20 old locations older than Stonehenge (worth planning your next trip)

Stonehenge is often used as the benchmark for describing extremely ancient places, but the truth is that there are many monuments and archaeological sites that date these more famous thousands of years before.

It is also worth noting that the enormous shadow of Stonehenge has ensured that most of the sites that we will discuss are not flooded with excited travelers. This is a particularly good time to start organizing a visit to the places on our list, as the summer solstice is on its way. Many of these locations were planned around the movements of the planets and stars, making them extra special when the time comes.

Let’s look at 20 old sites that are older than Stonehenge (worth planning your next trip).

20 Stones of Stenness float across Scottish plains

via: tannachtonfarm / wikipedia

Somewhere in the middle of a green field in Scotland, you will find this scarce collection of stones. Their height and sharp corners make them striking in this underpopulated city. There is another stone that is not seen here because it faces the water and deserves the name Watch Watch.

19 The wheel of the giants brings us to the east

via: israel21c / heilung-des-planets

Reasons why the ancients have transported nearly 40,000 tons of rock to this field in the Golan Heights are still unclear. That makes exploring the site no less intriguing. Plan visits on weekends or public holidays, as Daily Mail mentions these as the only times it is open to tourists.

18 Zorats Karer has remained rough around the edges

via: capreoliroundtheworld

Rustic sites such as these are expected when we talk about ancient monuments. Stones dulled by old age are quite common, but the serrated edges of Zorats Karer make it much more authentic. The beautiful summer landscape of Armenia makes attractions such as these simple additions to the travel route.

17 But Almendres Cromlech has become soft in his old age

via: carringtoncreative

Completely smooth edges separate these standing stones from others as on the frame. Although this party is located in the clearing of a forest in Évora, Portugal, others are scattered everywhere. Overlooked prehistoric sites such as these are one of the reasons why Portugal is so underrated.

16 The old quarter called Khirokitia

via: chrystalleni

Cyprus is often overshadowed by a larger Greek-speaking nation with its own collection of interesting locations, but Khirokritia predates many of them. The small clay brick houses seen here take us back to the time when hunter and gatherers first began to develop their own civilizations.

15 Do not confuse this old grave with a hobbit hole

via: monjournaldore

There are actually five burial mounds like the one in this photo that were built close enough to each other to be known as the Tumulus of Bougon. They can be found in the province of Nouvelle-Aquitaine in France, along with a botanical garden and a museum that covers the history of the area.

14 The art of Nuevo Tolima is hardly outdated

via: ttnotes

Extensive pieces of art that turn the stone cliffs of Colombia into canvases can be just as vibrant as the day they were made millennia ago. They are located in the Guaviare countryside and were only recently opened for tourism, according to Trans-Americas. The country and its adventures are therefore still new.

13 The old center of Avebury has many prehistoric secrets

via: the gingerbread house

Prehistoric sites can be found everywhere in the village of Avebury, including the stone circle around it, according to English heritage. The grave of South Long Barrow is simply one of the oldest in the area. The creepy inner room is large enough for tourists to venture into if they dare.

12 the world’s largest collection of rock art in Murujuga

via: themonthly / reasearch impact

Heaps of red rock scattered throughout this Australian peninsula create a natural art gallery that travelers can explore at their own pace. These stone etchings depict the lives of indigenous people who were present 30,000 years ago, according to Karratha. Their descendants still occupy the area.

11 Monte D’Accoddi was not always that peaceful

via: traveloguesardinia

According to Tharros, grassy slopes covered with stone form two sacrificial altars in this Sardinian monument. There are no entrances to explore, but climbing the stairs to the top of the structure gives visitors a clear view of the empty fields in the area and the mountains rising in the distance.

10 Newgrange warms up during the winter solstice

via: hurleytravel / midletonwith1d

During the winter solstice, light glides through the narrow passage of this grave and illuminates it from the front to the back. So many people desire to experience this event from within the building that a lottery is being used to limit the guest list, according to the Newgrange website.

9 People from the past have left their mark on the Cueva de las Manos

via: treknappy / lanacion

The UNESCO website states that groups of prehistoric people painted their handprints on the walls of this cave at least 9,500 years ago. Many similar caves in more popular regions have already been closed to protect them from damage. This is not yet. See it in Argentina before it changes.

8 Barnenez Cairn does its job as a milestone

via: timkelty / stetson

Cairns were signposts that marked something special in the area. Most are small rock heaps that go unnoticed. These tangled stone walls extend far in both directions and pile up in layers. Whatever this old community marked, they wanted to make sure it could not be missed.

7 There was not much for Göbekli Tepe

via: TripAdvisor

The estimated age of National Geographic for this site of 12,000 years ensures that Stonehenge sounds like recent history. What remains of it remains intact by limiting visitors to the surrounding balcony. From there you can see carved pillars and crumbling temples where scientists are reconsidering the timeline of civilization’s development.

6 Dolmen de Menga is quite spacious for a tomb

via: esculturasymonumentos

Two other stone graves are described on the Andalusia website in Antequera in Spain, but neither is as large as the Dolmen de Menga. The large open space attracts many visitors. Especially during the summer solstice when the sun comes into line with the entrance in the early morning hours.

5 Carnac stones in France reach as far as the eye can see

via: gohumberto

Most Carnac stones are quite small compared to other neolithic monuments on this list, but they cover more than two miles of land. Le Petit Train de Carnac advertises on its website with a train service of $ 7- $ 8 for guests who do not want to walk.

4 Ħaġar Qim has known better centuries

via: instagram @barbsiha

The temple is not far from the famous Blue Cave of Malta, making it a great location for tourists who want to maximize their time. However, being Oceanside has its drawbacks. Times of Malta reports that a protective tent was set up to prevent frequent rainfall and wind from causing further deterioration.

3 Neighbor Ggantija is also holding on

via: instagram @loudmorgs

This Maltese temple complex is located in the same region as the previous one, but it is still open to the sky. Those in charge of this site chose instead to create walkways that take visitors on a tour of the temples rather than through them to preserve the original structure.

2 Hilly hideout Skara Brae

via: wikipedia

According to Orkney Jar, the pits in this photo are actually houses sunk into this grassy hill. Visitors are not allowed to jump into the rooms, but they are all visible from the path. Stone fireplaces and furniture are still present in many of them.

1 Mysterious Yonaguni Monument May Manmade

via: worldadventuredivers

This is at the top of our list because the majority of the scientific community believes it occurs naturally, according to New Scientist. The contours of what may be pyramids, buildings and roads, however, make this a fun site to explore, even if it is originally urban legends.