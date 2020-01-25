The Icehotel in Sweden takes guests to an imaginative world of ice and snow. A visit to the hotel is a unique experience because the rooms change with the seasons. Old installations and artworks are exchanged for new creations designed by new artists.

Transience is part of what makes this experience so special. Visitors are encouraged to rate things right now.

Many photos that emphasize the beauty of the hotel are already available, but they do not always reflect the reality. In this article we will really find out what the hotel really is like for people who make the trip to Jukkasjärvi in ​​Swedish Lapland.

Let’s look at 20 real traveler photos of the ice hotel in Sweden.

20 Ice is on the menu

This hotel does not leave its theme for a second. That is why the Ice Bar can only be expected to have counters, tables and stools made of ice. However, the menu is an extra surprise. Food and drink options are in white on a transparent ice layer.

19 Clear river ice shines like crystal

Part of what makes the hotel so beautiful is the pure water harvested from the Torne. It is what makes this hotel look like a magical winter palace rather than a frosted dungeon. For other European destinations with this kind of obstinacy, view a few photos of these tourists.

18 artists find other ways to add a little warmth

This guest may feel a little homesick after feeling the chill of the winter wind in Sweden. Here in this room, warmed by her fire, she looks cozy despite the weather. Scenes such as these show the ability of artists to really transform the hotel through their sculptures.

17 Don’t bother asking the bartender to hold the ice cream

Instead of throwing a few cubes into a drink, servers at the Ice Bar put the drink into the cube. Everyone knows that gloves and mittens are a must when puffing one of their brews, but this tourist looks like he should have taken another layer before he left his cabin.

16 The restaurant is warm but the dishes are not

The Veranda restaurant serves cold dishes on ice blocks that fit the Icehotel theme, according to the Icehotel site. Raw dishes such as sushi receive the same treatment. Sizzling T-bone steak and steamy pasta, however, are served on more ordinary surfaces to keep them nice and warm.

15 Expect a few cute roommates

Huge jelly with icicles for tentacles were once part of an Icehotel suite. However, art changes every year. Guests booking the same room with one winter apart will find that nothing looks like it once did. Make sure you take enough photos to save your favorite pieces.

14 Normal rooms are an option

Warm rooms in the cabins at the back are available for those who prefer to enjoy the art during the day and sleep in conditions they are more used to at night. The Icehotel site recommends spending at least a day in the cold before returning to the heat.

13 The temperature at check-in can be deceptive

Judging by the contrast in clothing between the receptionist and the guest, the reception area of ​​the Icehotel is much less fresh. It offers guests rest before they plunge into the cold of the hotel. Don’t get too comfortable if you plan to spend your entire trip on ice.

12 blankets thrown on an ice block won’t do much

Fur blankets are well suited for hotel design, even if they don’t really keep anyone warm. This bed is cute for a few quick photos if you’re in winter clothes, but sleeping here can be difficult. Fortunately, the hotel offers sleeping bags, according to the Icehotel website.

11 Praise the snowflake at the ice chapel

Anyone who has seen such a wedding location in their dreams can make it a reality at the Icehotel. The chapel is set up with benches covered with fur blankets and subtly decorated chandeliers above. A wedding in an ice chapel will be unforgettable for everyone present.

10 ambitious designers reach higher every year

A visit to a kingdom of ice is already an alien experience, so adding these two astronauts to the mix just seems appropriate. Creative lighting and realistic sculpting place this piece in direct contrast with the previously shown camping scene. It makes the reach of the artists fairly clear.

9 Blocks in storage keep things going all year round

According to Icehotel, most of the icy blocks used to build the hotel are actually harvested in the spring. This gives architects and artists enough time to fully build the hotel before the winter season comes. In the meantime, a consistent collection is hosted in the Icehotel 360 gallery.

8 Share a room with a friend to keep the cold away

These two chose to bring their adventure together to the Icehotel, and it seems that this was the right decision for them. However, individual travelers can enjoy the tranquility of a hotel in absolute seclusion. Anyone who wants some time for themselves will find enough of this.

7 Start with their interpretation of an igloo

Icehotel is clear about what it wants to achieve. It takes a traditional winter shelter and makes it luxurious. During a visit to Sweden, however, there are many other hidden gems to come by to make more unexpected discoveries. The sites on this list are also equally accessible in the summer.

6 Electric elements are all solar powered

You won’t find many electrical components in the Icehotel, but everything that does require energy is, according to Icehotel, powered by solar energy. A large part of this energy goes to keeping the Icehotel an ice hotel when the summer months come. Stored power translates into an unstoppable fortress.

5 Experts are not the only ones who make art

After having mastered the basic principles of the carving lessons at the Icehotel, students can make anything they can imagine. Or at least try it. If the masterpiece in your head is a giant brown bean like that of this guy, no one will dare interrupt your vision.

4 Elegant installations are visible from the start

This corridor is one of the first things you will see when entering the Icehotel. When this photo was taken, Thor, the god of thunder, waited at the end to greet new guests. Since the hotel is being rebuilt every year, there is no way to know what could be waiting today.

3 snow-filled halls feel like huge freezers

They also look like freezers. The species that has been left alone long enough to develop thick layers of frost. Earlier we showed a more elegant hall that leads to special rooms such as the bar and the chapel. This provides guests on either side with suites.

2 Arrive at the hotel the old-fashioned way

Dog sledding is available throughout the trip with reservations, according to the Icehotel website. However, an even better option is to book a hotel transfer before the end or start of your journey. If you jump out of the plane and get on a sled, the guests will immediately be in the winter wonderland mood.

1 Each corner offers a photo opportunity

We don’t know what went wrong, but somehow this tourist got stuck in an ice block! Jokes aside, this is what everyone thinks will happen when they first enter the Icehotel. In reality, people can easily check in and out of the hotel.