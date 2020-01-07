20 photos of Georgina Rodriguez traveling through Europe (without Cristiano Ronaldo)

Loading...

The sizzling Georgina Rodriguez is just as sexy as ever, and her captain Cristiano Ronaldo is her biggest fan. She is 25 years old, and for anyone who has visited her Instagram page, it is clear that she is not shy to show off. Her photos are fantastic and she shows off her femininity.

It is clear that she is in love with her handsome honey, but sometimes a girl has to go out alone and take the time for a few exciting solo adventures that make it a lifestyle.

These 20 photos of the beautiful Georgina prove that Cristiano made it. She travels the world and gives fans a glimpse into her private life.

It must be nice to be lucky enough to fly just about anywhere. If only we were with us for the ride!

20 Perfection at the swimming pool

Georgina has a relaxing afternoon by the pool. She shows off her rock-hard abdominal muscles while she sunbathes and calms her soul. With not much to do besides relaxing and relaxing, the beautiful brunette gets the best out of her doing nothing day.

19 Top class travel

Private jets are the perfect way to travel for the rich and famous. Georgina has a lot of legroom so that she can travel without feeling cramped. She could hardly get used to a flying coach after being treated to such a fun way of traveling.

18 Smashing sweetheart

Georgina spends the day splashing in the ocean. The water looks great and she has a ball on the beach. She doesn’t need anyone to have a good time. Sometimes traveling alone is a great way to see the world. Because of Georgina’s smile, she has a fantastic time.

17 Jets Off

Time to jump on the jet and go to another fantastic destination. Georgina is ready to board and she looks great for her trip. Her close-fitting outfit shows off her fabulous figure and her hand luggage is chic and colorful. If we only knew where she was going.

16 mother and her little husband

Georgina has a travel partner the size of a pint and they are ready for an adventure. She looks fashionable in her tight jeans, white blazer and black tank top. There is never a moment that this babe looks bad, so it’s no surprise that she’s so stylish. Her effortless sense of fashion is always sharp.

15 Sights solo

Without her husband nearby, Georgina can enjoy the sights and scenery wherever she goes in the world. Of course she must love it when she and her husband fly to places as a couple, but when he is busy she has no problem wandering alone.

14 dressed to impress

Georgina flashes a small leg in her navy blue dress. She looks chic and refined, with a hint of sass. Her husband must think she is sensational, and when she looms up for her travels, she certainly turns many heads.

13 legs for days

Georgina sits on the dock and shows off her enviable legs. She is not shy about sporty super short shorts, and her colorful high heels add to the allure. She enjoys her time by the water, and when the sun goes down, she plans her evening adventures.

12 pucker by the pool

A cute pose for the camera by the pool makes us even more fond of the beautiful Georgina. She looks good in her black bathing suit and her large black sunglasses are super stylish. Without a trace of makeup, this hot mom proves that her beauty is naturally beautiful.

11 Waterside woman

Georgina makes the most of her relaxed afternoon and is lying by her waterfront. Her pose is perfection, and she doesn’t need anyone by her side to have a special day. She can spend the rest of the afternoon sightseeing or shopping.

10 Evening Allure

The sun has set and Georgina is ready for some evening action. Her cute outfit shows off her super shape and that cap gives her style a sporty touch. She may not be with her husband all night, but that doesn’t mean she won’t have fun.

9 Bird And A Beauty

Georgina met a nice feathered friend during her travels and she is brave and brave enough to hold the beautiful bird in her hand. She looks like she is experiencing a considerable adventure and while she comes into contact with nature, she explores the land and living things.

8 Ocean Ambiance

The water looks refreshing, while the sizzling Georgina is wearing a two-piece bathing suit. The style matches her shape and she seems to have a nice day under the sun. Her husband is not there to enjoy the journey with her, but Georgina still manages to make the best of her beach day.

7 afternoon affair

This black dress looks great on Georgina while she sits on a boat on the water. She has a fantastic journey and the destination looks beautiful. She breathes in the fresh air and enjoys the spectacular sights. It certainly seems that this girl may travel to special places.

6 Hottie In Hot Pink

Georgina walks along the sand in a revealing hot pink string bikini. Her body is beautiful and this swimsuit shows off all her curves. She has a beautiful day when the hot sun shines. Her beach days are abundant, but she is never bored of bliss.

5 Yacht looks hot

Georgina hisses while she is on the boat in her black bikini. She is wearing sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun’s rays. If she gets too hot, she can take a dip to cool off. Otherwise the beautiful lady will enjoy the sun and tan her skin.

4 Sandy Stroll

Georgina took off her sandals so she could feel the sand between her toes. She looks cool as she walks along the beach, and although her husband is not by her side, she still enjoys her afternoon. Sometimes it is nice to travel without a partner, so that a girl can meet her own wishes.

3 Exploring and easy going

Holiday involves more than boats and beaches. Georgina is on her way to what looks like a museum, so that she can stimulate her mind and explore interesting things. She seems excited about what she is going to encounter inside, as we can see from her smile.

2 girls holiday

Georgina and some friends are on vacation as a trio. They look like they are having fun while posing on the water. A girl’s journey is always exciting and these three seem to enjoy their time together. Who needs Cristiano if the ladies deliver?

1 City Slicker

Georgina explores the city in a chic outfit that embraces every turn. She’s ready to rock the city and turn heads. Her time in the bustling city will certainly be great and she will probably go shopping and eating out. She has the whole day to do what she likes.