20 photos taken by holiday makers aboard Royal Caribbean Cruises

For decades, Royal Caribbean Cruises has taken tons of people on incredible vacations, but it’s not possible for everyone to have a flawless vacation experience when they go somewhere.

Even the best and most popular cruise companies have a combination of good and bad customer reviews and people tell different stories that prove that there will always be positive and negative aspects to taking a cruise.

The best way to find out what it’s really like to make a cruise on a Royal Caribbean ship is to view some of the pictures that travelers have posted. These show what people liked and didn’t like. Here are 20 photos made by holiday makers aboard Royal Caribbean Cruises.

20 A couple was not happy with their room on the cruise

both images are via Trip Advisor

According to this review on Trip Advisor, someone wrote, “We paid for an ocean room, but you can see a ledge where you can’t look outside.” They also did not like that the room had a single chair because two of them were staying there, so they wanted more places to sit.

19 This shower doesn’t look great

via Trip Advisor and Pinterest

When you are on a cruise or staying in a hotel, you want the bathroom to be incredibly clean. If it looks nice, all the better.

No one on a cruise ship will expect a shower that has the coarse and dirty appearance of that in this photo.

18 Some people were not happy with the gym on the spectrum of the seas

both images are via Trip Advisor

It’s really nice if a cruise ship has a training room … but it might not be that great.

According to some reports on Trip Advisor, some people did not like the gym on one of the Royal Caribbean cruise ships. One posted “The smallest gym on the high seas” and another said that the gym is “a joke”.

17 Someone found her in their food

via Trip Advisor and Giphy

There is no way to get around it, you will feel annoyed when you look at this picture of her in the food served on a cruise ship. If this happened to you, after this experience it would be difficult to look at food on the boat and want to eat it.

16 The pool deck is super colorful

via Trip Advisor

The photos that people have posted online from Royal Caribbean Cruises tell a number of positive stories. An example is this colorful pool deck on one ship.

It looks exactly like what you would like to see on a cruise ship that you spent a week or so. It seems nice and clear.

15 Some of the cabins look nice

via Trip Advisor

This cabin doesn’t look bad either, does it? The carpet is clean, the bed is nicely made, there is a table and a chair that looks reasonably comfortable. This really looks like a regular hotel room, although a bit smaller than a normal hotel room, and it seems like a nice place to spend a week at sea.

14 other rooms flooded or dirty couches

both images are via Trip Advisor

Although some rooms seem pleasant, that cannot be said of every room. That’s right, these huts were flooded (as we can see on the left) or had dirty benches (on the right).

A flooded cabin is probably the worst nightmare of most people and perhaps why they are worried about taking a cruise.

13 The water in the sink was actually yellow

via Trip Advisor and Giphy

It’s hard to know how to respond when viewing this photo. Yes, that is really yellow water in a bathroom sink on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

How did this happen? We hope they have a better room … or that this is stopped as soon as possible. This would put a real damper on the trip.

12 The food seems very hit or miss

both images are via Trip Advisor

It seems that the food quality on Royal Caribbean cruise ships can be really good or not that good at all. People have shared many photos of their meals ranging from these plastic-wrapped sandwiches that don’t look too good to the meal on the right that someone said was great.

11 Allure Of The Seas has much nicer cabins and bathrooms

both images are via Trip Advisor

After seeing some of the other cabins on Royal Caribbean cruise ships, it’s great to see these rooms and bathrooms. There is a huge contrast and these look super clean and luxurious. There is even quite a lot of space to walk through the room, which was not the case for the other rooms.

10 You can have a boardwalk and merry-go-round on your ship

both images are via Trip Advisor

Everyone must feel like a child again and see a merry-go-round on the cruise ship where you spend the week, it would certainly do it.

The Allure Of The Seas has a boardwalk and a merry-go-round, and they both look really nice.

9 Rhapsody Of The Seas has a theater and shuffle board

both images are via Trip Advisor

A cruise ship on the Royal Caribbean line called Rhapsody of the Seas has both a theater, where passengers can enjoy themselves during their vacation, along with a shuffleboard area.

You will certainly not be bored and there are many things to do if you choose instead of just relaxing.

8 travelers can choose between the basic and food enthusiast

Via the Peachgirl nutrition diary

Many people like to look at a restaurant menu before going out to eat, and knowing what kind of food is available on a cruise ship is really useful.

Thanks to these photos we know that you can choose between different types of food on Royal Caribbean. The breakfast options can be simple, but there are also more elegant options.

7 Allure Of The Seas has a park

both images are via Trip Advisor

The ship Allure Of The Seas has this beautiful park in the middle of it, and some cabins even have a balcony that you can overlook.

You wouldn’t expect this kind of green during a cruise, so it’s a really nice surprise. It would be so peaceful to stare at this during your journey.

6 You can play bumper cars on the spectrum

via Trip Advisor

Is this an area on a cruise ship … or an amusement park? It turns out that a Royal Caribbean cruise ship actually has a place to play bumper cars, which looks like it would be great for entertaining children (or adults of course). It can be a great and fun family activity.

5 children are treated with this incredible design of the swimming pool

via Trip Advisor

If you were a child again, wouldn’t you be so excited to use this pool on a cruise ship?!

It is so colorful and looks so good that adults will be super jealous. There are so many small areas to swim in and play, and it would keep kids busy for a long time.

4 It sounds great to have self-service ice cream, but the machines had plastic film

via Trip Advisor and Giphy

Self-service ice machine. Those are four beautiful and beautiful words.

Well, someone shared the photo on the left and said that while you supposedly could get your own ice from this machine on the cruise, it had plastic wrap for most of the cruise. That is too bad.

3 You can go running on the cruise ship

via Trip Advisor

If you want to do some exercise while staying on a Royal Caribbean cruise, you would love this jogging track on part of the cruise ship.

It’s cool that some boats have this, although it is a bit tricky to run on it because people are around it.

2 travelers can learn to make their own sushi

via Trip Advisor

Although relaxing and swimming are the best parts of a beach vacation or a cruise, people also enjoy some activities.

Royal Caribbean cruise ships sometimes offer your own sushi lessons, which sounds like a great way to spend your time. It’s a cool skill to have, that’s for sure.

1 It’s nice to take a cruise on Christmas

both images are via Trip Advisor

Some people like to leave for Christmas and others want a nice time at home. If you are considering a cruise at that time of the year, these photos show that Royal Caribbean cruises are great during the winter holidays. Someone dressed in Santa and there is a beautiful, large tree in the main area.