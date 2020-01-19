20 quotes on the faith of Martin Luther King Jr.

SALT LAKE CITY – The nation today honors Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. for his impact on civil rights. But before he became a champion of social justice and one of the most admired Americans of the 20th century, King was an ordained minister who declared that his first vocation was his greatest commitment.

“In the quiet corners of my heart, I am basically a pastor, a Baptist preacher,” wrote Reverend King in Ebony magazine. And his acclaimed book “Strength to Love” is not a scholarly dissertation, but a collection of sermons delivered and refined over the course of his tragically abbreviated career.

Reverend King, who was assassinated in 1968, was a fourth generation preacher who received a deity degree from the Crozer Theological Seminary and a doctorate in systematic theology from Boston University. He was only 25 when he was appointed pastor of Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama, largely based on his ability to preach.

As Ralph Bryson, a longtime church leader, said in a video on History.com: “We heard from several young men who gave excellent trial sermons, but when we heard Martin Luther King, we said there was no reason to continue. That’s it.”

Reverend King’s most famous speech, “I Have a Dream,” was given on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 1963. But his equally eloquent words about God and faith were spoken by pulpits across the country, before and after famous. Here are 20 quotes on faith from Reverend King’s sermons in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“Christianity has always insisted that the cross we wear precedes the crown we wear.” – “Transformed maverick”

“It is quite difficult to imagine a single person having simultaneously the characteristics of the serpent and the dove, but that is what Jesus expects. We must combine the tenacity of the snake and the sweetness of the dove, a hard mind and a tender heart. “-” A hard mind and a tender heart “

“Jesus eloquently affirmed a higher law on the cross. He knew that the old philosophy of the eye for the eyes would make everyone blind. He did not seek to defeat evil with evil. He conquered evil with good. Although crucified by hatred, he responded with aggressive love. “-” Love in Action “

“The church must never tire of reminding men that they have a moral responsibility to be intelligent.” – “Love in action”

“Hatred cannot chase hatred; only love can do it. Hatred multiplies hatred, violence multiplies violence and endurance multiplies endurance in a downward spiral of destruction. So when Jesus says “Love your enemies”, he is giving a deep and inevitable warning. “-” Love your enemies “

“The whole story of life is the story of a struggle between good and evil. There seems to be a tension at the very heart of the universe. … Evil is ultimately condemned by the powerful and insurgent forces of good. Good Friday can occupy the throne for a day, but ultimately it must give way to the triumphant rhythm of Easter drums. “-” The death of evil by the sea “

“God is still there. Someday you’re going to need him. Life’s problems will begin to overwhelm you; disappointments will begin to knock on the door of your life like a tidal wave. And if you don’t have a deep and patient faith, you can’t do it. “-” Why did Jesus call a man a fool “

“Science investigates, religion interprets. Science gives man the knowledge that is power, religion gives man the wisdom that is control. Science deals mainly with facts, religion with values. The two are not rivals. They are complementary. “-” The strength to love “

“Worship is as much a part of the human organism as sunrise is for the cosmic order.” – “The rewards of worship”

“We should be glad that (Jesus) did not say” Like your enemies. ” It’s impossible to love certain people. “I like” is a sentimental and affectionate word. … but Jesus recognized that love is greater than similar. “-” Love your enemies “

“A man cannot forgive up to 490 times without forgiveness being part of the habit structure of his being. Forgiveness is not an occasional act; it is a permanent attitude. “-” Love in action “

“The person who hates you the most has good in him; even the nation that hates you the most has good in it; even the breed that hates you the most is good. And when you get to the point of looking in front of each man and seeing deep down what religion calls “the image of God”, you start to love him despite that. Whatever he does, you see the image of God there. There is an element of goodness that he can never eliminate. “-” Love your enemies “

“We must find the evangelical brilliance of the first Christians, who were non-conformists in the truest sense of the word and refused to shape their witness according to the worldly models of the world. Voluntarily, they sacrificed fame, fortune and life itself in the name of the cause they knew was right. “-” Transformed Nonconformist “

“Despite the tendency of man to live on low and degrading planes, something reminds him that he is not made for that. As he drags in the dust, something reminds him that he is made for the stars. As he makes his bed mate mad, a nagging inner voice tells him that he was born for eternity. God’s unbroken hold on us is something that will never allow us to feel good when we do evil or to feel natural when we do what is not natural. “-” Force to love “

“Evil can shape events so much that Caesar will occupy a palace and Christ a cross, but one day this same Christ will arise and divide history in AD and in British Columbia, so that even the life of Caesar must be dated his name. ”-“ The death of evil by the sea ”

“Our ability to creatively manage broken dreams is ultimately determined by our faith in God.” – “Broken dreams”

“Any religion that pretends to care for the soul of men and does not care about the slums that paralyze the soul, economic conditions that stagnate the soul and municipal governments that can damn the soul is a dry person, dead, nothing religious needing new blood. – “Why did Jesus call a man a fool”

“How many Christians are also concerned to win others over to Christ?” Often we have neither zeal for Christ nor enthusiasm for his Kingdom. For so many Christians, Christianity is a Sunday activity with no relevance to Monday, and the church is little more than a secular social club with a thin layer of religiosity. “-” The rewards of worship “

“The kind of love that led Christ to a cross and kept Paul sour in the midst of torrents of angry persecution is not sweet, anemic, and sentimental. Such love confronts evil without flinching and shows in our popular language an infinite capacity to “take it”. Such love overcomes the world itself with a rough cross cut against the horizon. “-” Antidotes for Fear “

“The big creative ideas came from men who were in the minority. It is the minority that fought for religious freedom; it is the minority that has allowed freedom of scientific research. In any cause that concerns the progress of humanity, trust the maverick. “-” Maverick transformed “