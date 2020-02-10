20 photos that real tourists have taken to Portugal (which shows that it deserves more hype)

Portugal is a paradise by the sea with most major cities on the coast of a body of water. Porto borders the Douro River while the capital, Lisbon, borders the Taugus. The slender land expands in the Atlantic Ocean with two autonomous archipelagos and different islands.

Water sports and marine life in the wild attract tourists to the waters of Portugal. However, anyone willing to stay on land will discover streets adorned with outstanding architecture that cannot be found in nearby countries.

Curious visitors who have already made the trip and enjoyed themselves immensely are the best proponents that Portugal could have. So let’s look at 20 photos that real tourists have taken in Portugal (showing that it deserves more hype).

20 The Pena Palace is separate from gloomy castles

via: twitter @brainybackpackr

Many children’s fantasies would be fulfilled by the powerful primary colors of this castle on a hilltop in Sintra. Inside it becomes more serious, where the royal interior design that belongs to this kind of European architecture appears again. Both the inside and the outside are large enough to keep guests occupied independently.

19 Algarve has the most famous beaches in the country

via: winnievan.com

White sand that slides away under the blue waters of the Atlantic is enough to make a beach popular with holiday makers. Good maintenance and clear skies also do not hurt. However, it is the sandstone rock formations that extend into the shallow water that give the beaches of the Algarve an extra layer of style.

18 Algarve also has many hidden delights

via: youtube @Roxi and Matt

Benagil Cave returns to the beach with an entrance that overlooks the sea. Waves wave around on the enclosed piece of sand that it reserves for visitors. Algarve Fun recommends taking the boat from the beach to the cave because the current can be strong and unpredictable for swimmers.

17 The Belém tower catches up with a small island

via: glamdapper.com

This once lonely fort is now connected to the coast by a wooden bridge, notes Lisbon.net. The architecture includes both the necessities of the battle and artistic add-ons. Canons are placed through each of the 16 windows, a statue of the Virgin Mary is above and a rhino gargoyle looks over everything.

16 Some volcanic swimming pools have created lush gardens

via: littlelareyloves.com

The Caldeira do Faial has left its days of lava and fire behind in favor of greener meadows. Bundles of lavender flowers bloom along the lip of the well in the spring, while shrubs cover the slopes. The path that leads to the caldera adorns itself in a similar way for the season.

15 Others are now meant for swimming

via: trover

Hot mineral water flows along the north side of the Fogo volcano and fills swimming pools such as the Caldeira Velha on the way down. The pond is deep enough to form medium-sized hot springs that are suitable for relaxation. Jungle trees lean over the turquoise water and offer shade and a beautiful view.

14 natural rock formations adorn the Ponta da Piedade

via: nickel.ca

Golden arches jump through the sea like the swirling tail of a petrified sea snake at this spot in Lagos. Water climbs the stone in gentle waves that lend themselves to kayaking and paddle boarding. Coastal residents can follow the length of the coast from the promenade.

13 ski lifts give visitors a full view of Madeira

via: wanderersandwarriors.com

There is no ski area to be found on this mild, weather-beaten archipelago. These ski lifts are intended to manage the uneven slopes that mark the shift between the areas of Funchal and Monte. The island and all its buildings on the hills are revealed as the lifts rise into the sky.

12 Four blue lakes form this caldera

via: waynengwrites.com

Grassy ridges separate the swimming pools of Sete Cidades on the island of São Miguel. The most striking are the two seen here, because only one is blue and the other green. Because they are located on the largest island of the Azores archipelago, most people planning a trip end up here.

11 Batalha Monastery is the best example of the country’s Gothic architecture

via: instagram @virginee

Manueline grew from Gothic traditions to become a style native to Portugal, according to UNESCO. This new architectural style came with forms influenced by foreign travels and more intricate sculptures. The 78 biblical images that make up the entrance arch to the Batalha Monastery are a great example.

10 Deep valleys are best viewed from above

via: joeytheexplorer.co.uk

A series of peaks along the valleys of the island of Madeira. The Pico do Arieiro is seen here, the highest peak accessible by car for travelers who want to enjoy the view without the walk. It looks down on a rugged valley cornered by a bed of clouds.

9 undisturbed lakes are a highlight on the island

via: blog.soerenkracht.com

While Madeira sucks up most of the island traffic in Portugal, the Azores are untouched further away from the mainland. The archipelago is inhabited by a steady population, but the tourism sector has just begun. That makes lakes like the Lagoa do Fogo shine in the middle of the island.

8 Enter here for a stunning architecture

via: instagram @ m.o.v.e.project

There is hardly an inch of the unoccupied space at the side entrance of the Jerónimos Monastery where ornate shapes and sculptures mask the walls. Facades and pinnacles above eye level fly up to the roof where the artwork goes on alone. This monastery takes lessons from Manueline and raises them.

7 Private estates such as Quinta da Regaleira are equally elegant

via: twitter @nushrat-bharucha

According to Visit Sintra, the palace went through many hands before the Portuguese government decided to share its beauty with the public. Work from different decades and different owners appears in the buildings. The unifying characteristics of mossy layers and plants make components that have been implemented by different sets of hands indistinguishable.

6 Nature is free to go as it pleases

via: annaeverywhere.com

One of the hotspots for photos is the initiation well. The spiral staircase swirls down into the darkness where the moss becomes stronger. Stairs that descend to caves outside go even deeper. A less ominous attraction is the series of stepping stones that cross the green garden pond.

5 Colorful buildings of Porto are visible from the other side of the coast

via: melissainparis

From one of the bridges in Porto, observers can see the buildings in the city getting brighter as you get closer to the coast. With sailboats sailing across the Douro River, guests can view the architecture up close. As you walk through the city, however, you see other colorful streets hidden in monotonous neighborhoods.

4 Sunset in Lisbon connects the color scheme with each other

via: sincerelykn.blogspot.com

Orange clouds roll over orange roofs in the Lisbon area that is pushing towards the coast. From the top, the historic city seems calm – and it is. However, it is also a destination for delicious seafood and entertainment that appeals to some of the most tempting traditions in Portugal.

3 Portugal has its secret heights

via: ourbigfattraveladventure.com

Sweet, fortified wine called Port flowed from the city of Porto to international markets. Wine tasting is the obvious activity in the region. However, the empty grape terraces along the hills also ensure quiet walks in the nearby mountains that are free from the noise of the city.

2 The sunny town of Carvoeiro is built to the beach

via: nextdeparture.ca

Resorts are not hard to find in this city that welcomes tourism. Even for those who choose to book cheap inland rooms, the charming seaside buildings are an integral part of the appearance of Carvoeiro Beach. Wildlife boat trips reconnect tourists with nature when they need time outside the city.

1 Intricate sculpting requires close-ups

via: instagram @ibagirka

Another Manueline structure is the Castelo do Convento de Cristo in Tomar. The exterior presents the rich decoration typical of Manueline, while the interior applies the style to a different medium: paint. Christian works of art work along the curves of the arches and cover each panel with color.

