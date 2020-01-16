20 photos made by passengers of United Airlines

There are many famous airlines, and that can make it difficult for a person to decide which airline to go to when they search for it. Many of them are pretty amazing, but you can’t be careful enough.

That is because many airlines are known to have quite large scandals. According to news.com.au, one of them is United Airlines. They have been involved in many things that have not been very good for business.

For example, there was a time when they were known for not treating animals very nicely. But sometimes they are not that bad. Here are some images that give people an idea of ​​what to expect when they fly with this airline.

20 There is not much to do while waiting

Judging by this image, it looks like there is not much to do for anyone waiting for their flight with United Airlines. But on the other hand, there is usually not much that anyone can do while waiting for flights with other airlines. Waiting can be boring.

19 It seems that passengers have to wait a bit for their luggage

Someone took this picture of the place where many people pick up their luggage. That can only lead them to think that they might become irritated after waiting a while for their possessions to be returned to them. Many airlines have had to deal with problems related to luggage.

18 Sometimes they do not treat bags very well

On this photo it is pretty clear that someone’s bag has been mistreated. It looks dirty, which may result in the airline handling the bag badly. That is not hard to believe. According to tripadvisor.com, many of their passengers ran away with damaged luggage.

17 The baggage claim area can get busy

When it comes to luggage, there are many problems that people can run when they choose to travel with United Airlines. In this photo it is very clear that the baggage claim area can sometimes be pretty messy, which can affect some things.

16 Sometimes travelers see a furry friend at the airport

There are many things that people can see if they choose to fly with United Airlines. According to this photo, it is not entirely uncommon for a person to spot an animal or two at the airport when they choose this airline. That certainly makes the experience much more pleasant.

15 passengers can get some snacks

One of the things that people usually don’t think about when choosing which airline they want to fly with is the snacks that you can get when they are on the plane. Judging by this picture, it seems that United Airlines passengers can eat a snack on old food.

14 The employees do not always have much to do

You might think that working at an airport would almost always be a very busy and demanding job. But according to this photo there are sometimes times when employees don’t have to do much. The woman in this photo does not seem to be busy at all.

13 They don’t always have many passengers

There are times when airports seem to be very busy, and that’s why most people arrive very early when they have to fly. But this photo, taken by a United Airlines passenger, shows that sometimes there are times when airports are not as busy as usual.

12 The employees are not always there to help

United Airlines must always ensure that someone is available to help their customers. But based on this image, it seems that there are times when there are no employees who can help customers when they need help with something, which is not good.

11 There is usually very little legroom

There are airlines that offer enough legroom for the people who travel with them, and there are others that make it difficult for tall people to be comfortable. This image shows that United Airlines does not offer its passengers much room for their legs.

10 There is not always much room for passengers before they board

Space is something that some United Airlines passengers have a problem with before they even board their flight. This image shows how busy it can be at the airport and it is pretty clear that the people in the photo don’t have much room to move around.

9 There is little space between the seats

United Airlines customers can agree that it is difficult for a person to feel very comfortable on one of his flights. This photo only shows that their passengers are not given any personal space, because the seats are very close to each other. This can make a trip less fun.

8 First Class is a bit busy

Usually, when people pay for first-class tickets, they see themselves comfortably and with a lot of space. The passengers in this photo look like they’re in the first-class section, but it looks like it would be hard to sit there. It still looks pretty tight and uncomfortable.

7 There may not be much entertainment

This photo may show that there is not much to do for passengers during a United Airlines flight. But on the other hand, it can also mean that passengers are likely to meet people who like good books, which can lead to some really cool conversations.

6 There may be some children

Some people love children, and others like not being around children. People who want to fly with United Airlines must know that they can fly with some children. But unless there is an airline that does not allow children, this can happen to anyone.

5 Some may notice that people sleep next to their possessions

One of the things people can expect when they board a flight with United Airlines are people who sleep. They may sleep in chairs, or take a nice, long nap along with some luggage, as the person in this photo does.

4 Encountering unhappy people is possible

It is known that United Airlines makes some of its passengers unhappy. The man in this photo looks like he’s obviously not enjoying himself, and it seems quite likely that someone who flies with that airline will also meet others who feel the same way.

3 Some people flying this airline may see some interesting things

Some of the people who choose to fly with this airline may eventually see some pretty cool (and strange) things, such as the statue that appears in this image. But that is not the case for everyone, because it depends on what kind of things there are at different airports.

2 They do have good food

Usually the food you can get on a plane is not very good, and some people try to avoid it if they can. But this image shows that some United Airlines passengers can get things that look good. Perhaps the passenger who took this photo bought a first-class ticket.

1 Passengers may even fly next to animals

Those who fly with United Airlines have the opportunity to see animals multiple times during their journey. They might see them at the airport, but it doesn’t stop there. People flying United Airlines can also sit next to an animal, something to be reckoned with.

