings to the area.

17 Not that busy

If you want to feel like a sardine, we welcome you to test the water with a boat party in Ibiza, where you feel that you are in a constant traffic jam (and the same can be said for the strip). In Magaluf you have more room to move, enjoy and generally enjoy the atmosphere.

16 Fewer problems with party stereotypes

If you are familiar with the Trainspotting series, you know exactly what we are referring to.

Ibiza is referred to as a pharmacy by many visitors, while Magaluf tends to concentrate on the drink instead of becoming too hardcore.

15 Better pool games

Everyone just goes a bit with the flow at a pool party, and the same can certainly be said for Magaluf pool parties. For some reason the ‘fun’ aspect on Ibiza feels a bit more manufactured – like we’re in the Truman Show or something.

14 Ibiza day or night trip

It appears that the distance between Magaluf and Ibiza essentially corresponds to just a boat trip. It takes a few hours to get there, but if you want to sniff Ibiza for a day or two, this is the perfect way to do it quickly and return to the fun of Magaluf.

13 Maga Water Parks

Magaluf, and Mallorca in general, have some really great water parks in the area for tourists to enjoy. They are not too exaggerated and they do not work on the basis of gimmicks, and that is what we like best about them.

12 Slightly faster flights

Although it may not be that important to people, a visit to Magaluf tends to spend at least 15 minutes in the air compared to Ibiza – and for the most part, flights come to Mallorca more often because it is seen as a lake popular destination in general.

11 More vacancies

Getting a job in Ibiza should be relatively easy, but they are very picky (and a little elitist) about the kind of people they bring into the mix. If you want to work in Magaluf before the summer, it is a bit more accommodating and easier to find out.

10 Much less commercial

All major commercial brands and ‘partners’ go to Ibiza because they find it a bit more classy, ​​a little more rounded and generally a nicer place to be. Unfortunately, we think that this is rather out of step compared to the kind of outing that most people actually want.

9 Close to Palma

Palma is the absolutely beautiful capital of Majorca with some great sights and attractions such as the cathedral, the shops and the beaches to name just a few. It gives a great feeling of escapism and it seems to get better every year.

Oh, and it’s only a 20 minute drive from Magaluf.

8 Cooperative police

While the police continue in an orderly manner, no matter where they are in the middle of the Spanish islands, Mallorca is usually a bit more relaxed with the police following a calmer approach to procedures – but rest assured, they are not considered fools.

7 long seasons

From April to October you can enjoy all the amenities that Magaluf has to offer, and even if you visit in one of the two months we’ve already mentioned, you’ll still get the best of the weather and the best of the nightlife.

6 More inclusive

We already touched it a bit, but there is something super alarming about the crowd in Ibiza compared to the crowd in Magaluf. It’s a bit more exclusive and you don’t feel like you can be just as much yourself as in Maga, and that comes down to reputation and – in many ways – judging a book on its cover.

5 underrated beaches

There are a few options to get your teeth into, but Magaluf Beach, the namesake, is great fun. Although the party mood is still strong, it is quiet at points during the week, so you can just sit back and relax, and it’s a great place to meet new people and enjoy the beautiful waters.

4 water sports

Windsurfing, flyboarding, banana boats, stingrays, jet skis and more – it doesn’t matter what you like, because Magaluf has what you need. The prices are reasonable, the experience is great and it is something different for the whole family.

3 Great first vacation with friends

Maga is often seen as something of a ‘first step’ in the world of vacations abroad with your friends before she goes to the plate with other destinations such as Ayia Napa or Ibiza. The last two are pretty intense, while Magaluf allows you and your friends to dip your toe in the water first.

2 Magaluf regeneration

A five-year regeneration plan was launched in 2015 to change Magaluf’s public perception. They wanted to classify the place a little and make it healthier, and we think they have largely achieved what they intended to do.

1 Balearic Islands

It may sound insane, but Ibiza has always felt a bit more emotionally distant from the rest of the Balearic Islands. The representatives and the locals and Ibiza want to advertise for their own destination, but in Maga they share the love and point to the joys that one can experience in Menorca and Formentera.