20 reasons to visit each other

Southeast Asia is one of the most travel-friendly regions in the world. Their tourism is booming, the prices are low compared to our standards and the weather is always great.

However, relocating large countries with relatively poor infrastructure is time-consuming and most travelers cannot be obliged to visit more than one place at once.

The Cambodia versus Vietnam dilemma is one that Asian enthusiasts struggle with the most. The history of the two countries is intertwined, but they have both retained their own culture and voice.

We have compiled a list of reasons for visiting each other. See for yourself which strengths you find the country more convincing. Or even better, find enough time to visit both – you need (only) a few weeks.

20 Cambodia: the best beaches and islands in Southeast Asia

via IG

Cambodia has tropical white sandy beaches and the best can be found on the many islands of the country. The photo above was taken on Koh Rong, the second largest and one of the most popular because there are beaches and activities for all types of travelers.

Vietnam: Treat yourself to a nice bowl of Pho

via IG

While traveling in Vietnam it is virtually impossible not to try pho (pronounced “fuh”) at any given time. Pho is a tasty and healthy broth with noodles, chicken or beef and a range of garnishes. You can find it everywhere: people sell it both on the street and in high-end restaurants.

18 Cambodia: the concept of tourist traps has not (yet) reached Cambodia

via IG

Anyone who has been to Southeast Asia knows it can be intense: people try to negotiate with tourists at every step of the way and scam their gullible souls – especially in taxis. In Cambodia, however, you are less likely to be cheated without your knowledge.

17 Vietnam: a versatile and geographically dynamic destination

via idayz

Vietnam has it all. Whether you are looking for a city trip or for a separate time offline, you are insured. Geography also extends from mountains, jungles and caves to beaches and rivers. However, consider informing yourself: both urban and rural areas are definitely worth a visit!

16 Cambodia: it is difficult to find more authentic and friendly residents than Cambodians

via Dan Flying Solo

Travelers who go to Cambodia often come home with an important awareness: the warmth and friendliness of the people are a reason enough to visit. We live in a world where we often forget to take into account people around us and Cambodian residents can teach us a lesson in compassion and human kindness.

Vietnam: Halong Bay is the ultimate bucket list item

via IG

The emerald green waters and limestone islands of Halong Bay became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1994. Most travelers, close to Hanoi, take the time to see this natural gem and go kayaking there. If time permits, you can also go to the nearby island of Cat Ba.

14 Cambodia: Sihanoukville welcomes backpackers who want to have some fun

via TripAdvisor

Those traveling through Cambodia cannot avoid Sihanoukville, as it is a gateway to the aforementioned tropical islands. Those who are looking for a fun night out or some rest often stay in the city itself, as it is a prominent hub of hostels and bars.

Vietnam: Night buses are a great game changer in transport

via salty-travels.com

Vietnam has ensured that long-distance bus journeys do not discourage travelers. Bus tickets can often be purchased at hotels and they even pick up travelers there. Once on board you have just as much legroom as those who fly first class. Often there are even curtains, so you can enjoy some privacy.

12 Cambodia: the world famous sunrise in Angkor Wat

via IG

Angkor Wat is one of the most important tourist locations in Cambodia. It is especially fascinating during the sunrise when you can see the silhouette of the temple against the early morning sky. This huge Hindu temple complex is almost a thousand years old and it is the largest religious building in the world.

11 Vietnam: the view of rice fields in the mountainous town of SaPa is worth the drive

via Southeast Asia Backpacker

Sapa is located in the extreme northwest of Vietnam, close to the Chinese border. Many travelers choose to make a detour to this city for hiking and view the Hoang Lien National Park. The visit is not complete without a visit to the famous rice fields.

10 Cambodia: the history of the country must be heard

via Latin American Studies

Cambodia is rich in both ancient and modern history. The area was populated 40,000 years ago! We recommend learning more about the glorious era of the Angkor kingdom from the 9th to 15th centuries and the tragic fate of around 2 million people during the Khmer Rouge era in the 1970s.

9 Vietnam: if you can only visit one place, visit Hoi An

via IG

No city in Vietnam is as picturesque as Hoi An, a city full of colorful lanterns and water canals. The old part of the city is full of nice shops, markets and restaurants. Tourists often treat themselves to a tailor-made garment in the city and do some shopping.

8 Cambodia: Cardamom Mountains are a great place to do jungle trekking

via IG

Jungle trekking in Cambodia is for adventurers who are looking for excitement and environmental activists. The rainforest there is essentially untouched and offers an amazing biodiversity. It is home to many endangered species, such as tigers, sun bears and leopards. Don’t worry, it is very unlikely that you will encounter one if you choose to visit!

7 Vietnam: The Motorcyclist’s Dream Ride

via In All Farness

The coolest way to travel to Vietnam is on a motorcycle. The idea is to buy a bike in Ho Chi Minh City in the south and ride it all the way to Hanoi or vice versa. This way you won’t miss a single view!

6 Cambodia: all animal lovers get quality time with elephants

via IG

Cambodia has many elephant reserves. By visiting one of them, you support the preservation of elephants and you get to see some friendly giants while you are busy. The animals are not exploited and tourists are not allowed to ride them. For those who are passionate about saving the elephants, some organizations offer volunteer positions.

5 Vietnam: The Huge Mekong Delta offers insight into a simpler way of life

via IG

The Mekong is one of the longest Asian rivers and in southern Vietnam the delta becomes a maze of marshes, smaller rivers and islands. The largest city in the delta is Cần Thơ, famous for its floating markets and a starting point for visiting smaller farming communities.

4 Cambodia: The Hidden Gem Of Battambang offers the true Cambodian experience

via oddviser.com

Battambang is the second largest city in Cambodia and many tourists skip it. But they miss: it is a place with an enormous history where everyone can learn something about the local culture. Don’t forget to take a ride on the quirky bamboo train, pictured in the photo above.

3 Vietnam: the imperial city of Hue is terrifyingly stunning

via IG

History buffs should not miss Hue, located in central Vietnam. This architectural jewel was the capital in times when Vietnam was a kingdom. Unfortunately, some historic sites were damaged during the Vietnam War. There is also a cool deserted water park that tourists can visit.

2 Cambodia: the right Khmer cuisine is hard to find outside the country

via ciaoasia.net

Although part of the world cuisine can be found in almost every developed country, authentic Khmer restaurants are very hard to find. While you are there, make sure to try some of their traditional dishes, such as fish amok and lap Khmer. The food is not as spicy as Thai.

1 Vietnam: The Coffee Is Out Of This World

via IG

Vietnamese coffee is an absolute gastronomic highlight. It is strong, refreshing and tasty. You can get it with sweetened condensed milk – it’s a treat! It comes in many varieties: there is egg coffee, coconut coffee and more adventurous flavors. If you are there, you can also try the famous orphan coffee.