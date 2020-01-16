20 old monuments Tourists have (actually) access

Old sites, artifacts and structures are usually forbidden to people because of their significant value for the history of our world. These places, buildings and objects are so vulnerable that we want to protect them against destruction at all costs, which means that many of them are not accessible to travelers or have to follow strict rules.

However, there are ancient monuments around the world that tourists actually have and quite easily access. Historic sites such as Pompeii, Italy, where the eruption of Vesuvius buried an entire city in ashes and pumice, can be freely explored by anyone. In Egypt, tourists are allowed to enter the famous pyramids of Giza and see where ancient Egyptian pharaohs once ruled.

From ancient Mayan ruins in Mexico and South America to impressive megalithic stones throughout Europe, here are 20 ancient monuments that tourists can actually visit today.

20 Sigiriya, Sri Lanka is an ancient rock fortress

People in Sri Lanka admire Sigiriya so much that they have called it the “Eighth wonder of the world”. This ancient fortress is one of the most valuable historical monuments in the country and contains the remains of a destroyed palace, extensive gardens and an extensive network of fortifications.

19 pyramids of Giza and their extensive cemeteries are fascinating

No trip to Egypt is complete without seeing the famous pyramids of Giza and the Great Sphinx. Tourists can enter the pyramids and feel that they have traveled back in time and see interesting carvings and hieroglyphs. There is also the Egyptian museum that houses more than 120,000 ancient Egyptian antiquities.

18 The Carnac stones in France are a mystery of 3000 years old

The Carnac Stones are a collection of more than 3000 prehistoric standing stones that, unlike the English Stonehenge, are either in a pattern or randomly scattered throughout this French countryside. What makes these stones even more unique is that there is no real answer to why they were erected or what their purpose was.

17 Stonehenge in England is the most famous prehistoric monument in the world

According to history, Stonehenge is one of the world’s most famous prehistoric monuments that consists of a ring of standing stones that lasted around 1500 years for Neolithic builders. Although there have been debates about the purpose of the stones, modern scientists now agree that this site was once a cemetery.

16 Roman forum in Italy was a bustling old site

In the ancient city of Rome a bustling site was known as the Forum Romanum where many important religious, political and social activities took place. Historically, this was the site where public affairs were to be held, including elections, criminal trials, public speeches, and even gladiatorial contests before the Colosseum was built.

15 The carved temples are an ancient miracle in Petra, Jordan

Petra is an incredible archaeological site in Jordan that was built in the third century BC. by the Nabataeans, who carved these awesome palaces, temples and tombs from the stone cliffs, explains Lonely Planet. These builders were exceptionally skilled in their profession and this is clearly demonstrated by these stone temples that are still perfectly intact.

14 Takalik Abaj in Guatemala is known for its olmec-influenced sculptures and structures

The Takalik Abaj site in Guatemala, which means ‘standing stones’, is very unique because there are distinctive elements of Olmec influenced sculptures and structures in early Mayan culture. According to Anywhere, an intact royal tomb was discovered in 2002, which was the last Mayan ruler of the city.

13 Cave of Pettakere in Indonesia Contains paintings from the paleolithic

The cave of Pettakere is located on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi and has 26 primitive stencils with hands that are 40,000 years old. And it is not just one cave, but a complete cave complex with animal figures. People are welcome to visit the cave and view the amazing paintings from the paleolithic.

12 The cradle of humanity in South Africa is one of the most important fossil sites in the world

The Cradle of Humankind is located in South Africa and is one of the world’s most important fossil sites with the first adult Australopithecus and the first fossils of a very early human named Telanthropus. It also houses the oldest stone tools and a number of cave sites with fossils from our ancestors and the animals that populated the environment, according to Maropeng.

11 The Nazca lines in Peru are still an inexplicable mystery

About 250 miles south of Lima, Peru, lie the Nazca lines, a collection of giant geoglyphs etched on the ground that depict various plants, animals and shapes. To really see these impressive 2000-year-old lines, it is best to view them from above. According to History, they are still a mysterious mystery for research.

10 Angkor Wat of Cambodia is the largest religious monument in the world

This Hindu temple complex in Cambodia is impressive and was once the center of the Khmer Empire that once ruled most of Southeast Asia from the 9th to the 15th centuries. This is a must-see, with engravings depicting historical events and countless temples displaying the remains of a religious and social metropolis, explains Sacred Places.

9 The Namib desert is at least 55 million years old

The Namib desert is the oldest desert in the world and has been around for at least 55 million years. According to New World Encyclopedia, the desert also includes the world’s highest sand dunes, gravel plains and rugged mountains. The Namib desert is known for its private nature reserve, beautiful open spaces and adventurous safaris.

8 The lost city of Caral in Peru is as old as the ancient pyramids in Egypt

While most tourists come to Peru to see the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, there is another extremely important site in Peru that needs just as much attention and is actually much older. Ancient-Origins writes The Lost City of Caral is a 5000-year-old metropolis, complete with six pyramidal structures, temples and an amphitheater that is the first known civilization in America.

7 Cairn or Barnenez in France is one of the oldest structures in the world that is still standing

The French cairn of Barnenez may look like a pile of stones, but it is actually one of the earliest megalithic monuments in Europe and man-made structures in the world. Barnenez is eight meters high, 25 meters wide and 72 meters long and required around 14,000 tonnes of stone to be built. The structure also contains eleven rooms with separate passages.

6 travelers can visit one of the oldest Greek cities known as Argos

Argos is an ancient site in the Peloponnese in Greece and was a Mycenaean settlement in the late Bronze Age. According to Ancient, theater is the best-preserved example of ancient Greek architecture, the theater that was once the largest in the country, with a capacity of 20,000 spectators. Visitors can also find ruins of the Roman baths and visit the Archaeological Museum of Argos to see amazing artifacts.

5 Göbekli Tepe in Turkey is the oldest temple in the world

Göbekli Tepe is one of the most important archaeological discoveries ever made because it is the oldest significant site created by humans. According to Ranker, this old site dates back nearly 12,000 years and is situated in a period of time that is considered pre-civilization. The site dates from before England’s Stonehenge and the Sumer era, and now tourists are welcome to visit this important site.

4 Shark Bay, Australia was inhabited 22,000 years ago by Aboriginals

Shark Bay is an area in Western Australia with a record of Australian Aboriginal occupation that extends to 22,000 years ago. This area is known for its colorful landscapes and is home to countless plants and animals, including some that cannot be found anywhere else on earth. Travelers are welcomed into the natural beauty and biological diversity of Shark Bay.

3 Pompeii was buried by Mount Vesuvius in Italy

Pompeii is one of the most visited locations in Italy, where this once bustling city met its fate with the eruption of Vesuvius in 7 AD. The best way for travelers to see Pompeii is to walk through sustained streets and see the Roman Forum, public baths, and ancient Roman houses. Before you end the journey, check out the still active volcano that stopped living in the city.

2 The Roman Colosseum is the largest amphitheater built during the Roman Empire

The Roman Colosseum was built between 72 AD and 80 AD and was built for around 80,000 spectators who attended gladiator fights, wild animal hunts and even naval battles. According to National Geographic Kids, there were countless rooms and underground corridors under the Colosseum. Although two-thirds of the structure has been destroyed over time, it is still a very popular tourist site.

1 New discoveries are still found in Chichen Itza, Yucatan, Mexico

This ruined ancient Mayan city is one of the most visited locations in Mexico and was the pilgrimage site of the ancient Mayan civilization more than 1,000 years ago, writes On the Go Tours. The staircase pyramid El Castillo is breathtaking, but the whole complex, including the ball field and the Temple of the Warriors, must be seen.