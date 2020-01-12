20 photos that show how different Iran was just 30 years ago

Iran, a country with a story as old as human civilization and a rich history, nowadays has a lot of media attention.

Behind the political unrest that the country is currently experiencing, the country hides an image of a place full of historical monuments and friendly people. Ironically, Iran has seen a huge increase in tourism in 2019.

The Middle East is a volatile region and Iran is right in the middle. Social changes are a daily reality for those who live there. Since the 1950s, the country has changed along with the international relations it has with the great powers of the world.

How much the country has changed in the last 30 years can be seen from the photos we have collected below.

20 Father and son time

This photo makes an average, universal moment in family life: a father and son sharing a bottle of Coca-Cola. In the case of Iran, another element is on the table. See how the 90s are the Ninja Turtles sweater for kids!

19 families follow modern trends

Today’s families are even more universal than before. Taking a family selfie is a must when you spend some quality time and it is no different in Iran. People from Iran place great value on their families, so it makes perfect sense that they want to capture such moments on camera.

18 The destructive earthquake of 1990

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 in Northern Iran hit in 1990. The consequences were devastating, with a death toll of around 50,000. It has taken everyone by surprise: it happened at night when most people were sleeping. It turned buildings into ruins. Fortunately Iran has received much needed international assistance.

17 Earthquakes often hit the area

Earthquakes are common in Iran. There were already two earthquakes in 2020. They hit close to the nuclear power plant in the southwest of the country. There is so much tectonic activity going on under the Iranian soil that an earthquake can happen almost every day.

16 Iranian women can finally come to football matches

From 2019, Iranian women can watch live football matches again. Iranian women were banned from such events for 40 years. Tickets for the Iran vs Cambodia match were sold out within minutes. That makes perfect sense, since only 5% of the seats were allocated to women.

15 The timeless and colorful bazaars did not change much

Bazaars in Iran are not like other markets. Although Asian markets may be too tourist-oriented, Iran’s markets are filled with locals selling both local and international goodies. It is a place where people meet, catch up and mix. For most of us, such places are a thing of the past.

14 Azadi square: the center of Tehran

Azadi Tower certainly looked futuristic in the 1990s. This tower, built in the seventies, is the most important monument in Tehran. The name means ‘Freedom Tower’ in English. Around the tower is a green park and a huge roundabout, as you can see on the left photo above.

13 A cute family portrait from 1993

Iran has unique laws and traditions. All girls over the age of 9 must wear a hijab in public. After marriage, girls are no longer allowed to go to school. But on the other hand, Iran allows certain medical procedures that other countries do not support, and they are sometimes funded by the state.

12 The few travelers tell stories about the warmth of the locals

Iran is not a destination that novice travelers choose to visit. If there is nothing else, visit Iran with travel restrictions from the US. Those who choose to visit anyway, can’t stop raving about the friendliness and warmth of the locals. The photo above says a million words.

11 Tehran has long been a city with a lot of traffic

30 years ago several cars drove through the Iranian streets, but the traffic is now just as heavy as before. Congestion would be just as bad as in cities that are notorious for their traffic jams, such as London and LA.

10 The Shah Mosque in Isfahan dates from the 17th century

Isfahan is one of the most picturesque cities in Iran, thanks to the beautiful Shah mosque, many of which are said to be the most beautiful in the country. It dates from the 17th century and it has been beautifully preserved, as you can see in the pictures above.

9 Chehel Sotoun Palace translates to 40 columns

Chehel Sotoun Palace is another gem in the city of Isfahan and is on the list of cultural heritage of UNESCO. The details of the palace architecture can keep the viewer busy all day long. There is a swimming pool in front that reflects the entire palace.

8 A moment on the road from the 90s

Another explosion from the past: this photo from the nineties shows a random scene, taken from the road while traveling. A man sells some products and there are small markets in the background. We wonder if these places still exist.

7 Showing off with their sweet wheels

Motorcycles are a popular means of transport in Iran, both for locals and tourists. Adventurous people often travel through Iran on their way to the Silk Road, an ancient trade route that stretched from China to the Mediterranean.

6 Masuleh: a picturesque village in northern Iran

This charming village is on the slope of the mountain and the architecture works around that fact. Roofs are synonymous with courtyards and the many stairs lead to a beautiful view. Masuleh is made for pedestrians and anyone who appreciates good photography.

5 Qom is one of the holiest cities in Iran

Qom is a city of tradition, knowledge and respect with a population of one million people. It is a city for those who choose to study religion and for pilgrims. Just like any other Iranian city, it has a market, a mosque and a square.

4 fashion trends are constantly changing

The fashion or should we say, rules about what women are allowed to wear have changed pretty quickly in Iran. The biggest blow to freedom of expression was the 1979 Iranian revolution that again forced the hijab. But at least modern hijabs come in vibrant colors.

3 The children in Iran are always smiling

Boys and girls from Iran go to school separately until the university. Girls receive lessons from women and boys from men. Learning about Islam is part of the curriculum and football is the most popular sport. Girls can get married when they are 13 and boys when they are 15.

2 The border between Iran and Pakistan is a tense place

Limits can be tricky. The relations between Pakistan and Iran are not exactly friendly, but they are far from being hostile. When Pakistan announced independence in 1947, Iran was the first to officially recognize its neighbor. After the Iranian revolution in 1979, the nature of their relationships changed.

1 What does the future hold?

The Middle East is a region where conflicts do not end. The photo on the left shows refugees in the 1990s, innocent people whose lives are led by complicated politics. Tensions unfortunately continue to exist today, especially since the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.