20 photos of Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher on vacation together

In the United States and around the world, Carrie Underwood has been big news for years, especially in the country music scene. Her family life is fascinating for all her fans and followers, and through both her own social media messages and the photos taken by photographers chanting her location while she is running around the world, she has a strong following even after many, many years in the spotlight.

According to Nicki Swift, known as “sweetheart of country music”, Underwood met Mike Fisher, the NHL star, in 2008, and the rest is history. The same source and many others report that rumors about rockiness in the midst of romance are something fans should know about, but today we prefer to focus on some cute pictures of the couple doing what they do best: have fun – and look good look like – together on vacation.

20 Loungin ‘Tough

The singer and her husband, perched on a picturesque deck on sun loungers at the resort, seemed to have a leisurely afternoon next to each other in bathing suits while they wore some sun in shades and, to be honest, looked very brown, planning famous celebrities on vacation are to do. With very blonde locks and a hot pink bathing suit ensemble, Carrie is tough.

19 Nice sitting

Well, okay, she’s pretty and he’s pretty, especially for our personal opinion. As reported by AOL, this photo was taken in honor of the couple’s sixth wedding anniversary, making us say “awww” and so happy for them, and okay, maybe a little jealous of them with tropical drinks with that view … .

18 Fit Mama, No Drama

As recorded in 975 Country, this recording from Carrie proves a few things in my mind: 1) She is in incredible shape, and 2) she has great taste in practical and athletic-looking (yet soooo cute and feminine) bikinis. Posing by the handrail, she seems happy, confident and calm – no surprises there.

17 Beautiful in stylish hues

Can you deduct such shades? Could be! Carrie has inspired fans all over the world with her sweet character, romantic and family life and, oh yes, singing skills. Let’s go on and just add feminine fashion feeling to that list while we’re busy. Country Music Nation contained this message from Carrie’s from her baby vacation.

16 Date Night looks nice

It’s like they know how good they look – am I right? And especially as widely successful celebrities from the country and sports world, is there really something wrong with that? He has a sparkle in his eyes and she looks calm, confident and bright when posing together during a few downtime.

15 abroad and cute

As recorded by People, this shot shows how glowingly cute a few world-famous celebrities can be when they have some time to get away. With a big smile and smiling eyes to start, Underwood and Fisher look cool as cucumbers and radiate happiness and love in this selfie.

14 Jetsetters / Trendsetters

First of all, can we just say that Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher can rock an elegant beaded necklace every old age and that we are totally good at it? At first glance, the casual spectator may see a girl in oversized khaki shorts and a bunch of other unobtrusive vacationers, but look carefully and you’ll see two of the biggest celebrities out there.

13 Glowing in the happiest place on earth

Okay, so this look Carrie’s sport can be a bit of an earlier era when we look back at it today, what about the stonewash jean shorts and shiny goddess sandals … but oh my, she doesn’t look comfortable and cute when she poses with husband and Minnie on vacation in Disneyland ?? The dewy glow of a cheek has also fallen in love with us.

12 Does the baby need a new pair of shoes?

People from all over the world travel to the casinos, eat, and shop and sometimes get a little weird in Las Vegas, Nevada, and when famous celebrities such as Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher do this, it makes big headlines with us weekly and more. She looks like she has a great time to observe the luck of the draw.

11 beautiful views in more ways than one

Ugh … can Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood be even more fun in their big stunning hues on the picturesque view, the glittering blue ocean in the distance with majestic mountains behind them? He squinted a bit in the sun, but isn’t it worth presenting those eyes, as clear and blue as the water in the background?

10 Lady in red, him in that suit

Everyone who is worthy of their followers on social media in my neck of the forest knows that beautiful, bright dresses against the picturesque vineyards are a winning combination, and although Underwood and Fisher may be a couple attending a wine country wedding, they are that not: again a famous former athlete and nationwide mega star.

9 Tropical Vibes Look Good On ‘Em

Yes, they know how to rock neon swimwear. He sports bright green boardshorts and she shows off a fit physique in a magenta two-piece as they descend stone steps to the warm sand that awaits below. Does anyone else have a strong urge to take a nap on a towel now?

8 Is that a telephone booth ???

This is what people prefer beautiful celebrities such as Carrie Underwood or Chrissy Teigen: they have a sense of humor. They sometimes place selfies where they almost look like ordinary people, and observe small things about life, and add humanity to the persona that we would otherwise only see flawlessly on the red carpet.

7 a lady hung herself

Hunting is not a sport for everyone, but I think most of us agree that this suit rules almost everything while at the same time it looks sporty and fun. Fisher literally insured his girl-clad girl in a huge net … which might be strange if there was no hilarious expression of fear on her beloved face.

6 The cutest hugs on the lake

Well, is there anything nicer than a few celebrities who cuddle up close – by beautiful water … that looks casual and comfortable and is completely in love? It’s almost too sweet. This recoil may make the singer and athlete fans silent, but we bet it makes a lot of sense for them and records a special moment in their history.

5 thrill seekers

I think if you’re used to being on stage for thousands of fans and calm, sweet and sympathetic on the talk show circuit, something like parachuting on vacation might be just what you need to get kicked, and boy, does it seem that Carrie Underwood is here! In the moments before the jump there is excitement everywhere on her face.

4 Smoochie faces

Down in the marina, with a backdrop of yachts on yachts on yachts, Mike Fisher and beautiful country singer Carrie Underwood look good and incredibly stupid while posing with kissed faces for a couple’s selfie. She seems to prefer to leave her astonishing hues on while leaning them on his head to show the baby blues …

3 Beach Babe Selfie Game Strong

She looks tanned on the sand with only blue skies (and a couple of picturesque puffy clouds) in the background, and thank goodness that hair band stays around her wrist so we can catch a glimpse of a beautiful, windy cropped hairstyle. If you want to know what beach blonde looks like, here you are.

2 Mike Fisher Gone Fishing

Carrie Underwood is not the only one who can post fun selfies of herself and her marriage and family life. Her cute husband Mike Fisher also knows how to play that social media game – this cute selfie with a little fish made to look great because it is held straight in front of the camera is full of smiles and healthy family memories.

1 picturesque vineyards and shelter from the sun

That parasol is a good idea, especially considering the bare shoulders that are on display and look beautiful in a supple dress with a navy pattern. Underwood looks casual-ready for the wedding as she looks out over the green vines in front of her, perfectly styled hair flowing in loose curls behind her. Here is travel, adventure, sunshine and wine!

sources: The Today Show, The Hollywood Gossip, Nicki Swift