Europe is a super popular place to travel to in the spring and summer, and people go even in the winter if they want to see Christmas markets or have some free time. Of course you know the big cities that people say you should definitely see, from Paris to London to Rome, but there are many other places that people don’t talk about much. And even in the most famous cities are certain sights and activities that make your trip an unforgettable and magical experience.

Before you plan your trip to Europe, it’s time to see the destinations that should definitely be part of your trip.

Here is a travel guide for Europe: 20 places not to be missed.

20 Don’t miss the Luxembourg gardens in Paris

both images are via Trip Advisor

Paris is known as a beautiful, romantic place and that is even more true if you visit the Jardin du Luxembourg during your trip there.

Someone shared on Reddit that they love this area because of “Lots of chestnut trees, a nice pond with small toy boats for rent. A few usable cafes to sit in. Lots of people watching.” It just sounds so beautiful.

19 You can’t go to London without taking a walk through Camden Market

both images are via Trip Advisor

According to a report on Reddit, Camden Market is definitely a must-visit in London, England. You will find lots of stores and lots of food, so it’s a dream to try a lot of different things.

The official website lists a number of really delicious-sounding restaurants such as Rudy’s Dirty Vegan Diner that serves vegan junk food and Camden Traditional Fish and Chips where you can enjoy this local favorite.

18 You will enjoy Salthill Promenade in Galway, Ireland

via Study in Ireland – WordPress

Ireland is a beautiful country and getting the chance to see some cool views of the water is never something tourists should miss. The Crazy Tourist recommends that you go to this city so that you can visit the Salthill Promenade. This is an area on the water that has many places where you can enjoy delicious fish.

17 The Colosseum is a tourist destination for a reason so definitely go to Rome

via Pinterest

What about going to Rome and seeing the Colosseum?

According to Bus About, something everyone should do is “Consider how smart the Romans were at the Colosseum in Rome.” You can’t really go to Italy without making the trek here, and you get the chance to see this historic monument up close.

16 The bazaar In Sarajevo, Bosnia is worth seeing

via Jay Way Travel and Wikimedia Commons

Another Reddit post suggested going to Sarajevo, Bosnia and visiting the bazaar. According to Jay Way Travel you can find pots and herbs here, and this bazaar started in the time of the Ottoman Empire, which is so cool to think about. You will certainly have the feeling that you are experiencing a piece of history.

15 Prague is the place to see an incredible park in a real castle

via Wikimedia Commons

Thanks to a Reddit message, we know about a park called Vysehrad. The poster explains that it is “a park in the ruins of an old castle” and continues: “There is a beer garden, several restaurants and a nice view of the river. In the summer there is an open air theater.”

It looks absolutely beautiful and you can easily imagine the photos you can take there. You cannot miss this place on your next trip to Europe.

14 Normandy, France is perfect for history lovers

through untold pieces

If you or someone in your family or group of friends always reads history, you want to view Normandy, France. There are not only very cool and interesting museums to go to, but as someone posted on Reddit, it is also a beautiful place: they wrote: “architecture in general is something to see.”

13 Eat A Fancy, Epic Dinner on Vuurtoreneiland in Amsterdam

both images are via Trip Advisor

Chances are that you want to go to Amsterdam for the beautiful canals and culture.

There is another experience that you cannot miss. According to Time Out you can go to Amsterdam and take a boat trip to Vuurtoreneiland, a restaurant on a “small, rugged island in the IJmeer with only a lighthouse, an old abandoned fort and a large conservatory dining room.”

12 creative types will not want to miss the Edinburgh Fringe Festival

both images are via Trip Advisor

Have you always wanted to go to Scotland? If you are someone who loves theater and art, you absolutely want to go to Scotland for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

This is a suggestion from Reddit and it is really a good one. It happens in August, which is perfect, because that is an easy time for many people to take time off from work.

11 Also visit Bologna if you go to Italy because the food is great

both images are via Reddit

Have you ever thought of going to Bologna, Italy? It is another place in Europe to put on your list because, as a Reddit user said, “It is also the food capital of Italy.”

Just looking at this photo of pizza in Bologna is enough to water our mouth, and the city also looks very beautiful.

The Berlin TV tower is said to have magical views

via Pxfuel

Miss Tourist says you should go to Berlin and go to the TV tower. They mention that you see a 360 degree view of the city, which is incredible to imagine, and it is called “Fernsehturm Berlin”.

9 You absolutely cannot skip the catacombs in Paris

via Reddit and Pinterest

Anyone who loves ghost stories or the supernatural cannot go to Europe without stopping at the Catacombs in Paris.

According to List Verse, these underground tunnels of cemeteries continue for 320 kilometers. Even if you like horror movies and don’t get scared easily, you should probably bring some friends with you because this tourist spot is a little scary (but so interesting to see).

8 See Vevey, Switzerland from a boat

via Pinterest

The Guardian recommends making a trip to Vevey, Switzerland and viewing it from a boat. Just hearing about a boat in Europe sounds so beautiful and magical that we are already booking our tickets.

Seeing this photo makes us even more enthusiastic because the water and the buildings are so idyllic.

7 You get a lot from a trip to Poland

both images are via Trip Advisor

According to this Reddit post, Poland is the place to be if you want a destination in Europe: “Poland is fantastic. Numerous history, museums, parks, castles, palaces, old towns, etc. Great food and scenery is magnificent .”

Doesn’t that sound like the perfect trip? You have plenty to do and you can also try some new food, which is always at least half the point of travel. And if you like pierogi, you’ll be happy.

6 Estonia is a wonderful place that is recommended by CNN

via Flickr and Trip Advisor

When people talk about going to Europe, they don’t always mention Estonia, but they should. Maybe that will change now that CNN has said that it is one of the destinations that people should go to in 2020. The website also said that the food is great, which is always good to hear. On these photos we see that it really seems like a nice place to walk around.

5 You must see the land of a thousand lakes in Finland

via Reddit

A Reddit user has posted that he likes to walk through the land of a thousand lakes in Finland and based on this picture alone we can see why.

You can do tons of cool things here, from going out on a boat to walking, according to Visit Finland. It will be a very special travel experience.

4 Vienna has Tiergarten Zoo that will be awesome

both images via Trip Advisor

According to The Crazy Tourist you must visit Vienna and go to the Tiergarten Zoo, “the oldest zoo in the world”. You will find sloths, sea lions and giraffes, and you can also see Schonbrunn Palace at the same time because they are in the same place. There are also giant pandas that are threatened.

3 people love the beaches in beautiful Croatia

via Reddit

People always love the beaches in Croatia, so if you want a European vacation that also gives you some time to relax by the ocean, this seems like the perfect place to go.

They are simply stunning and, as we can judge from this photo, the water is different from anything we have ever seen before.

2 Monaco has a great beach and beautiful buildings

both images are via Trip Advisor

Monaco sounds like a dreamy place to visit because we always hear that people who live there have a lot of money. This is another place in Europe that you really can’t miss.

The Crazy Tourist suggests going to Monaco and going to Larvotto Beach and the Cathedral of Monaco, which has been around since 1875.

1 View Lisbon for the amazing tile museum and cool sights

via Time Travel Turtle and Reddit

When you make a list of places to visit in Europe, you can’t miss Lisbon either. People talk about going to the tile museum, which is fascinating because you will see different tiles that start from the 15th century. This is a must for anyone who loves art and culture.

And Lisbon is also a very cool place with colorful trams, as in this photo, and charming buildings.

