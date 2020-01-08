20 real photos made of celebrities during their vacation

Loading...

Famous vacations are very different from the types of travel plans that the rest of us have. Although they can stay in villas that cost $ 50,000 a night and fly on private jets, we try to get enough legroom and spend our savings on hotel rooms.

But occasionally we see some candid photos of stars when they didn’t think the cameras were aimed at them, and there are some real and honest moments of vacation pleasure and connection.

From beach days to chilling on yachts, walking through Paris to beautiful and romantic vacations to Italy, these famous couples know the best places to go on trips with the person they love the most.

Here are 20 of the most real photos of celebrities taken during their vacation.

20 It is rare to see Beyonce and Jay-Z chilling

both images are via Pinterest

It is rare to see candid photos of Beyonce and Jay-Z. The celebrity couple is so fantastic all the time and they are two of the most famous people in the world. We were lucky with these two pictures of the couple on the beach.

19 Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are cute on the beach

via Pinterest and Daily Mail

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma were recently married, but before the parents made the decision, they had a number of fun beach vacations. They both look pretty worried in the first photo, but we think they’re still #goals because they look so great.

18 Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had fun in the Hamptons

through people

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber often make headlines and this cute photo of the couple spending some time in the Hamptons is definitely buzzworthy. They decided to take a relaxing walk on the beach (and of course get some ice drinks from Starbucks).

17 Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoyed ice cream in Paris

via brides

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez went to Paris in the summer of 2017, and we love this picture of the famous pair of ice cream cones walking around. This is a super real photo because the two seem to have a pretty serious conversation.

16 Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Chill Out in Hawaii

via GotCeleb

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green married in 2010 and they always look very happy when photographed together. They are parents of three children, so it must have been great to get away to Hawaii and relax on the beach, which they did when this beautiful and real photo was taken.

15 Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott always travel in style

via Pinterest and Yahoo Canada Style

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott don’t let parenthood delay their traveling bug because they seem to go to sunny, warm, beach-like places all the time. Of course that can change after the split.

These two photos show the famous former couple hanging on a boat and walking along the water.

14 Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes traveled to Miami

via E! News and PopSugar

Fans have thought that singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been dating since eternity, and now that we know they were going to Miami together in the summer of 2019, we’re pretty sure their romance wasn’t new at the time.

13 We love this somewhat uncomfortable snapshot of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

through people

Katy Perry fans were absolutely excited to hear that she was engaged to Orlando Bloom in February 2019. Now we are just waiting for photos of the pop singer who looks great in a wedding dress.

Until then we will settle for these pictures of the famous couple on a beach vacation in Hawaii in 2018.

12 John Legend and Chrissy Teigen (keep it somehow) really on a yacht

via Hollywood Life and Us Weekly

According to Hollywood Life, the famous couple went on a yacht to Saint Tropez. We love both photos and we can honestly say that despite their wealth and luxury lifestyle, and despite the fact that they have made a trip on a yacht, they still keep it real and cool.

11 Reese Witherspoon and Hubby Jim Toth could really be an ordinary couple

via JustJared

This photo of Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth shows us that even super celebrities like Reese can look like your average mother and wife on the beach. Although it is Hawaii, there is not much glamor going on!

10 Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk know that Italy is super romantic

through people

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk got married in the fall of 2019, and whether you’re a fan of hers or not, you can’t deny that they look super cute together.

Pictured here during a trip through Italy, they look like normal, everyday people who laugh and enjoy their time together. Gwyneth even wears practical, comfortable shoes.

9 Dax Shepard helps Kristen Bell with some sunscreen

via Pinterest and Zimbio

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are considered to be one of the most real couples of celebrities ever. We love these beach-like photos of the famous couple walking on the beach and Dax helps Kristen with some spray-on sunscreen. That is true love.

8 Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake love to be on the water

via E! News and daily mail

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel may have gone through a rocky moment lately, but we think they look super happy and happy in these pictures of a vacation they’ve taken together.

They clearly love being on the water, as we can see in these super real photos.

7 Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello seem super happy in Cabo

via PopSugar and Daily Mail

The Modern Family star and her famous husband are definitely one of the most handsome celebrity couples out there. They were on their way to Cabo and we can’t get past these two pictures of the couple that are so real and untouched.

6 Katherine McPhee and David Foster are just another couple of fun selfies in Paris

both images are via Us Weekly

David Foster and Katherine McPhee recently made the knot and they definitely made some waves because of the many years between them.

But they clearly don’t care, as we can see on these pictures of a trip to Paris.

5 Britney Spears and BF Sam Asghari hang out in Miami

via Celebs First

It’s always great to make Britney Spears look happy, and here she is in Miami with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The pop singer cannot possibly become more famous or look more realistic on this beach photo. She’s wearing Birkenstocks, a bikini and a cover, and she doesn’t seem to wear makeup.

4 We hardly recognize Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

via E Online

According to E Online, the celebrity couple went to Jerez De La Frontera, Spain in 2013. We really would not recognize Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher here because they look so normal when sitting at a cafe table.

We love that Mila wears leggings, sneakers, a floppy hat and sunglasses.

3 Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson wear colorful casual clothes in the Bahamas

via Radar Online

It’s so nice to see a picture of a celebrity couple on vacation that is so real and that is not posed or too beautiful. Instead of posing in front of the camera and wearing lots of makeup and a chic outfit, Jessica Simpson wears a colorful cover and does not even look like her has been brushed so much.

2 Jessica Alba and Cash Warren had a great time in Cabo

via Los Cabos Blog and Pinterest

Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren may be super famous, but anyone looking at these pictures of them during a vacation in Cabo would honestly think they were not famous at all. They have a picnic and hang out on the beach like everyone else, and they look so excited to be traveling.

1 Yup, that’s John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in Italy

through us weekly

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are one of those couples who seem so real, even when they walk the red carpet. And so if they hang on a boat in Italy, although that is a luxury thing to do, they still look cold and happy. Just like the others on this list, it is nice to see some real holiday moments.