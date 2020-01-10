20 photos that show how different backpacking through Thailand was just 30 years ago

Loading...

Thailand is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world – especially among young backpackers. Today, traveling has become incomparably easier than 30 years ago. Apps, budget flights and tour packages all help tourists, so they don’t have to worry.

But 30 years ago only the most adventurous individuals left to visit Thailand. The country was then not that easy to navigate and travel was generally not something that anyone could do or pay for. But on the other hand, those vagabonds saw a country before it became saturated with tourism and full of curatorial experiences that lack authenticity. View the photos below to see how traveling in Thailand was in 1990.

20 The beaches belong to the locals

via tomyamthailand.com/IG

Tourists go all year round to the world famous beaches of Thailand. It is hard to imagine that these beaches hardly saw any tourists 30 years ago. They belonged to the locals instead. Children played in the shallow waters and men went fishing. Unfortunately, the beach is now only for tourists.

19 Like most cities 30 years ago, Bangkok also seemed more chill

via visualtravelguide.com

The capital of Thailand was and still is the first contact with the country for most tourists. The population of Bangkok in 1990 consisted of almost 6 million people. The photo shows that the traffic was not that close and that the crowd spread more evenly in this huge city.

18 Bangkok is bursting with energy today

via tripsavvy.com

How big is Bangkok today? More than 10 million people live in Bangkok and another 23 million tourists visit every year. It is the most visited city in the world. The streets are packed day and night. The number of people moving to Bangkok is still increasing.

17 The once untouched beaches are now overcrowded

via tomyamthailand.com

Palm trees once formed vast forests and the few travelers to Thailand did not have a wide selection of accommodations. The most popular destinations have changed dramatically. The forests were cleared to make way for the developing infrastructure and more boats began to appear on the beach.

16 beach activities from the past are declining

via the beach

This photo from the 1990s portrays a group of people who put a fishing boat away before the storm hits the coast. Nowadays, many tourists actually come for a fishing vacation because Thailand is one of the best places to fish for both beginners and experts.

15 Hua Hin’s transformation from a small city into a holiday resort

via cathybeesey.com/IG

Hua Hin is a city that has gained its popularity due to its proximity to Bangkok. Residents of the big city have been on holiday in Hua Hin for decades. It has both great beaches and an exciting metropolitan atmosphere. Even the royal family decided to stay here!

14 Once a luxury, flying is a normal means of transport for tourists

via true-beachfront.com/IG

Thailand has numerous active airlines that offer domestic and international flights at amazing prices. In the 90s, however, when the beaches were less crowded and Thailand was a destination that was only accessible to a few select people, private jets dropped people off at the beach. Hard to say what is better!

13 Thailand used to have tin mines

via true-beachfront.com

When we think of Phuket, we imagine the ultimate beach vacation. But before Phuket became what it is today, the city relied on tin production that mainly attracted Chinese staff. It was the only economic reason for the existence of the city. The last mine in Phuket was closed in 1992.

12 Today the historic mining towns are attracting tourists

via IG

Near the Myanmar border, the small town of Pilok welcomes tourists interested in the city’s unique mining history. In the heyday of Pilok, the entire city relied on the tin trade. In 1985, however, the tin industry went into crisis. But no harm done; tourists keep the city alive today.

11 The 1992 protests have shaken Bangkok to the bone

asia.nikkei.com

In 1992, about 200,000 people gathered to protest against General Suchinda Kraprayoon who illegally seized power. The outcome was tragic and therefore the days between 17 and 20 May are now called Black May or Bloody May. Many people died or disappeared and thousands were arrested.

10 history repeats itself: the 2019 protests

via straitstimes.com

In December 2019, Bangkok protested in large numbers. The reason why people came to the streets is (again) political. The opposition encouraged masses to show dissatisfaction with the government. Hopefully there will be no new military intervention that hinders the overall development of the entire country.

9 Windsurfing has always been a big reason to visit Thailand

via true-beachfront.com/IG

For those who are hungry for some adrenaline rush, windsurfing might be worth a try in Thailand. Even 30 years ago, Thailand turned out to be a decent destination for water sports enthusiasts. Take the changing weather into account to catch the best waves for windsurfing.

8 The Grand Palace was quiet and slow …

via flickr.com

If you only look at the photo of the Grand Palace above, you should become extremely jealous. A tourist in 1990 could take his sweet time and enjoy some peace and quiet while observing the architectural details of the palace. And how exactly has the tourist experience of this magical place changed?

7 … But now it is full of tourists

via IG

Don’t get us wrong. The Grand Palace is still one of the highlights while in Thailand and not many tourists will change that. But you can unfortunately forget the silence that gave this great place its special charm. However, you can take great photos!

6 Imagine eating 30 years ago at this floating restaurant

via tomyamthailand.com

In 1990 backpacking was much more adventurous when it came to authentic local dishes. Travelers could not afford to be picky about what and where to eat. It is said that this floating restaurant in Krabi still serves food today, but it is certainly not the only restaurant left.

5 Today you can choose from so many restaurants

via IG

You are not starving in Thailand. The most popular beach destinations, such as Krabi or Phuket, offer more options than you can count. Don’t miss Pad Thai, Tom Yum and green curry while you are there. You can eat on the street or in fancy restaurants.

4 markets were always a busy place

via tabsite.com/IG

The bustle of markets in Asia can be overwhelming, but true backpackers know that they are worth diving into. 30 years ago there were not as many tourists on the market as today. Nowadays it is still possible to get the authentic experience, do not go to the most touristy.

3 Wat Arun is a place of contemplation and sights

via Flickr / IG

Bangkok is constantly loud and busy – where can you hear your thoughts in a city that is so exciting? The Buddhist temple Wat Arun, which has been on the river since the 17th century and admission is free for Thai people. It is especially worth a visit at sunset.

2 boats in Thailand carry different types of passengers

via the IG / Carol Kiecker blog

The photos above show both passengers on a boat, probably on the Chao Phraya River that floats through Bangkok. Many of the city’s sights can be seen from the river, so consider a cruise on this beautiful waterway. As you can see, even the locals do it.

1 Thailand hasn’t changed much, it’s just a lot more touristy

via IG / thehungryhacks.com

The photo on the left shows Bangkok as it was in 1990. Already back then it had modern skyscrapers and welcomed tourists on its beaches. Thailand from 1990, however, did not rely as much on its tourism as it does today. The tourism sector represents no less than 20% of the country’s GDP.