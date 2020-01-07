20 reasons to choose one over the other

Loading...

We all deserve a vacation, right? It seems that the decision to take the vacation is always the easiest, while deciding where we are going to stop most of our planning.

Both Fiji and Vanuatu are incredibly stunning, provide the tropical, carefree atmosphere that vacationers are looking for and hold surprises for anyone willing to explore.

On the one hand, Fiji is better known for its crystal-clear beaches, high-standing blue waters and the general feeling of peace and tranquility. Vanuatu offers much of the same, but welcomes adventurers – for those who like to be active, looking for extraterrestrial swimming holes, climbing caves and swinging vines (literally).

Every place is full of culture and offers many a surprise for those who have yet to go, but here are some reasons to make the choice between the two a little easier … Hopefully.

20 Fiji: sparkling blue waters and dreamy sandy beaches

via picpanzee

Fiji is really known for this type of environment. For those who see the beach as their second home, the choice is clear: Fiji is perfect for hot days on the ocean, swims quickly in calm water and is toasting all day long with a tropical drink in your hand.

19 Vanuatu: adventurers will love every waterfall and volcano tour

via We Are Explorers

If searching for secret waterfalls and diving in crystal clear swimming pools is more your style, Vanuatu is a no-brainer. With lush green forest, moss-covered rocks to climb on (careful!), And lots of swimming, this is just one of many adventures travelers can encounter.

18 Fiji: Nadi is the place to shop

via Urban Adventures

It is a popular destination and not far from the airport! Nadi has everything you could want in an open-air market, from travel gifts to unique, unique island creations. Try some new food or get an idea of ​​island life; just walking through this market is an experience.

17 Vanuatu: Plenty Of Hidden Coves For Exploration

via picpanzee

If you are looking for peace and contemplation, look no further than the hidden coves of Vanuatu. Local guides can point you to the nearest bay for viewing, and what you will find is nothing less than peace, quiet, and true bliss.

16 Fiji: The Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple is worth a visit

online today

This temple is known in Fiji just because of its appearance. The Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple is decorated in beautifully vibrant colors and is quite difficult to miss during your travels through Fiji. It is quite modest to see such a colorful face, and it is definitely a popular tourist spot that is worth visiting.

15 Vanuatu: Port Vila offers a lot of tours

sail by plane

Upon arrival in Vanuatu, Port Vila is ready to greet you with numerous activities and excursions. Like we said, this can be a pretty adventurous vacation destination if you want. From plane sailing to bungee jumping, there is no end to the thrill that thrill seekers can find.

14 Fiji: family-friendly resorts await in Denarau

via Fiji Pocket Guide

The great thing about Fiji is that there is something for everyone, including children. Many places are family friendly because the overall environment is all about relaxing and unwinding – after all, it’s an island! Families who want to travel together cannot look further than Denarau for some fun and family time (or not).

13 Vanuatu: Hideaway Island is the home of an underwater post office

via Amusing Planet

Vanuatu is a pretty interesting place, and it’s not just because they have an underwater post office – but this is something worth seeing. Just a short dive from the water’s surface, the Vanuatu Post is the only underwater post office in the world … And yes, they mail postcards!

12 Fiji: thrill seekers will love Big Bula Waterpark

via jasonpilgrimblog

Big Bula Waterpark is a great time for families and adults, with attractions for just about everyone. Who could have guessed that an inflatable slide could be so much fun? Children will love to spend the day here, as it is the largest water park in the area and quite diverse in terms of excitement.

11 Vanuatu: Mele Cascades is a hidden gem for swimming

via Lux Life London

If you are not afraid of a walk, Mele Cascades is definitely worth the trip. After just a short walk, visitors can plunge into the cool, calm water that forms at the foot of these waterfalls. For those who are even more adventurous, you can climb the rocks back to the start for even more physical grind.

10 Fiji: Modriki Island offers day cruises for disconnection and charging

via gramho.com

Modriki is the closest stranded on an uninhabited island, without all the danger, the seriousness and the fear of being stranded. This small island is reasonably isolated and accessible via a short boat trip, but visitors will be happy to discover that it is perfect for disconnecting and truly finding your peace.

9 Vanuatu: catch a glimpse of Mount Yasur at night for a volcanic light show

via AWOL – Junkie

Mount Yasur is one of the most active volcanoes in the world and although it is surprising that people can get this close, its activity is fairly well monitored. At night, the volcano gives a stunning light show, complete with molten lava that jumps into the air, creating an exciting light show.

8 Fiji: time seems to be slowing in Vanua Levu

via Instagram

Vanua Levu is a smaller island in Fiji, but that doesn’t mean it is less important. For those who really want to relax and not be distracted by the outside world, this island resort is perfect for a quiet getaway. Things are just a bit slower, a little less crowded and certainly have the feel of a small village.

7 Vanuatu: Bungee Jumping originated on Whitsunday Island, Take The Plunge

via travel notes

That’s right – if you’ve ever been curious about how bungee jumping started (because who just decided to tie themselves to a rope and jump?), The answer is right on Whitsunday Island. Those who are native to the island are also responsible for starting the global trend, and you can see it firsthand.

6 Fiji: Tavoro Falls is open to swimmers on this small island

via Pinterest

Tavaro Falls is the perfect waterfall for everyone because it is not the wildest type of waterfalls that most of us think of when we hear “waterfall.” It is also not that hard to find and ideal for a daytime dip in the cooling water pools. Shielded from the direct rays of the sun, it is the perfect place to relax and be lazy.

5 Vanuatu: Whitsunday Island is also full of local culture

via Pinterest

Native to this country have their own customs and culture, which you will inevitably see during your visit to Vanuatu if you decide to go outside of a resort. This tower is where bungee jumping originated and yes, those people at the top jump off with vines as their only support.

4 Fiji: Vomo Island is the home of an all-inclusive resort

via Pinterest

If all-inclusive is more your flow, Fiji offers that too. With so many amenities at your disposal, it’s hard to turn a chance to take a vacation away from the hustle and bustle of city life when everything is included in your stay. It is another way in which Fiji is a perfect tropical destination.

3 Vanuatu: Espiritu Santo is the home of a diving wreck

via Allways Dive

Experience a diver? Look no further than Vanuatu. Those who are trained are free to dive in the wreck of the SS Coolidge, a ship that capsized but is still completely intact. It is one of the most popular dives and is fairly easy to reach; definitely recommended for experienced divers!

2 Fiji: Alternately, Turtle Island is the only resort for couples, perfect for party seekers

via Vegabondish

Turtle Island is known for its beauty and tranquility, but it is also only for couples. Adult travelers have the chance to relax and unwind or participate in the nightlife if they wish. There are numerous options here, whether you are a stay or an always-out-of-a-kind traveler. And make sure you record the sunset at least once.

1 Vanuatu: the Millennium Cave Tour and blue holes are too perfect for words

via the Vanuatu Tourist Office

For the true thrill seekers, a tour of the Millennium Cave might just be the journey. Complete with rickety wooden ladders that lead down, down, to the caves, this one-time tour is not for the faint of heart. However, what is waiting at the bottom is worth the walk.