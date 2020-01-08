20 photos that change the way we think about vacation in Fiji

Loading...

Fiji is a fascinating holiday destination, especially because there is such a remarkable gap between people who adore it as a holiday destination and people who somehow simply cannot make good decisions.

We are here to try and bring a little clarity to the situation, because we know how insanely stressful it can be to try to choose a place that suits you exactly. The following photos will shed light on the reality behind a vacation in Fiji.

Travelers somehow have to make a choice, but a helping hand will hardly cause a major disruption to the fight (and for what it’s worth, we think they probably like Star Wars right there).

20 A little messy

There seems to be a growing concern that the general maintenance and cleanliness of the country is slowly but steadily declining. The beaches seem to be the hardest hit, but the right type of investment has not been brought into the situation as it should be.

19 Fun on the dirt

They are called dirty tours and frankly they are great fun. Although the white sandy beaches and clear blue water may attract Fiji the most, going back to the land is worth doing if you hope to catch a glimpse of the nation’s real roots.

18 tribal instincts

Fijians, or iTaukei, are known as the most striking indigenous people of the Fiji islands. Their history and pride in where they come from is spreading across the island every day, and that culture and heritage is really important to them.

17 Aquarium room

Yes, they have a hotel with rooms that look legitimately like this.

With the Poseidon Undersea Resort in Fiji you can actually go into one of these rooms, and if that’s not enough to convince you to book your flight there tomorrow, we honestly don’t know what it is.

16 Snorkeling away

There are activities that are popular in different countries, all for good reason, and one example is snorkeling. In Fiji, the clarity of the water provides some of the best snorkeling conditions we have ever seen.

15 The sinking islands

The sinking islands of Tuvalu serve as the neighbors of Fiji and prove in many ways why there are so many problems with so many islands in the region. Climate change is real, and it’s about time we stop dancing and do something about it.

14 The ceremonies

There are cultural traditions all over the planet, but Fiji seems to enjoy ceremonies and patriotic acts that really warm our hearts. From the fire walking ceremony to the Yaqona ceremony, it’s all great to see.

13 Tavarua island

Yes, we are rightly talking about an island that has the shape of a heart that is in Fiji. If that doesn’t sound great to you, then literally nothing else will do it, because this is the definition of the ideal vacation destination.

12 Fiji Rugby Team

Proud of sport is a very important thing, because it can do wonders for growth and general positivity in a certain country. For Fiji, they are proud to have a great rugby union and seven-sided team to their name.

11 The flood

This may not be obvious, but Fiji has many floods in addition to the sun and rainbows. Foods from 2009 were particularly bad for the area, but in general we have to keep a close eye on this.

10 beautiful forests

Did you not consider Fiji a place where you can enjoy great forestry? Join the club.

The dry forests spread over many, many hectares and allow both locals and tourists to escape the chaos of the island and simply be at peace with themselves.

9 A land of hope

Take a look at that vision and tell us that you are not full of optimism and a sense of direction.

From the rock formations to the waters, you can certainly be forgiven for thinking that everything will be alright after a short trip to Fiji.

8 Fight In Suva

From the decline of the industry to the level of poverty that still occurs in many parts of the city, Suva has its own part of the struggle that needs to be tackled. Of course, the surrounding resorts in Fiji are fun, but we can’t just put this aside.

7 Dealing with the storms

Due to its general location and the formation of tropical storms and hurricanes in general, Fiji appears to be a hot spot for more than a few of them every year. They are willing, certainly, but not as many as people in the United States.

6 Poor bus services

See, the buses are cheap and that’s the best part of them, because you can take a bus and get where you go in, well, not that much time actually.

But if they are as unreliable as you can be, you are more than welcome to question the actual validity or overall importance of it.

5 traditional tattoos

Tattoos can literally mean what you want them to mean, and that’s the positive side of them. Moreover, they give you something of an identity, especially with Polynesians who often use them to pay homage to their culture.

4 Shark diving

If we are the ones who invade the home of sharks and they are painted to be the villains, something is wrong with society. Unfortunately, there are areas where assisted shark diving is available, and this is done in a very worthy way.

3 military questions

Everyone has questions and questions about the state of their own army, and the same is true in Fiji, where they tend to have a much smaller presence with constant concerns about whether they get the kind of financing they need.

2 The sugar industry

The fact that Fiji has such a link with the world of sugar cane and sugar in general can be considered a good thing, but unfortunately, the fact that they have such a strong reliance on one crop has caused the government to worry about year.

1 The floating beam

This is him.

A floating bar? Register us. This is Cloud 9, known as the only floating beam with two platforms from Fiji, which in itself is enough niche for us to drop everything and go there immediately.