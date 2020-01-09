Loading...

When most people think of Alaska, they tend to think of Alaskan Airlines or abandoned, uninhabitable wastelands. Well, that’s partially correct. Besides being a wasteland, it is a place of absolute beauty.

No matter how rough the terrain is in the most unoccupied areas, there is always something remarkable to see. Many A-Listers know this and that is why they have ventured into the ‘forgotten state’ of the US. Stars such as Joe Jonas, Oprah, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ryan Reynolds have been photographed throughout the state.

Some hung around in the larger cities such as Juneau, while others walked to picturesque glaciers that you must see to believe.

Without further ado, here are 20 photos of Joe Jonas, Oprah and other A-list celebrities who traveled to Alaska.

20 Joe Jonas makes his fans swoon and melt glaciers

Simply shocked

Anchorage Daily News was delighted to announce the arrival of Joe Jonas in 2017. The handsome Jonas Brother took the time to visit fans at Providence Hospital in Anchorage. Later he and his DNCE band members came on stage at the Alaska State Fair. Of course Joe also had time to venture out on a glacier.

19 Oprah almost took control of her cruise in Alaska

Travel market report

It makes perfect sense that Oprah was allowed to take control of a cruise ship. Although she might not have looked straight enough in terms of the appearance of this second photo. According to ADN, the talk show host, philanthropist and businesswoman also walked in Juneau during the 2017 visit.

18 Always time for Oprah to Schmooze on her cruise

Ktuu

Travel Week gave us a glimpse into the cruise that Oprah made from Holland America Line to Alaska via Alaska Eurodam. While they were on board, she and Stedman talked to the captain, took part in morning mediations, and even threw back a few beers brewed in the beautiful, snowy state.

17 Oprah can’t seem to have a vacation without Gayle

Newsweek

Although cruise ships are full of people, it is always nice to travel with your best friends. That is why Oprah chose to take Gayle King on MS Eurodam from Holland America Line. Once arrived, Oprah and her best friend made some selfies alongside icebergs, glaciers and other vistas that were rarely found anywhere other than Alaska.

16 Leonardo DiCaprio tries to make a difference after filming The Revenant

Envrionews

According to Envrionews, philanthropist and climate activist Leonardo DiCaprio made a trip to Alaska to draw attention to the melting glaciers and polar ice caps. While he was there, he took the time to film parts of his documentary on climate change with the title “Before The Flood.”

15 Neil Patrick Harris straightened his family in the wilderness

Simply shocked

Matrix 4-star Neil Patrick Harris took some time off filming to travel to Alaska with his family. According to People, he, David Burtka, publicly thanked their twins within the Wild Winterlake Lodge for their incredible adventure in Alaska.

14 Sophia Bush found himself far from one tree hill

Forbes

Most of us know Sophia Bush from One Tree Hill, where she played a character who probably wouldn’t go on a rough Alaska adventure. But the reality is certainly very different from television. According to Forbes, the beautiful brunette went to Alaska thanks to her collaboration with Eddie Bauer. While she was there, she even decided to fish net.

13 Sophia found some of the best walking routes in the world

Additional

During her vacation to Alaska, Sophia Bush rode across the Triumvirate Glacier and scaled many of the state’s roughest areas. Thanks to Eddie Bauer, she had the right clothes for that. She also said she learned everything about how precious the ecosystem up there is really. And while she did, she managed to look excellent.

12 Sophia Bush found himself in a number of pretty rough locations

Additional

To reach some of Alaska’s most remote and beautiful natural features, you need the help of a helicopter pilot. This is exactly what Sophia Bush did when she was there in 2017. These experiences inspired her to draw more attention to the majestic national parks of Alaska that are so important for the larger ecosystem.

11 Jourdan Dunn hisses while standing on an epic glacier

IG

Jourdan Dunn is not exactly the type of celebrity who would go to Alaska and get her hands covered in mud. She is the type who would take glamorous photos alongside glaciers and place them on her social media account. And that is exactly what she did. Here she is in August 2018 next to the Matanuska glacier in Alaska.

10 Jesse Tyler Ferguson discovers his roots in Alaska

People

Thanks to TLC’s Who Do You Think You Are, modern family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson discovered that his great-grandfather was leading an unprecedented expedition to the Klondike in Alaska. To honor him, Ferguson followed many of the steps that his great-grandfather took.

9 Ryan Reynolds has a short stop with an insane background

IG and Pinterest

We don’t know why he was there or how long he was there, but thanks to Reddit users we know that Ryan Reynolds was on this runway in 2018. The Vancouver-born actor looked pretty professional with his ear after stepping off a plane on the ice-cold runways of Alaska. Realistically, he was there to film something.

8 Brooklyn Decker thought her beauty was worthy

Simply shocked

Brooklyn Decker took some pictures alongside a beautiful view during a camping trip in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. According to Just Jared, she claimed that swimming in cold arctic rivers, white water rafting and seeing the northern lights was an “enlightening experience”.

7 Ian Ziering is pleased to find no sharks in Alaska

Pinterest

A Princess Cruise to Alaska is one of the few places where Ian Ziering does not encounter no less than Sharknado. Nowadays, the star is quite used to it. According to his social media, he and his family boarded The Ruby to see a part of the world they had never seen before. It looks like the family had a fantastic time.

6 Carrie Underwood makes some unlikely friends in the north

Simply shocked

Alaska is certainly not the place where you would expect Carrie Underwood. But according to Just Jared, the country star made a trip to Anchorage in August 2016. While she was there, she was stroking a wolf at the Alaska Zoo and even climbing a glacier with her young son. While she was there, she shared her love for the state with her followers on social media.

5 Miranda Lambert goes full-country in the cold north

People

According to Taste of Country, singer Miranda Lambert had a great time in Alaska in September 2017. She was there to perform for her many fans, but also took the time to travel the state with her father and mother. This mini vacation gave Miranda the opportunity to fish with her family and hike to remote waterfalls.

4 Julianne Hough makes time for ice cream after a celebrity cruise

IG

TMZ found Julianne Hough enjoying ice cream for breakfast while exploring Skagway, Alaska in August 2017. She visited Alaska through a Celebrity Crusion with some of her high school friends shortly after a honeymoon trip to Africa. In Alaska she stayed in a room of 1800 square meters on the Celebrity Solstice.

3 Sophie Turner has added Star-Power to the Alaska State Fair

KTUU

Although Joe Jonas played in Anchorage, KTUU seemed more concerned about the arrival of his girlfriend. Game of Thrones and Dark Phoenix star Sophie Turner accompanied her Jonas Brothers boyfriend to Alaska in 2017. While there, she visited fans in the hospital and stopped at Knick Glacier.

2 Catherine Giudici

Daily mail

Beloved reality TV star and winner of the seventeenth season of ABC’s The Bachelor, Catherine Ligaya Giudici-Lowe, visited Alaska in 2017, according to The Daily Mail. While there, she explored the city of Ketchikan and posed with a number of lumberjacks. Much of Ketchikan is built on a boardwalk above the river.

1 Tony Hawk

Galuxsee

According to Galuxsee, the world-famous skateboarder Tony Hawk visited Alaska in March 2017. Of course, the athlete could not help himself and found the nearest skate park as soon as he arrived. But he also jumped on a snowboard and flew through the Tordrillo Mountains.