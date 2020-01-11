20 photos of ancient European monuments that show that creepy can be beautiful

Loading...

Europe is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. Everywhere you go, there is a remnant of an old castle and ruins from a century ago. Most are impossibly beautiful and provide great memories / Instagram photos.

The history of Europe, however, does not only consist of rainbows, unicorns and golden arches. Many sights in Europe remind you that history always has a dark side. Disgusted people, unspeakable acts and horror stories have happened behind the stone walls of the most lavish palaces.

But the following structures, no matter how awesome they are, give indications that something is sinister in their history. Here are 20 European monuments that prove that creepy can be beautiful!

20 Haunted Castle: Zvikov Castle (Czech Republic)

Zvikov Castle is here to prove that haunted castles are indeed real! This castle is said to have been haunted in the Czech Republic since 1597. People have reported strange photos, animals behaving strangely and, if the legend is true, whoever sleeps inside the main tower will continue within a year!

19 Unhappy Ghosts: Chateau De Brissac (France)

Even the greatest non-believer of the supernatural could hardly sleep! The story goes that in the 11th century the owner took revenge on his wife and her lover within the castle walls. Apparently the spirits of the victims still roam the corridors to this day.

18 Now, that’s what we call Crossing A Line: Hill of Crosses (Lithuania)

Despite the thousands of crosses there is apparently no single grave among them! One theory is that during the uprising of November 1831 against the Russians there was no one left to bury. Destroyed family members set up the crosses as symbolic acts of mourning. Catholic pilgrims continue to populate the space today.

17 Aging Asylum: Poveglia (Italy)

This village outside of Venice has all the attributes of a Hitchcock movie! In 1922 the place served as an asylum for the mentally ill. It is said that one of the doctors used his patients to perform medical experiments. The spirits of these poor souls have been chasing the place ever since.

16 remains of aristocracy: Beau-Sejour Palace (Portugal)

As beautiful and peaceful as it seems, it is said to have been haunted by its ex-resident, the Baron of Gloria. Employees have seen objects moving themselves and closing windows. Visitors walking in the garden have also reported that bells were ringing without the presence of those bells.

15 The Worst Child Of Orphanage: Chateau Miranda (Belgium)

Lovingly nicknamed Chateau “De Noisy”, this castle got its nickname when it served as an asylum in the 1950s. From the moment it stopped its operations, this castle has served as a beautiful but haunted seated duck for intruders. Windows and doors are broken and the floors are torn.

14 Halloween Wonderland: Tivoli Gardens (Denmark)

Tivoli Gardens may not seem chased and in most cases you are right! However, as soon as Halloween comes around, this peaceful garden in Copenhagen is completely transformed. In the weeks prior to October 31, visitors can enjoy impenetrable mazes, terrifying carvings and many diabolical characters walking around.

13 A Woman in White: Wolfsegg Castle (Germany)

Since 1500 this German castle has been a hotspot for ghost tours. According to legend, the owner of Wolfsegg sent his wife after he discovered her unfaithfulness before he handed himself over with his two sons. Visitors reported that she saw a white woman walking down the corridors, as well as strange noises in the area.

12 Lest We Forget: Maunsell Forts (UK)

No, these are not Dr. robots Who! These are abandoned forts from the Second World War. Located in the Thames, they were used to deter German air strikes. They were forgotten after the war. The only thing they were useful for was the broadcasts of pirates in the 1960s!

11 Accidental Mummies: Capuchin Crypt (Czech Republic)

This recently discovered crypt contains the mummified remains of 24 former monks and churchgoers. They lie in sleeping position on pillows of stones with rosaries clasped in their hands. To make things even more disturbing, their mummification was accidental and a product of the elements!

10 The Weirdest Hobby: Skull Chapel (Poland)

Parish priest Vaclav Tomasek proves that there is a hobby for everyone! Because he wanted to build a memorial for victims of various wars and epidemics, he hired a local grave digger to help him create a mass grave. Skull Chapel consists of 3000 bones, of which 21,000 are still waiting to be used.

9 Dracula’s Home: Bran Castle (Romania)

Yup, THAT Dracula! Although the latter is a fictional character, the history of this castle is less than rosy. This castle served as the home of the home of Draculesti, the rulers of Transylvania. One of their members, appropriately nicknamed Vlad the spikerer, was known for his barbaric acts throughout Europe.

8 Remnants Of The Plague: Sedlec Ossuary (Czech Republic)

Woodcarver Frantisek Rindt gives Tomasek a run for his money! What makes this place particularly creepy is that it contains the remains of more than 70,000 plague victims from the 14th century. Instead of making a normal catacomb, the excavated bones were used to make sculptures and decorative pieces.

7 Paris’ UnderWorld: Paris

The catacombs of Paris have been a main part of Parisian culture since the 17th century. Because of the overcrowding in the cemeteries, as well as health problems caused by decomposing remains in the streets, the catacombs were made to clear the cemeteries and to house the affected neighborhoods.

6 A Dark History: The Tower of London (UK)

The tower of London has been used for many purposes over the centuries, including torture. There are many stories about prisoners undergoing unspeakable trials. A prisoner who lived was a man named John Gerald. We will save you the details of his story, but he has “hung around” a lot!

5 One Word = Creepy: Crypt Of Santa Maria (Italy)

“What you are we were once; what we are now you will be. ‘This hair-raising inscription is on a plaque in this crypt. Visitors are welcomed by many remains (some still intact) along the walls. Some are even dressed in traditional robes. “Ash to ash, dust to dust” acquires a new meaning here.

4 A Different Child or Cemetery: City Of The Dead (Russia)

This is not just a remote village in the Russian hills. The macabre truth is that these houses are actually crypts. According to local historians, specific people would wait for their fate during the plague, knowing that no one would be left to bury them.

3 Ghost Ship: The SS America (Spain)

This American ship was the pride and joy of the naval industry in the mid-20th century. SS America was used as a navy ship and cruise ship for many years. After it was sold, it was demolished off the coast of Fuerteventura. Since then it floats there.

2 Talking about Overcrowding: Old Jewish Cemetery (Czech Republic)

It is said that this cemetery contains around 12,000 gravestones, which means 12 layers of graves! Jewish law apparently says that graves cannot be disturbed. So when the cemetery became full and the Jewish population in Prague could no longer buy land, they had to build on the existing site.

1 Even The Dead Look Great: The Catacombs Of Palermo (Italy)

When the cemetery of their monastery was almost empty, the Capuchin monks decided to create crypts under the church. The first occupant, Silvestro, was mummified for very unclear reasons. This led to a tradition that lasted more than 400 years. Most of the remains are dressed in traditional clothing and arranged along the walls.