20 photos of celebrities hiding from fans and Paparazzi on vacation

Celebrities love the spotlight, but sometimes they need a break from endless attention. When they go on vacation, they think this is the perfect way to hide and to feel ‘normal’ for a change.

It seems like a good idea, but nowadays it is difficult for famous people to go unnoticed. With the paparazzi and fans everywhere wanting to spot their favorite stars, it’s almost impossible for celebrities to sneak away.

Some celebrities just follow the flow and embrace the situation. They will pose for photos, sign autographs and act friendly and make it fun. Then there are people who have had enough of the nonsense, so they avoid the photographers and fans in every possible way.

Here are 20 celebrities who want their vacation to be peaceful without the press or other people causing a disruption. They try to hide, but they are still seen.

20 Hailey tries to cover her face in NYC

Via: seventeen.com

Hailey is on the road with her pop star hubby. They try to spend their day as average citizens, but there is no chance that they will not be noticed by the photographers. They only try to grab some drinks, but something as simple as that becomes a situation. Maybe they should have ordered room service.

19 Lindsay’s bag blocks her during her ride to the airport

Via: purseblog.com

Lindsay wants to go to the airport without hassle, but she is always the center of attention once she is noticed. She tries to hide her famous face to be photographed, but that black bag is not big enough to completely hide her. She can just as well smile and send them off.

18 Lily Collins relies on dark shades at LAX to go unnoticed

Via: bloglovin.com

Lily is a beautiful girl who has noticed wherever she goes. Even if she tries to blend into a gray swimsuit and sunglasses, she is still so beautiful that everyone stares. She will have to deal with attention, even if she is not in the mood for fun.

17 Kylie and friend feel embarrassed while visiting places of interest

Via: celebsfirst.com

Kylie and her boyfriend feel embarrassed when they see the cameras pointing in their direction. They are not too serious, but they are sick and tired of all the chaos. It would be nice if they could enjoy their time together without being bothered, but it is not like they are hiding at home.

16 Olsen Sis uses yoga mats to make himself invisible during the retreat

Via: thecut.com

The Olsen twins are usually not overly friendly when it comes to chit chatting with fans or photographers. They avoid the spotlight unless they have something specific to say. These twins do their best to prevent her face from being photographed, but a yoga mat is not the best shield.

15 Kim sneaks in during a visit to the city

Via: pinterest.com

Kim always looks fashionable during her trip. She knows that the paparazzi are always on her tail, so she slides into an open door to avoid the drama. She certainly likes to be famous, but there are times when too much of the good becomes overwhelming.

14 Mariah poses as Minnie Mouse to avoid attention

Via: touringplans.com

Mariah took the twins to Disney with her retinue. She wears Minnie Mouse ears to get into the spirit. If she thinks this is a good way to prevent the paparazzi, she is seriously mistaken. First, there is no way she is not noticed, and if she adds those ears, she will only stand out.

13 Cardi B cozies in her blanket at the airport, so the Paparazzi passes her by

Via: thetravel.com

No matter how much Cardi B tries to hide in her purple quilt, the photographers and fans will never notice her. While at the airport, she thinks this DYI disguise will work, but she missed the mark and became even more striking. The square sunglasses don’t help either.

12 Madonna tries to sneak away during her ski trip

Via: voolas.com

“Madge” is on a mission to sneak away during her journey. She tries to hide behind her dark shades and under her hat. It’s a shame she’s one of the most recognizable women on earth. She should come to terms with the fact that she will never be left alone. She might as well welcome the attention.

11 Dustin Hoffman squats to prevent snapshots in the city

Via: buzzfeed.com

Dustin looks a bit peculiar in this position, but his efforts to avoid everyone are strong. He apparently hides from the paparazzi and his many fans. Although it would be nice if he would welcome their admiration and attention, he would rather squat and shun them all.

10 Benji realizes that he and Cam have been caught

Via: fabfashionfix.com

Benji and his bride try to enjoy their time on the beach, but Benji noticed a photographer who took their photo. Cameron is not aware of the situation with the shutter, but Benji’s expression says it all. He is not at all happy with photography, and his frown is a bit scary.

9 LeAnn tries to avoid the situation

Via: justjared.com

LeAnn drags her luggage down the street and seems to have seen someone snapping her photo. While traveling, stars are always seen as they are. She can’t expect to mix, so it’s unusual for her to look so vibrant. Maybe she doesn’t have the best time on her trip and the last thing she wants is to be photographed.

8 Kendall hides when it leaves Paris Hotel

Via: j-14.com

Kendall is used to being followed and photographed, but she seems to shun attention. As a super model you would think she likes being in the spotlight, but inside she is still a rather introverted person who would rather be left alone. Maybe she prefers makeup before she is broken.

7 Nicki is not in the mood to make it fun

Via: mumslounge.com.au

Nicki doesn’t dare to look up and give the paparazzi the photo they are looking for. She doesn’t let them have the power, so she won’t give in and smile for their shot. Even if fans follow her, Nicki is not interested in entertaining them. After a long journey, she wants to be left alone.

6 Paris passes the crowd to continue its journey

Via: worldprotectiongroup.com

Huge crowds gather when celebrities come their way. When stars like Paris come to a big city, fans gather in the hope of getting a photo. Even security can’t keep them out, but that doesn’t mean she’s interested in posing. If the gal goes somewhere, stopping for selfies is not on the agenda.

5 Kate Winslet wants to enter her hotel

Via: wsj.com

Kate is on her way to the hotel, but fans want her to stop and pose for photos. She hurries to make ends meet and doesn’t want to stop talking or signing autographs. There are certainly times when the actress lingers to pay attention to her fans, but on other occasions Kate has to go back and be alone.

4 Cameron sneaks a side door from the resort

Via: nypost.com

Cameron avoids the crowds by sliding away a side door. Secretly. She is not in the mood or state of mind to deal with the drama. She wants her journey to be quiet and relaxing and once people know that she is around, this changes the entire holiday atmosphere.

3 Kristen Stewart relies on a disguise while on vacation for a drink

Via: marieclaire.com

Kristen goes to great lengths to go unnoticed. However, her pink wig is not working. Fans still know it is her and this situation makes her even clearer. Not to mention, she is sitting next to a fellow star. Maybe next time she should suck it up and be kind to her fans.

2 Willow’s wig and security team keep fans away at the airport

Via: marieclaire.com

Willow looks a bit stupid in this super-long wig. Is this her way of avoiding the paparazzi? If so, it’s the wrong way to go. She is clearer than ever and fans will notice her immediately. She seems friendly, so it is unclear why she would want to hide in the first place.

1 Luann is hiding in the Hamptons

Via: people.com

Luann left the city alone for some time in the Hamptons on Long Island. She thinks she can sneak away without anyone knowing where she is, but that plan failed. A photographer found the Bravo star and broke her photo. Now everyone knows where she is going when she tries to take time off.