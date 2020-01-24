20 photos emphasize why Laos is the hidden gem of Southeast Asia

Travelers go to Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia, while somehow missing the land that is between them: Laos. The fact that it is off the radar for so many people is disappointing, but also pretty good news for everyone who is tired of being busy in Phuket or paying tourist prices in Hanoi.

Getting around in Laos is relatively cheap. With so much space and so few people, the crowds are no problem. We still have to discuss the many unique cultural aspects that Laos already has. When you visit these other countries, you take a detour to discover the magic of Laos along the way.

Let’s look at 20 photos and highlight why Laos is the hidden gem of Southeast Asia.

20 Huge river caves are amazing

An underground river runs the length of Kong Lor Cave in Phou Hin Poun. Boats bring guests across the flowing water and into the darkness before they go out into a peaceful valley, according to Adventure. Tourists who come there will find it satisfactorily unoccupied.

19 Laotian recipes give a twist to many popular Asian favorites

Due to cross-border conversation, Thai food and Laotian food have almost become the same. According to HuffPost, papaya salad, laap and glutinous rice are all dishes that originated in Laos before they turned into Thai dishes over time. Everyone who loves eating in Thailand should also try the Laotian way.

18 It doesn’t cost you much

According to the Guardian, reasonable hotels can go up to $ 8 in some places. Food prices follow the cheap trend, especially if you go to the night market seen above. Roads are closed and stalls come out every night with delicious street food and handmade trinkets in different cities.

17 Laotians know how to have fun

The festival with water gun that you see above is Pi Mai, also known as Lao New Year. It is based on the Buddhist symbolism of water as a source of renewal. Monks, elderly people and houses are bathed while the young rocket in the city throws water at everyone who passes by.

16 Take it easy in the countryside

Nothing in Laos will interrupt your relaxation unless the sound of whistling birds and flowing river water seems a nuisance. Find a hammock near your favorite site or set it up yourself and spend the days relaxing. A holiday here really means getting away from it all.

15 Traditional buildings are still in use

Pha That Luang, the golden stupa seen above, is according to Renown-Travel the most important temple of the country. It shares a name with a central Buddhist festival that is held annually. Believers gather on the temple grounds to give alms to the monks and watch the parade of dancers play to music.

14 They have something better than beaches

Kuang Si waterfall near Luang Prabang attracts a healthy amount of tourism, as shown above. The turquoise water that collects under flowing streams is impossible to stay away from. Tourists who only want to see the remote side of Laos can try Tad Yuang or Tad Thong instead.

13 Hotels are integrated in nature

A pond on the edge of a forest separates Kingfisher Ecolodge from the rest of the world. Although seclusion is one of the highlights, the bungalows have the usual amenities, there is a restaurant and activities can be arranged through the hotel, as stated on Kingfisher Ecolodge.

12 Expect a beautiful view of the back garden

Architects at the Maison Dalabua hotel integrated the natural beauty of the country into Luang Prabang, a UNESCO-listed city as a heritage site. Now visitors can spend the evenings observing the delicate lily blocks on the clear pond under the trees without disturbing the protected landscape.

11 Remote villages and city centers have the same relaxed atmosphere

Bhutan is the only country in South Asia that surpasses Laos in terms of low population density, according to World Population Review. The capital wavers on the outskirts of just 200,000 inhabitants. Even in urban areas such as Vientiane, with the best tourist infrastructure, that feeling remains in a small city.

10 Take a walk with the elephants

The Land of a Million Elephants can only be expected to have many shrines. Elephant Village is one of the most popular locations for rides in the country. For those who are skeptical about the treatment of these animals, CNN recommends MandaLao where visitors play an observatory role.

9 There are still remains of ancient civilizations

Mysterious stone urns in a field in Phonsavan are known as the Plain of Jars. BBC registers a local legend around the megalithic monuments stating that giants used them to brew rice wine after the battle. Their real sculptors are unknown, and nowadays they see very few visitors.

8 Unique activities with various ethnic groups

Different groups mingle in the city centers of Laos, but according to some cultures meet some communities that have to venture into more remote areas. An example is the Hmong community that celebrates the Hmong New Year here in traditional clothing. And within the Hmong community, several subgroups ensure cultural diversity.

7 Modern art has also preserved traditional styles

Huge states of Buddhist and Hindu gods sprout from the grass in Buddha Park in Vientiane. Years of flooding and neglect have given the bicoloured stone sculptures the appearance of remains from another era. Yet they were only built in 1958, according to Atlas Obscura.

6 Enjoy beautiful views at any location

Picturesque landscapes form the largest part of Laos, while the incidental town is only a break. Wherever you go, you will probably come across something beautiful. The rocky hills that shoot behind low trees in this photo are an example of a view that is free of charge.

5 Climb higher to see it from above

If you are willing to work a bit for a view, there are more wonders to be found at the top of the hills instead of below. These two travelers seem to have strayed from the main path for this photo. However, designated paths also see little traffic and offer great landscapes.

4 So much jungle to explore requires zip lines

Most of the provinces in Laos consist of more trees than people. There is no way to see everything in just one trip or even gain access to it, but taking a zip line will take a good piece away. Make sure you stay safe the first time you try it out.

3 countless rivers make boating great

Thousands of winding rivers wind their way through the hilly landscape, cut through jungles and bend around villages in Laos. A cruise ship takes guests on a tour of the best landscapes of Lao. Depending on the cruise, this can be the start of an adventure in another country.

2 New friends are easy to find

The description of RoughGuides by Laotian people as “genuinely friendly” adds to the pile of compliments the country receives for its warmth. This is not surprising, because it is located in a region that does not have this kind of praise. Vietnam is one of the nearby countries where the locals are extra hospitable.

1 It’s everyone’s favorite neighbor

Being a small country without borders has its advantages, namely easy access to other countries that are popular in the region. Visitors who have doubts about a long-term stay in Laos can visit after they have lived in Thailand or enter the Mekong Delta from Vietnam.