20 photos showing how luxurious traveling with Emirates really is

Again, Emirates claims the title of World’s Best Airline and proves that it is not just the destination, but the journey that makes everything worthwhile.

This airline is unique in its kind, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, something that you rarely find at an airline these days and it is not often that you can find an airline without bad reviews. Since its founding in Dubai in March 1985, management has successfully sold comfort, luxury and more than 55 million tickets. But all this comes with a hefty price, probably what an average person earns in a year.

From complete entertainment systems to spas at 30,000 feet, Emirates Airlines continues to surprise us in every way possible. Luxurious or outrageous? Read on and decide for yourself.

20 A high-quality lounge for passengers

Each airline must keep every passenger fresh and entertained for hours before his flight. Emirates sets the highest standard for service and comfort as seen in the business class lounge at each airport. Now you are not bored while waiting for your flight.

19 miles high refreshments

Enjoy some Hors d’oeuvres and a few drinks during your flight, as you can see in the photo above. Emirates is synonymous with a 5-star dining and service cruise ship. However, this cocktail lounge is only available on A380 flights.

18 Comfort and privacy

Different types of aircraft, such as the A380 and the 777, are equipped with luxury cabins for first and business travelers. Keep in mind that they will cost you an arm and a leg, but the experience makes it all worthwhile. Enjoy your favorite movie with a glass of wine in hand.

17 5-star lounges around the world

Here is another picture of the business class lounge of the Emirates. Emirates has lounges worldwide, so whether you want to relax, catch up on business or take a quick bite, these lounges are your personal paradise. They even have showers for your convenience. It is actually your second home during a trip.

16 A hotel in the sky

This first-class suite is only available on A380 and 777 flights and costs a small fortune ($ 11,000). Nevertheless, we recommend it if you are flying with children or if you are a couple on a honeymoon. It is also built for long-haul flights and a good way to pass time and time zones.

15 drivers, at your request

Service simply does not stop at the airport, Emirates takes care of you until you reach your final destination for the price of nobody. And those are not just ordinary taxis, they are Mercedes Benz cars. Enjoy the free driver service in more than 70 cities worldwide.

14 Even your babies will enjoy the trip

Show us another airline with the same customer service as this. We bet you can’t do that. The photo above shows how even your babies can experience the comfort that only Emirates can offer. A truly stylish move from management.

13 free ice cream!

Here is one if you feel like a free scoop while you wait for your flight. To beat the heat, Dubai Airport handed over 2 million balls to passengers last summer and they can do it again this year, so don’t forget to stop at the ice cream stalls.

12 Economy as good as first class

If there is one thing that we have noticed, it is that this airline treats all passengers equally and even if you are in economy, you still get that 5-star hospitality unlike some airlines that do not even try. Props for those present for showing unparalleled professionalism.

11 In-flight entertainment like no other

Say goodbye to boring flights with the Emirates entertainment system on board. As they say, time flies when you enjoy it. Also with more than 4,000 channels, live camera feeds, wifi on board and you can even adjust your own playlist in advance using the Ice app.

10 Manage your own business

Here is another snapshot of the seats in the business class cupboard. Note the mini-bar with the sockets. The smile on the passenger’s face says it all. Thanks to the world’s best airline, fighting with jet lag has never been so much fun. It is worth every penny.

9 Suitable for royalty

If you are rich enough, you must drive the Emirates Private Jet, complete with a royalty package and personal service on the ground and during the flight. It cannot be more at the executive level than this. All the benefits of an A380 such as the spa, cocktail lounge and luxury meals can now be enjoyed in your own A319 jet.

8 unique souvenirs

Another advantage of participating in their Skywards program is this. Unique souvenirs in every flight, such as precious collectibles such as these slick luggage tags. Emirates takes customer service to the next level by rewarding everyone, whether it is economy or business class.

7 heavenly meals

We believe that nothing can beat so many Emirates in the next 20 years (they actually won 5 prizes in 2019) because they treat everyone like royalty. The image above shows first-class French dishes, complete with canapés and a glass of champagne.

6 A spa during the flight?!

This plane has many surprises, including this in-flight shower spa in each of their A380 and 777 flights. This is one of the best benefits for premium seats. Now you don’t have to wait until you get to your hotel room to freshen up.

5 brand facilities

If your first or business class is flying, you will receive this free service kit with only top-quality cosmetic items. You are probably better off if you do not use them, because they must be kept on your shelf (as collector’s items).

4 world class crew

Emirates cabin crew are professional, well-trained and of the same level as Qatar Airways. Their uniforms are sleek and stylish, it only shows how much care they have taken down to the smallest details. Hats off to the fact that they have retained that smile and positive attitude, even during long flights.

3 You will never be hungry while flying from Emirates

The photo above dispels rumors that airline food is not that great. Take a look at that sweet three-course meal, you will never get hungry when you fly Emirates and we can guarantee that your diet plan will be useless once you get a taste of their food.

2 seasonal offers

If you are lucky, you can score a special flight during vacations in which you get unique souvenirs during a themed flight. For example, if you fly during Christmas time, you get a completely different menu, such as turkey sprinkled with cranberry sauce or gingerbread cookies.

1 Skywards is the best rewards program for airlines

Skywards, the frequent flyer program from Emirates actually costs zero dollars, so you better get in for a more rewarding experience. When you fly with Emirates, you earn “miles” or points that you can then spend on Emirates partners around the world, such as hotels, shops or even upgrades for your seat.