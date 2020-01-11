20 reasons to choose one Bahama destination over the other

Loading...

We often think of an island paradise complete with resorts and crystal clear seas when we imagine the Bahamas. But every island in the country is unique; one size does not fit all when it comes to this tourist hotspot!

Two of the most popular destinations are the capital Nassau, located on the island of New Providence, and the 365 island district known as Exuma. Both destinations have their advantages and disadvantages, so if you choose the right one for you, you must consider them.

Keep reading to find out why you should choose Nassau and why you should choose Exuma.

20 Choose Nassau: there is a vibrant, energetic atmosphere

Both Nassau and the Exuma Islands are worth seeing and have many advantages. One of the advantages of Nassau is that there is an exciting atmosphere. It is usually a very bustling and energetic atmosphere, which is ideal for some travelers.

19 Choose Exuma: it is quieter and more relaxing

While Nassau is the more energetic destination in the Bahamas, Exuma is much more relaxed. According to a Trip Advisor reviewer, you should go for the Exuma Islands if you want a quiet destination away from the crowds. At the Exuma Islands it’s all about peace and rejuvenation!

18 Choose Nassau: there is an abundance of restaurants

Is there one thing that Nassau has no shortage of? Restaurants. The Bahamian capital is full of great places to eat because it has to cater to the crowd of tourists who come through. You can choose any kitchen here, from local dishes to international dishes.

17 Choose Exuma: they can swim with pigs

One of the best things to do on the Exuma Islands? Swim with the pigs. Pig Beach is located on the Exuma Islands and offers you the chance to get up close and personal with the beautiful animals and even jump into the water with them. What could be better?

16 Choose Nassau: it is super easy to reach

Nassau is the capital of the Bahamas and is the most suitable location in the country. It is super easy to get to from many places and you can fly to Nassau directly from a huge selection of airports.

15 Choose Exuma: they have the opportunity to get close and personal with nurse sharks

It is not just pigs that you can get up close and personal with on the Exuma Islands. You can also swim with nurse sharks! However, don’t be put off by the name. These little sharks are friendly and will not try to eat you.

14 Choose Nassau: there is a fascinating pirate museum

If you are interested in the history of the West Indies, Nassau should be on your bucket list for at least one reason: the Pirate Museum. The city has a rich piracy history and you will find out everything about the buccaneers looting and partying here in the museum.

13 Choose Exuma: they will see Exumas Cays Land and Sea Park

Not only are the Exuma Islands quieter and more relaxing than Nassau, but you are more likely to come into contact with unspoiled nature. The islands are home to the Exumas Cays Land and Sea Park, where you learn all about the local marine life.

12 Choose Nassau: they are likely to meet new friends among the huge crowd

Anything else that Nassau has about the Exuma Islands? Crowds of people. Although that is not everyone’s cup of tea, it does mean that it will probably be easier to meet new faces and make new friends in the capital.

11 Choose Exuma: they can fly cheaply from Florida

The manual points out that flights directly to Nassau from the United States can be extremely cheap. If you live in Florida, flying to the Exumas is just a quick flight and it might not even cost that much!

10 Choose Nassau: they teach them how to roll cigars

According to Trip Savvy, one of the coolest things to do in Nassau is to follow a cigar roll course. Is this a skill you need in your life? Probably not. Is it super fun to learn and a great, unique experience? Certainly.

9 Choose Exuma: they walk along the most famous sandbar in the Bahamas

The most famous sandbar of the Bahamas is located on the Exuma Islands: the Mile-Long Sandbar. Although it is not the longest of its kind, it is the best known for its pristine views. This alone is worth a visit for the Exumas!

8 Choose Nassau: The Shopping Is Fantastic

One of the best things to go to the Bahamas is all the tax-free shopping that you get the chance to do. And there is more shopping in Nassau than anywhere else. If you are looking for shopping opportunities, then Nassau is the place to go!

7 Choose Exuma: the accommodations are varied

Another major advantage of the Exuma Islands is that the accommodation options are quite varied. Nassau is known to be close to Paradise Island and its famous (adult only) resorts, but the Exumas have different types of accommodation, from resorts to homes to Airbnbs.

6 Choose Nassau: They Can Visit The Historic Straw Market

Perhaps the most famous attraction in Nassau is the historic straw market, which attracts thousands of tourists. It is definitely worth visiting Nassau just to go to the straw market, where you can buy a wide range of locally made handicrafts.

5 Choose Exuma: they have the chance to come into contact with nature

At the end of the day, the Exuma Islands offer a better chance to make contact with nature than Nassau. There are marine parks and swimming opportunities with a range of marine life (and also land animals – don’t forget the pigs!).

4 Choose Nassau: it is connected to Paradise Island

Most people come to the Bahamas to visit Paradise Island. And Nassau is connected via a bridge to the famous tourist hotspot. So if you want to see Paradise Island, Nassau is a better place to base yourself than the Exumas.

3 Select Exuma: The Locals Are Super Friendly

Many Trip Advisor reviews reveal that the locals are extremely friendly on the Exuma Islands. That does not mean that they are unfriendly in Nassau, but those on the Exuma Islands have the reputation of welcoming tourists and being approachable. That can make a difference abroad!

2 Choose Nassau: they never have enough things to do

If you are looking for a fast-paced, action-packed vacation, Nassau is the superior option. There are plenty of things to do, see and eat. You will never be bored and you will never be without attractions. Especially if you are traveling as a family, there is something for everyone!

1 Choose Exuma: It Feels Like A Real Island Getaway

Staying on the Exuma Islands is like staying in paradise. If you want the kind of vacation that feels like a real getaway with an island where you can leave the world for a few days, choose the Exumas. You will not be disappointed!