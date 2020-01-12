20 places to visit in Paris (That Are't The Eiffel Tower)

Paris, the capital of France, is one of those destinations that everyone wants to visit at least once. Who doesn’t know the Eiffel Tower, the most iconic face of the city? Although worth seeing, it does not do the city any justice. Paris has so much to offer in terms of art, history, cuisine and fashion that most of them have completely forgotten the Eiffel Tower after a few days there.

Sometimes tourists suffer from shock when they realize that Paris is not a fairy tale that they had expected. To prevent the so-called Parisian syndrome, we have collected a list of 20 suggestions from all sorts of places that are worth visiting. Palaces, historical sites, museums and art galleries – we have covered it all.

20 Louvre Museum: The Biggest Art Museum in the World

The Louvre Museum is so large that you can spend WEEKS there. More than 15,000 people visit it every day and it houses the famous Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci and many other world-famous paintings. If you’re lucky, you might even see some celebrities lurking.

19 Despite the fire In 2019, the Notre-Dame cathedral is worth seeing

Notre-Dame made headlines last year when it caught fire. Since the tragic event, visitors are not allowed to enter the cathedral, but it is still worth seeing from the outside. it is a place with an immense history: this is where Napoleon crowned himself emperor in 1804.

18 Arc De Triomphe: Where Avenues Meet

All major avenues in Paris lead to Arc de Triomphe so that everyone can see it. Below that is the grave of the unknown soldier from WWI. The monument not only honors the WWI soldiers: it also commemorates those who died in the French Revolutionary War and the Napoleonic Wars.

17 Sacré-Coeur: a church on a hill

Sacré-Coeur, also known as the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Paris, offers great views of part of the city, since the hill on which it is built is one of the highest points in Paris. And the good news is that you can enter the basilica for free.

16 Book a show: Cabaret in Moulin Rouge is dazzling

You may know what Moulin Rouge has to do with the film. Seeing a show live is even better and you have to buy tickets well in advance, because they are obviously always sold out. Moulin Rouge was the first building in Paris with electric light.

15 Catacombs of Paris: Dare To Underground

For those who like creepy and scary things, a visit to the catacombs is a must. They contain bones from around 7 million Parisians who lived in the 18th century and they are absolutely huge. The catacombs were also used by the Germans and the French resistance in WWII.

14 The Avenue des Champs-Elysées is one of the most famous streets in the world

Ordered in the 17th century by the famous Sun King, the name of this beautiful avenue comes from Greek mythology and means a place where heroes go after they die. You won’t see any heroes in Paris, but you can do some prestigious shopping on Champs-Elysées.

13 Tuileries Gardens Feed The Souls Of Romantics

Paris’s most popular public garden has been around since the 16th century. There is also a palace that is technically a part of the garden and it has two museums inside. It is a wonderful place to rest after a tiring visit to the Louvre.

12 Pay respect at the Père-Lachaise Cemetery

Père-Lachaise Cemetery is the largest cemetery in the city of Paris. Some very important people are buried there and tourists want to show their respect. Among the famous people who found their last rest, there are Jim Morrison, Edith Piaf, Oscar Wilde, Frederic Chopin and Marcel Proust.

11 The works of Salvador Dalí have a permanent exhibition in Paris

This gallery is simply called Dali Paris. It shows the graphic artworks and sculptures of the unconventional surrealist as a permanent exhibition. Even those who don’t like art and want to skip the Louvre will enjoy this gallery because Dali’s works are a way to leave no one indifferent.

10 The dome is Napoleon’s resting place

The Dôme des Invalides is where things went down in history. Before the Eiffel Tower was built, it was the tallest building in the city. Here is Napoleon’s grave. During the Second World War, the buildings were converted into barracks. It is hard to imagine that this architectural wonder served such an ordinary purpose.

9 Vincennes Castle: a huge castle that many tourists know nothing about

Technically, this castle is outside the city limits of Paris, but since you only need one subway ride for it, we’ve included it in the list. The origin of this complex dates from the 12th century and was for a time a royal residence.

8 Musée Marmottan Monet Houses Amazing impressionistic art

Another suggestion from a gallery that is easy to process and soothes the soul. Inside you will find works by the most famous impressionists, such as Claude Monet, Edgar Degas and Paul Gaugin. A visit may not last more than two hours and it will not be as busy as most other places.

7 A walk through Montmartre is an absolute must

When we think of Paris, we think of the picturesque romantic streets that we see in films. If you want to take a walk through the most picturesque part of the city, we recommend getting lost in the Montmartre. You will certainly get that perfect Parisian photo and meet your expectations.

6 Learn to say that I love you in a set of languages ​​at The Wall Of Love

This wall does not attract hordes of tourists and that in itself is a reason to go and see it. The I Love You Wall has more than 250 languages ​​and has been spreading love since 2000. It is a popular place to be introduced.

5 No visit to Paris is complete without seeing the Palace of Versailles

This palace and the surrounding garden beat the Eiffel Tower in every match. It is the pinnacle of luxury and extravagance. It was built by the Sun King and many other palaces in Europe tried to imitate its beautiful style. You can not miss it!

4 Stop at Les Deux Magots for coffee and a snack to eat

Les Deux Magots is one of the most popular cafés in Paris. It is a safe bet for those who are not sure where to eat a snack. French cuisine is a big part of any decent trip to Paris, so make sure you are hungry.

3 Feel poetic? Visit the Musée de la Vie Romantique for inspiration

This is another idea for those who appreciate art, poetry and all romantic things. Paris is home to many small unique and in the case of the Musée de la Vie romantique, visitors can enjoy both the exhibition and the unique setting with a pavilion.

2 See the city from the river: do a river cruise on the Seine

One way to see Paris is from the river while sailing under many beautiful bridges (there are 37 in total) and enjoy the view of the river banks. During a boat trip you will not be as tired as when you would walk and navigate in public transportation.

1 Jardin du Luxembourg is a serene place for locals and tourists alike

You have to be in shape for Paris. There are not many cities in the world where there is never enough time to see everything. When you need to rest, go to the Jardin du Luxembourg. If the weather is nice, you can even have a picnic there.