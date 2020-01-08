20 photos of Fergie traveling to beautiful locations (without Josh Duhamel)

Loading...

To the despair of fans everywhere, the separation of Fergie and Josh Duhamel was not completed until November 2019. The couple enjoyed 13 years together, although we cannot say that they were all necessarily good years. But they broke up at the end of 2017, so the news that their divorce is now final is not surprising.

While Fergie rebounds after the split, enjoying life with her and Josh’s son Axl Jack (who is now six), we have some epic snapshots of vacations she has taken. What else does a beautiful lady have to do with herself, man or no man?

Although some of these snaps come from Fergie’s long ago days with her band the Black-Eyed Peas, some are more recent. Here are 20 photos of the beautiful places that Fergie traveled to, without Josh Duhamel.

20 Sporting an OLED outfit in Vegas

via Printed Electronics World

When Fergie toured with the Black-Eyed Peas, she debuted an OLED pantsuit on stage in Vegas. Las Vegas may not have been a big leap for the singer, who tends to stay around California, but this photo probably reminds her of the good old days before Josh made the headlines next to her.

19 Reunification with the Black-Eyed Peas before 4 July

through people

Unfortunately Fergie did not really stay close to her former band members, because they went their own way. While Ferger’s career started, the remaining Black-Eyed Peas’ did the same, but they reunited before the fourth of July, People explained, so maybe they are not as on the outs as we thought.

18 Celebrating Fergie’s birthday with a retrospective

via Twitter

Fergie’s former bandmates (although it is debatable whether she ever left the band) commemorate the birthday of the singer after Josh. Bandmate apl.de.ap shared this photo on Twitter with a happy birthday to his ‘forever sister’ Fergie. twitter

17 Hanging out with her bile friends and catching a sunset

via Twitter

Fergie has shared this photo via Twitter, which shows her and some friends posing for an epic beach sunset. She wrote it with “Happy Labor Day” and Josh was nowhere in sight. Good for Fergie, staying close to her bile friends.

16 Rocking In Rio (Without her wedding ring)

via GotCeleb

Immediately after Fergie and Josh broke up, he was seen walking in LA without his ring on. But at the same time, Fergie was in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for a rock event, Cinema Blend notes. She clearly wasn’t going to mop around at home.

15 Smiling through her Meet and Greet

through the sun

On the same trip, Fergie grinned its way through a meet and greet event with fans, The Sun noted. This was exactly after she and Josh publicly announced their divorce, but it seems that she had already agreed to the split and was already improving.

14 Fashion Week is nothing without Fergie

via GotCeleb

In 2017, Fergie attended the Milan fashion week and it was pretty epic. Her appearance was completely the same, just like the cute guy she was holding hands with while walking on the runway. We are a bit disappointed that it took so long before she got rid of Josh, TBH.

13 Rio’s An Old Haunt For Fergie

via HawtCeleb

Years ago, Fergie was also seen at the Carnival in Rio, again without Josh. She seemed to hang out with friends and enjoy the nightlife. It seems that Fergie often goes to Brazil, and maybe we will soon have a photo from 2019 to share. However, we wonder where Josh was …

12 Show Josh what he is missing in LA

via daily mail

The day after Josh was photographed on a date with a new lady, Fergie got out and showed off her son in Los Angeles with her son. Although LA may not be an exotic destination, Fergie certainly looked great, and totally cool despite her ex’s playing around with someone much younger.

11 On the town with Axl Jack

via Pinterest

Of course Fergie focuses on her son Axl Jack in the middle of her divorce from Axl’s father. That means she took her mini-me for the ride wherever she goes (except when the kiddo is pops, of course).

Make 10 waves on the beach in Hawaii

via Star Magazine

Per The Scottish Sun this fantastic beach photo from Fergie was taken at the end of 2017, apparently immediately after she and Josh stopped. Fergie was in Josh without Josh, frolicking on the beach in a brown bikini and showing off her super-toned body.

9 Working on a music video set

via Hawtcelebs

Josh also didn’t seem to be there when Fergie posed for this video clip. The set was in sandy Malibu, and Fergie was perfectly dressed for a beach day with her poncho with fringes and what seems to be a bikini.

8 Fergie makes Axl’s B-Day An Island Bash

via E! News

They may not have been blasted to an island, but this background certainly looks festive. Fergie celebrated Axl’s birthday with a party with a super tropical theme (look at the ‘Axl’s Island’ sign in the background!).

7 Jet setting in Fendi via LAX

via Hola

Fergie looked super stylish when she went to LAX to take a flight to Canada. She was wearing a $ 950 Fendi Poncho, per Hola, and frankly, she rocked it. Josh was nowhere to be seen and she didn’t need him to steal the show anyway.

6 An adult drink launch by the pool

via Business Insider

In 2012, Fergie went to New York to launch an adult drink, also supported by singer Pitbull. She sat by the pool before the launch and looked fantastic and fresh in a black, airy dress. Did you know that she has also launched a handful of Fergalicious fragrances?

5 co-owner Fergie shows off her figure at a holiday party for Voli

via Hawtcelebs

Fergie not only launched its new beverage product for adults. She glamor too for a holiday party with the brand, and again, she didn’t need Josh on her arm. She sparkled all alone that evening.

4 Fergie is running for a good cause

via Popsugar

While Josh wasn’t sweating there, Fergie ran to a fundraising that Mr. Duhamel had set up for disaster relief in Japan. But this photo only shows how fantastic Fergie looks, no matter what she wears, plus that Josh does not get her strength or endurance.

3 Sitting for an interview in France

via YouTube

She was perhaps in for a 60-second interview for YouTube, but Fergie was in all places in France in 2017, without Josh. It was around the time they announced their split, so maybe Fergie went to the sparkling city to clear her head?

2 Glamming Up for B-Day by DJ Khaled

via PopSugar

Fergie certainly caught the eye when she came to DJ Khaled’s Beverly Hills birthday party in 2017. It may not have been an exotic outing, but she certainly made it look like that. She graced the event, along with other celebrities such as Mary J. Blige, and danced the night away.

1 Take care of the grapes with dear old father

via Twitter

Did you know that Fergie is a co-owner of a winery? The Santa Ynez vineyard is largely run by Fergie’s father, but she recently visited to hang out with pops and take photogenic pictures in the field of grapes.