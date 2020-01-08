20 photos emphasize why Iceland is one of the most beautiful places on earth

Loading...

Iceland has easily become one of the most popular travel destinations in the world. The varied landscape of the Nordic island nation has attracted millions of visitors every year and is still called one of the most beautiful places on our planet.

Iceland is known as the “Land of Fire and Ice,” the home of glaciers and volcanoes who have found a way to co-exist. The dramatic waterfalls of the country are awesome, the giant glaciers are breathtaking and the geothermal hot springs have become a popular tourist attraction.

From the famous northern lights, which travelers can see almost every night, to their beloved Icelandic horses that occupy a special place in people’s hearts, Iceland is a unique island nation that continues to fascinate people.

Here we show 20 photos that emphasize why Iceland is one of the most beautiful places on earth.

20 Iceland has some of the best landscapes in the world

Photo via: tripadvisor.co.uk

Iceland consists of a diverse landscape with glaciers, geothermal hot springs, spectacular ice caves, beautiful waterfalls and black sandy beaches. The incredibly varied landscape makes travelers so intrigued by this Nordic island nation and it is easily one of the most beautiful places on earth.

19 There is an abundance of natural treasures

Photo via: tripadvisor.com

There is a range of natural treasures that travelers like to discover in Iceland. Kirkjufell, known as “Church Mountain”, is the most photographed mountain in the entire nation because it is the best place to see the famous northern lights. Vatnajökull, the largest glacier in Iceland, is filled with hidden ice caves waiting to be discovered.

18 travelers will never get tired of Iceland

Photo via: tripadvisor.co.za

There is a reason why tourism in Iceland has increased. There is no place on earth where travelers can visit a thermal spring, such as the one pictured above, and see giant glaciers in one day. CNN writes, travelers will find more horses than people and a picturesque snowy mountain in the north and green fields and black beaches in the south.

17 The night sky is a photographer’s dream

Photo via: tripadvisor.co.za

From September to March, travelers look up into the night sky to view the aurora borealis, better known as the northern lights. According to Travel and Leisure, visitors can see the lights almost everywhere in Iceland, because it is easy to find a dark place. If a traveler points his or her camera north during dark, clear skies, their photo will almost always contain a faint green aurora.

16 The country has a diverse landscape

Photo via: tripadvisor.com

This isolated nation is a travelers’ paradise with its colossal waterfalls, temperamental volcanoes and endless untamed lands. The Thingvellir National Park is a favorite among hikers and nature lovers because of the beautiful scenery and the crystal clear lake. However, it is also a paradise for divers, where you can dive between the Eurasian and American continental plates.

15 beautiful ice caves

Photo via: tripadvisor.com

Vatnajökull is the largest glacier in Iceland and in Europe and covers eight percent of the country’s land mass. Because it is so extensive, travelers will find countless ice caves. According to Conde Nast Traveler, guided tours are offered in small groups to view these natural formations, also known as Crystal Caves.

14 multiple hidden gems scattered throughout the country

Photo via: Youtube.com

Not many travelers visit the West Fjords of Iceland, which makes the area extremely remote, but full of untouched land, mountains and an awe-inspiring coast. Látrabjarg is considered the best place to approach and photograph a large puffin colony. These birds don’t seem to bother people and sometimes seem to pose for the camera!

13 parts of Iceland are covered with glaciers

Photo via: gogobudgettravel.com

Iceland is a glacier paradise with Vatnajökull being the largest and with around 30 outlet glaciers that form this beautiful landscape. Glacier hiking is a must-do here where travelers are perched high on the most prominent glacier and see endless white views, Glacier Guides writes.

12 It Is A Hiker’s Dream

Photo via: tripadvisor.com

Whether you like hiking to glacial peaks or reaching the top of a high mountain and seeing beautiful waterfalls, there are several regions in Iceland that provide the perfect hike. Travelers can backpack through national parks, reach the tops of volcanoes or find themselves in ice caves.

11 The nation is known for its breathtaking waterfalls

Photo via: pinterest.com

Iceland is home to an abundance of waterfalls and every waterfall is breathtaking. One of the most famous and popular among tourists is the Gullfoss. The Gullfoss waterfall is actually two separate waterfalls, the highest with a fall of 11 meters and the falls below have a fall of 21 meters, according to Global Grasshopper.

10 Iceland is almost too good to be true

Photo via: tripadvisor.com

It is difficult to name the most beautiful place in Iceland, because the island is full of beautiful landscapes, charming towns, spectacular waterfalls and a place where melted lava bursts from ice. Although it may seem a bit overwhelming, Guide to Iceland suggests that to see all the different landscapes in Iceland at the same time, plan a day trip to the Snaefellsnes peninsula, nicknamed “Iceland in miniature.”

9 There are always new parts to discover

Photo via: tripadvisor.com

There are so many places to discover in Iceland, including Jökulsárlón, a beautiful glacier lake that has become one of Iceland’s most popular attractions. Travelers can jump aboard a boat to float among the blue icebergs scattered across the lagoon. The glacier lagoon is also the deepest lake in Iceland, according to Guide To Iceland.

8 The landscapes are unparalleled

Photo via: globalgrasshoper.com

Another breathtaking Icelandic landscape is Viti Lake, a large crater in Northern Iceland known for its clear blue water, surrounded by lava fields and a colorful geothermal area, according to The Outbound. It is easy access to the edge walk and the weather permits, travelers can even take a dip in the mineral-rich water.

7 Iceland’s rich water supply is the most valuable resource

Photo via: volcanotours.is

Surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean with glaciers that cover a large part of the nation and thousands of waterfalls, it is no wonder that water is Iceland’s most valuable resource. According to the Guide to Iceland, the Icelanders ‘cherish’ and ‘protect’ their water by treating it as a ‘holy medicine’ and ‘holy source’.

6 There is a range of colorful cities and towns

Photo via: theculturemap.com

Iceland is so diverse and in addition to its varied landscapes, travelers can find a range of beautiful villages and towns. Vik (pictured above) is Iceland’s second largest city and a fantastic place to drive around the country’s ring road and grab a bite to eat, hand luggage only.

5 geysers are one of the wonders of nature

Photo via: carsirent.com

Geysers can be found in active volcanic areas and Iceland has a lot of them. Iceland has pretty impressive geysers, including The Great Geysir, which erupted on the island in the 14th century. The Great Geysir is best known for shooting boiling water up to 70 meters in the air. According to Book Mundi, you would find in his supply channel water that reaches temperatures of up to 125 degrees.

4 It is the home of the world famous black sand beach

Photo via: cntraveler.com

Reynisfjara is a world famous black sand beach on the south coast of Iceland. One of the amazing features alongside the black sand is the large basalt columns that were on display even in season seven of the HBO series Game of Thrones. These sea stacks are home to nesting seabirds such as puffins and petrels.

3 The Icelandic horse is loved by both travelers and residents

Photo via: edition.cnn.com

The Icelandic horse is a horse breed developed in Iceland. The horses are smaller than your average horse, sometimes as small as a pony and are loved by both natives and travelers. According to Guide to Iceland, these Icelandic horses, unlike other breeds of horses, are more curious, intelligent and independent.

2 The Icelandic skies have inspired many travelers

Photo via: laughingsquid.com

The clean air and dark nights of Iceland make it the perfect location for stargazing. According to Happy Campers, travelers must travel outside the capital of Reykjavik, because light pollution is the “greatest enemy” of stargazing and safe camping on the road. You will be amazed by constellations and even Mercury if you are lucky and patient!

1 The Blue Lagoon is the most famous geothermal spa in the world

Photo via: wowie.co.za

Although the famous Blue Lagoon attracts millions of visitors to Iceland and that may be a let-down for some travelers, there is nothing else on earth. The Blue Lagoon is a geothermal spa with milky blue water against a backdrop of black lava landscapes, writes Global Grasshopper.

Sources: cntraveler.com, cnn.com, travelandleisure.com, globalgrasshopper.com, glacierguides.is, happycampers.is, guidetoiceland.is, handluggageonly.co.uk