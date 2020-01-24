20 photos that show how different backpacking through Europe was, just 30 years ago

Putting all our worldly possessions in a single backpack and taking a plane to Europe is an old tradition, not for the faint of heart. And Europe has always been an excellent place for backpackers to leave.

Life on the road is exciting, exciting and tiring. Europe spans more than four million miles and backpackers want to see every last inch of it. Thousands of us pick up our backpacks every year and go on a journey of a lifetime.

However, the experience of backpacking today is very different from thirty years ago. The technology has not only changed, but also the attitude of people towards other cultures.

Today we solved old backpack problems and at the same time made new ones. Anyway, that doesn’t stop backpackers from traveling far and wide and consuming the whole of Europe.

20 The addition of Austria, Finland and Sweden to the EU

Together with these two countries, Finland and Sweden came up with a new area for backpackers to explore. In the past 30 years, backpackers have been able to brave the cool (intended pun) and venture into the previously unknown. Well, at least unknown to Europeans. It was time to learn how to fit a winter coat in our backpacks.

19 No More Berlin Wall

A real wall that separated East and West Germany crashed. People were free to move and travel between the two sides that were previously closed. This historic event was daily news for backpackers 30 years ago. People were even going to help break the concrete barrier before the official demolition.

18 euros for everyone

Redeeming money is a hassle. Nowadays, backpackers are less worried about this, because most of Europe has all accepted a common currency, the euro. Whether you are slurping spaghetti in Rome or watching windmills in Amsterdam, you can use the same money long enough to know that the conversion rate is not to our advantage.

17 The excuse that you don’t have cash doesn’t cut it anymore

Technology has made backpacking easier. Having money with you (hidden in a suitcase and the room in which you stay) is a thing of the past. Unfortunately, aggressive hawkers have also changed over time. For backpackers who politely say that you do not have cash, the card-accepting monger does not stop. Let’s all practice to say, “No thanks.”

16 Seeing art through a selfie

It is not enough to see art, but we have to show everyone how much art we see. Today we want to visit the most Instagramable places. Our friends must understand how civilized we are. It seems that we see art more by editing the photos than when we are standing in front of it.

15 Limitation on the number of beds that can be sold in hostels

It seems that everyone nowadays has a fever. It is becoming increasingly difficult for countries to keep up. Nowadays, places like Barcelona limit the number of beds that can be sold to travelers. Backpacking now requires a little more planning, so it’s better to book quickly.

14 Do you need time in London? Ask Big Ben

Perhaps the most iconic building in England, Big Ben was a must-see for backpackers. Not to mention a huge clock that is more than three hundred feet in the sky, is quite hard to miss. Fortunately 30 years ago everyone read analog clocks, and the only thing that kept you from knowing time was the clouds.

13 Now, need the time in London. Ask … A telephone

However, when backpackers visit Big Ben today, the view is slightly more … metallic. Since 2017 under construction, many tourists are deeply saddened because they have missed their chance to see history. But do not worry; the construction is meant to stop in 2020, so pack your backpacks and don’t be late.

12 History in flames

The Notre Dame Cathedral is a feast for the eyes. Disney even made a movie with the cathedral as a backdrop. Backpackers started to experience this masterpiece in all its glory 30 years ago, but in 2019 this beauty caught fire. Although money has been raised to rebuild it, it raises the question, will it be the same?

11 Travel agencies do not have to apply

Traveling to Europe is more feasible today. It is not necessary to pay agents to do the work that your smartphone can do. With the help of a Trip Advisor, Yelp and Airbnb, the best European experiences are within reach. With all that money saved, backpackers can finally buy something nice for themselves.

10 Everyone is a model

Have you even traveled through Europe if you don’t have a thousand photos? 30 years ago you had to buy a film to make a photo and hope that your photo would work out in one go. Now a new profile photo is just a click away … or as many clicks as needed. We don’t count.

9 Why take a taxi when lifts are an option

30 years ago, a cheap way to travel was a thumb and hope a friendly stranger would pick you up. Lifting was a great way to save some money and you could meet really cool people who could give you all the insider secrets about the best places to eat, sights and more.

8 Please do not lift

Today we all know that it is not a good idea to get in a car with a complete stranger. Yes, we understand that Ubers and taxis are also strangers, but they are strangers who have signed papers stating that they will take us from point A to point B in one piece, and we love that.

7 Everyone needs a passport today

Border protection is now much stricter. Even today crossing borders on trains will add a stamp to your little book. Americans now need a passport to cross the border. If you lose your passport abroad, go to the embassy, ​​but it is also a good idea to take a photocopy with you in case.

6 Get rid of the fountains

There is no seat on the Trevi Fountain, and if you can’t remember, don’t worry, the fountain protector will whistle to remind you. Hundreds of people swarm the fountain every day. If you dreamed of a photo on the edge, try to go at night when there are fewer people (and less security).

5 legroom costs extra

The influx of people traveling in Europe, in combination with the enormous amount of Europeans who already live in Europe, makes room for breathing a thing of the past. Transport lines are now trying to charge travelers costs. Ironic that budget travel can add up so quickly.

4 people are “Russian” to get there

Although a visa is still needed to enter Russia since the dissolution of the USSR, more and more people are going to visit this beautiful country. 30 years ago, the tension in the past with Russia was still fresh in everyone’s memory, but times are changing and Europe is too great not to explore as much as possible.

3 There is no need to try to learn the language

Browsing a language guide to learn how to ask where the bathroom is was the reality of a backpacker 30 years ago. Now, however, it is more common that the person with whom you speak in Europe also speaks English. Even if they can’t, don’t worry, translation apps that you can download to your phone work just as well.

2 More people go through the year See Europe

Today it is much easier to leave life behind for a year and see the world. The number of students taking an interim year has risen. Is everyone shocked by everything that Europe has to offer, from history to food? More young adults are putting down their study books and packing backpacks, and we are all ready to join them.

1 We all try to escape from the everyday

Whether you are backpacking or 30 years ago you are searching. Looking for everything that Europe has to offer. Go into the world and create your own adventure. There are places in Europe that must be seen, and we will see them. See you there.