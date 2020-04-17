20% off sitewide including LED gardens

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you purchase something through the links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

TL; DR: On April 17, Aerogarden will be having a 20% sale of sitewide in celebration of Earth Day, as well as offering up to 33% from indoor hydroponic gardens.

Going to the grocery store is pretty daunting right now. Despite most people wearing masks and gloves as they should, it is natural to get paranoid about everything that is touched. People are constantly looking for ways to spend as little time there as possible.

If you wish you can only grow your own appliances without entering a garden, you can: Aerogarden’s hydroponic garden countertops use timed LED lights to grow herbs, veggies, and flowers all year round without sun. As a shout-out to Earth Day, Aerogarden is having a 20% sitewide sale with code DAY OF THE WORLD. In addition, you can save up to 33% on all hydroponic indoor gardens. Retail prices range from $ 39.96 to $ 329.95.

The ability to grow all of your own produce will be handy even when public exits are back to normal. Plastic bag bans are a revolutionary step toward eliminating single-use plastic waste, but they are skipping another major culprit in the grocery store: unnecessary packaging. Plastic boxes, cling wrap, or styrofoam trays are almost guaranteed with the produce you buy.

EWG.org (the Environmental Working Group) publishes an annual “Dirty Dozen” list featuring fruits in grocery stores and veggies that are tested for the highest pesticide content. The 2020 list contains items purchased on a weekly basis such as tomatoes, spinach, apples, and red pepper. Aerogarden offers pods for many veggies on that list, so you can now grow them at home without worrying about what they spray. Other pods include vegetable leaves such as bok choi, herbs like basil, and many flowers.

Some models can hold up to nine poles at a time while the mines reach three. More expensive growers (like Bounty Elite) are WiFi and enable on Alexa, while cheaper Harvest Elite is better for beginners. Some designs are optimized for medicinal plants that grow vertically. Aerogarden says the water-based system grows plants five times faster than the soil, and every model will remind you when it’s time to feed your plants. For a more detailed comparison of each model, go here.

