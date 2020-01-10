20 photos of Cameron Diaz travel (without Benji Madden)

Loading...

Now Raddix is ​​born, less time for vacations!

Cameron Diaz is quite the traveler … or at least she was. Now that her new baby is in the picture, she may have to trade in her bikinis for baby bottles. In any case, she will spend time with her bundle of joy, together with her rocking husband Benji Madden. These two don’t get much in the spotlight, so now that they have an excuse to stay home, they probably have peace.

For the baby, Cameron seemed to love surfing, sunbathing, and spending time in the sand. Maybe she still does, but it’s hard to get a newborn to go on such adventures. Maybe in a year or so she can go back to the beach with her small family. ‘Until then the trio can do other things together to commit themselves.

Here are 20 photos of the beautiful Cameron enjoying some special places on the planet. She knows for sure how she should enjoy it!

20 swimwear with long sleeves

Via: popsugar.com

A swimsuit with long sleeves is not something we see a lot, but Cameron rocks the look with its long legs that make their magic work. This style is slightly different for the beauty of bathing, since she usually seems to wear bikinis on the beach. Maybe this is her new look when she enters motherhood.

19 A-Rod adventures

Via: youtube.com

Before Jen, A-Rod was linked to Cameron. He certainly knows how to work his charm on some of the biggest names in showbiz. These two made a nice couple, but not every relationship is meant to last. While they were together, they traveled to some great places for romantic getaways.

18 Surfing sweetheart

Via: instyle.com

Cameron is not only beautiful, but she makes the most of her time on the beach by using her body to do amazing things. She seems pretty athletic, so she easily paddles her way through the ocean. Her smile shows that she has a great afternoon.

17 Fern Beauty

Via: popsugar.com

Cameron is a vision while she is posing on the boat. She has fun while traveling and her energy is contagious. Wherever she was when this photo was taken, it looks beautiful, and maybe the new mother will come back for a visit when Raddix is ​​a little older.

16 visor vibes

Via: celebmafia.com

Cameron protects her beautiful face from the rays of the sun by wearing dark sunglasses and a visor. She does not want painful sunburn or premature wrinkles. Hopefully she also hit her skin with lots of sunscreen. She has enough to see.

15 Drying

Via: NYpost.com

As soon as Cameron has finished swimming and splashing in the pool, she grabs her large white and blue beach towel and dries up. She is as happy as she can be when she spends time outdoors, and when the sun shines, it feels so good to cool off in the water.

14 Arriving on time

Via: hawtcelebs.com

Cameron looks cool and chic as she walks through the airport. She comes or goes, and she looks fantastic in the process. She can’t help it if the paparazzi take her picture while they are hunting for celebrities like those who work their way.

13 Sights solo

Via: mirror.co.uk

When Cameron is on vacation, sightseeing is always a wonderful idea. She can walk through the city and enjoy the many sights that make the area special. Maybe she will go shopping or have a bite to eat. There is so much to do at a foreign location, so Cameron makes the best of it.

12 Young and fun

Via: whistles.com

Cameron has been in the public eye for quite some time. This throwback photo of her on the beach is a classic. She looks young and carefree and her cute outfit is cute on her. Years have passed since this picture was taken, but Cameron still has the same super smile.

11 Cam with her hand luggage

Via: celebzz.com

No help needed for this independent lady. She lifts her large bag while she makes her way through the airport without worries. Of course Cameron has to keep an eye out for those annoying photographers who are waiting to take her photo, but she remains focused so that she can catch her flight.

10 Blue bikini bomb

Via: gotceleb.com

Cameron is going on a trip while spending time with friends and enjoying the sun. She smiles as she runs her fingers through her hair and catches the wind. Without any stress to put a damper on her journey, Cameron is relaxed and loves it.

9 women in the water

Via: radaronline.com

Cameron and her gall friend enjoy the beautiful water while the sun shines brightly above. They both have a good time while they are away. The weather looks great and the girls are beautiful. When Cameron visits beachy places, she seems to be at her best.

8 Smiling at a Stud

Via: graphicsdb.com

Before Benji came into the picture, Cameron was free to flirt with beautiful men. Here she seems beaten with a stud on the beach. He is sturdy and fit, and she finds it difficult to turn away. Her cute smile is all she needs to get his attention.

7 Blonde on the beach

Via: hawtcelebs.com

Cameron went on vacation this time for a super blonde look. Her “doing” is not what we are used to seeing, but she never looks bad. Maybe the temperatures dived so Cameron threw a vest over her two-piece. She still looks hissing, even when it’s not sultry.

6 Slim and decorated

Via: usmagazine.com

When Cameron walks out of the ocean in this black bikini, she looks fit and fantastic. Her figure is tall and skinny and she walks confidently to the coast. She must have trained to make her body look so tight. The results are certainly bearing fruit.

5 Sand and skin

Via: hawtcelebs.com

Cameron jogs over the beach in her cute and stylish hot pink bikini. The style is modern and fresh, and it fits well with her body. When Cameron is on the beach, she doesn’t want to hide much. She likes to show off her great figure and turns completely brown.

4 Ocean Ambiance

Via: usmagazine.com

Again, Cameron lives the good life while on vacation in a beautiful place. The water looks beautiful and her colorful bikini flatters her fit figure. She smiles to show us that she has a great time and we all wish we could be there with her.

3 Holiday mode

Via: theblondesalad.com

This casual and cute outfit is a perfect choice for a relaxing day on holiday. Cameron looks like she has a stress-free time during her trip. She shows off her tanned legs and natural beauty. Without makeup the bile looks great. She is restrained and sweet as always.

2 Happy with Justin

Via: popsugar.com

Justin Timberlake and Cameron spend some time together while traveling. They are both now married to other people, but years ago they seemed to have fun as a pair. Are they still friends? What do their spouses think? The past is the past, so everyone is certainly fine with it.

1 Paddleboard Princess

Via: justjared.com

Cameron looks super cute while sitting on top of her yellow paddle board. She enjoys the sun while she spends time in the beautiful blue ocean. This girl goes to a few special places, and when she’s in the water, she has a great time.