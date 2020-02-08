20 real (and beautiful) photos taken by backpackers during their European travels

Europe is bigger than you think and it is filled with awe-inspiring landscapes, medieval towns, ancient locations and numerous natural wonders that make this continent a favorite for backpackers.

Hiking through the Swiss Alps in Switzerland or walking through historic ancient ruins such as the Roman Forum or the Colosseum in Italy are all beautifully captured by backpackers. With these photos, everyone would like to book a ticket immediately and see these magical sights for themselves.

Backpackers have taken pictures of beautiful castles and forts and walked through medieval streets giving you the feeling that you have entered a fairy tale. Walking to the tops of cliffs and mountains overlooking picturesque towns and pristine lakes are adventures that not many people can say they have accomplished.

Here are 20 real and beautiful photos made by backpackers on their European journeys, so you want to book a ticket as quickly as possible.

20 Bled is one of the most picturesque places in Slovenia

Lake Bled is a perfect getaway for backpackers who want to hike and look out over a picturesque castle on a hill in the middle of the lake. Of course, travelers can actually visit this castle by rowing boat or other means of transport and start their own exploration.

19 The haunting ancient ruins of Rome take you back in time

In Rome, Italy, some of the must-see’s are the Trevi Fountain, St. Peter’s Basilica and of course a tour of the historic ancient ruins such as the Colosseum and the Roman Forum. There are also the Vatican Museums with huge collections of artworks, including the famous Sistine Chapel.

18 The monuments of Paris are a must-see

No trip to Paris, France is complete without seeing the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, the largest art museum in the world, where works such as the Mona Lisa can be seen. Backpackers will enjoy walking along the Champs-Elysées and enjoy the sights and sounds of Paris.

17 The Dolomites mountain range is great for nature lovers

The Dolomites in Northeast Italy are very popular with adventure enthusiasts. Many travelers visit the area for hiking, skiing, mountain climbing and even just for sightseeing. For hikers, The Tre Cime di Lavaredo offers the most breathtaking view of the Dolomites mountain range and only takes a few hours.

16 Prague is an enchanting city

Travelers like to come to this capital of the Czech Republic because of the medieval streets, Gothic churches and the old town square. It is an enchanting city in Europe and a brisk walk across the 14th-century Charles Bridge gives you the feeling that you are in a different period.

15 Malta offers a varied landscape

Malta is an archipelago in the Mediterranean Sea that lies between Sicily and Africa. Backpackers will find a relaxed lifestyle here where people are surrounded by beautiful architecture, blue lagoons and the tastiest seafood you’ve probably ever had. Malta consists of three islands, including Gozo and Comino, so there is much to discover.

14 Hiking The Amalfi coast offers breathtaking views

The Amalfi coast is one of the most beautiful nature reserves in Europe, where travelers will immediately notice the pastel-colored cliff village of Positano. The best way to see all its beauty is to simply walk along one of the Italian walking routes along the coast. The views are breathtaking, dramatic and travelers will see so much more than drive through them.

13 Goreme is a city literally carved into volcanic rocks

Goreme is a city in the Cappadocia region of Turkey and known for its cave churches, the Uchisar Castle, built in a large rock and the famous cone-shaped rock formations known as “fairy chimneys,” says Travel and Leisure. To really see all its beauty, it is very popular to take a hot air balloon and see the awesome topography.

12 Everyone should visit the Swiss Alps once in their life

The Swiss Alps are ideal for summer walks and perfect for winter activities for the adventurous type. Backpackers can easily find walking locations that are cheap and just as beautiful. If you prefer to hike, Lucerne is one of the best places to travel to Switzerland, where visitors can walk along the waterfront and see the Swiss Alps in the background.

11 Alcazar Castle, Spain Feels like entering a fairy tale

One of the most dreamy places in Spain is the Alcazar of Segovia, a beautiful castle that was said to be the inspiration behind Cinderella’s castle in Disney World. The castle was built on a large rock that looks like the bow of a ship. It is a cool day trip to take so that travelers can see other parts of Spain.

10 The Azores are the best kept secret in Portugal

The Azores Islands are part of Portugal, which consists of fascinating green meadows, blue-green lakes and colorful hydrangeas. The Azores consist of nine volcanic islands that contain all these amazing features and landscapes, making the area a dream destination for backpackers.

9 Exploring Mont-Saint Michel is unforgettable

The impressive abbey of Mont-Saint-Michel stands high on a tidal island with only 44 people, including monks and nuns. The area in France is popular with tourists and includes museums, churches and of course the medieval monastery that is one of the most famous sights in the country.

8 Bosnia and Herzegovina offer breathtaking landscapes

Backpackers are likely to be in the major cities of Sarajevo and Mostar to visit historic churches, museums and old parts of the city. However, if travelers are looking for more adventure, there are beautiful rural areas for walks and beautiful views.

7 The medieval castles of Liechtenstein are awesome

Liechtenstein is a small country, but it has many beautiful landscapes, medieval castles and is absolutely a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. Liechtenstein is located between Switzerland and Austria and is a popular place for skiers and hikers who love the mountain landscape of this principality.

6 Croatia is filled with hidden jewels

Croatia is overlooked by travelers going to Europe, but that should not be because it brings a lot of adventure and excitement. One of the must-see areas is the Dalmatian coast, a dramatic coastline on the Adriatic with people who go to the beaches, view the picturesque town of Omis and eat delicious Croatian food in a relaxed atmosphere.

5 Ordesa offers some of the best walks in Europe

The Spanish national park Ordesa and Monte Perdido are a very popular hiking and climbing area and offer some of the most impressive sights in the world. Backpackers are located between waterfalls, steep cliffs and deep gorges. Travelers will find a diverse ecosystem and a variety of flora and fauna.

4 Kotor, Montenegro is charming

High mountains, a medieval old town and a beautiful coastline along the Adriatic Sea can all be found here in Kotor, Montenegro. It is a charming fortified town in this fairly new country where there is much to discover. One of the most popular things to do is to walk up the city walls to see all the beauty of Kotor from the top.

3 Athens, Greece brings you back to ancient times

Traveling to Athens, Greece is a perfect way to feel that you have taken a step back in ancient times. Athens was once the most powerful empire in the world and travelers can still see these historic ruins everywhere in the city. Indispensable sights are the Acropolis of Athens, home of the famous Parthenon structure.

2 Rugged Adventures await in Reykjavik

There are many things to do in Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, but some of the top activities are visiting the towering Hallgrimskirkja church, exploring the cute island of Viðey and visiting a geothermal beach. Of course, travelers will want to plan their trip around time to see the spectacular northern lights.

1 Saxon Switzerland National park is a beautiful walk

Exploring the Saxon National Park in Germany is a must for adventurers who want to be close to untouched nature. The park has swimming pools and saunas for relaxation after a long walk, an old fort and the famous Bastei, a huge rock formation along the Bastei bridge where visitors can walk along and see the park.

