20 of the most popular holiday destinations of celebrities of 2019

2019 was definitely one of those years when celebrities decided to treat themselves to numerous luxury vacations. Today we thought we would take a look at some of the most beautiful destinations that the rich and famous have seen in 2019 and as you will soon notice – Italy is by far a top runner. The Mediterranean country was a big hit in 2019 and celebrities from Miley Cyrus to Kylie Jenner were spotted in Italy. As for the rest of the list, you can see that most of the destinations were very warm and tropical places, such as Bora-Bora, Costa Rica and Thailand – it seems like the celebrities were all about beach life in 2019.

Okay, now they are there – 20 vacation destinations that were very popular with the rich and famous in 2019!

20 Let’s start with Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter on Lake Como, Italy

To kick off our list, we decided to go with former Disney Channel star Miley Cyrus and her ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter. The two were on a small romantic getaway in Italy in 2019 and both ladies shared many beautiful photos of Lake Como!

19 Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom loved Mallorca, Spain

The next on our list are singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom, who decided to make a small trip to Spain last year and looking at the pictures above – Mallorca was an adventure! Nature looks absolutely breathtaking and we absolutely add the island to our list of travel aids!

18 and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner spent their honeymoon in the Maldives

Speaking of super famous couples – singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner got married in 2019 and they decided to spend their honeymoon in the beautiful Maldives. Although the two didn’t share many photos, the few we did see gave us absolute jealousy!

17 Selena Gomez explored Rome, Italy

Let’s move on to the former Disney Channel star Selena Gomez, who decided to make a trip to Rome in 2019. Judging by where most of the celebrities on our list went on vacation – nothing can go wrong with Italy. Moreover, Rome is known for its beautiful architecture and rich history, which means that there is plenty to discover!

16 John Legend and Chrissy Teigen took their children to Thailand

2019 was also the year that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen decided to treat the children with a family trip to Thailand. As you can see in the pictures above, everyone had a lot of fun and we bet that little Luna and Miles will remember this trip forever!

15 And Adele was overwhelmed by the Grand Canyon in Arizona

How stunning are these pictures of singer Adele exploring the Grand Canyon and Arizona in beautiful nature? The diva decided after her goodbye to her husband Simon Konecki to go on vacation and we must say – Adele has never looked happier!

14 Kim Kardashian loved the beaches in the Bahamas

The Kardashian sisters are known for going to one of the most luxurious destinations in the world and this year Kim Kardashian decided to bring her children to the Bahamas. And no, we are not in the least surprised that the whole family was wearing matching bathing suits!

13 Demi Lovato has made amazing Insta photos in Bora-Bora, French Polynesia

The next one on our list is another former Disney Channel star – this time we’re talking about singer Demi Lovato. The diva was seen on vacation in Bora-Bora, and as you can see in the photos above, she decided to use the opportunity to take some great photos for Instagram!

12 And Kathrine McPhee partyed in Mykonos, Greece

Let’s continue with actress Katherine McPhee, who was spotted in 2019 on the famous Greek island of Mykonos. Greece – just like Italy – is one of those European countries where you can never go wrong as a holiday destination!

11 Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick took a family trip to Costa Rica

Of course we just had to include a Kardashian trip on our list – this time we’re talking about the family trip from Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick to Costa Rica. As you can see in the pictures above, co-parenting seems to work great for the two!

10 And Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler explored Sardinia, Italy

How cute are these pictures of actors Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler exploring Sardinia, Italy? The two have traveled quite a bit in recent years, but it seems that Italy is the only place they always come back from!

9 Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez visited Israel

The next on our list is singer Jennifer Lopez and former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez. Since the two came together, it seems that traveling has become one of their favorite couple’s activities and this year the two decided to visit Israel with their children.

8 Drake Relaxed On Turks And Caicos Islands

Let’s move on to rapper Drake, who shared some pictures of himself last year in a swimming pool on Turks and Caicos Island. And although we know that even celebrities need some free time, we can’t help but be jealous of how chic and luxurious their vacations are!

7 And Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seemed happy in Portofino, Italy

We promise – Kylie Jenner is the last Kardashian / Jenner family member on this list, but as we told you – the sisters love to travel to chic locations. In the photos above you can see Kylie and her ex boyfriend and baby dad Travis Scott exploring in Portofino, Italy!

6 Kristin Cavallari enjoys the sun in Baja Sur, Mexico

The next on our list is reality TV star Kristin Cavallari who went on a family trip to Baja Sur, Mexico in 2019. As you can see, most of her days were relaxing by the pool and enjoying the warm weather!

5 Shay Mitchell was very pregnant in Positano, Italy

We absolutely had to include actress Shay Mitchell, another celebrity who decided to visit Italy in 2019. As you can see on the photos above, Shay was very pregnant at the time, which makes these photos even more beautiful!

4 and Britney Spears had fun with her boyfriend in Miami, Florida

Let’s continue with singer Britney Spears, who decided to stay in the United States for her vacation. The pop star was spotted in Miami with her boyfriend, and based on the photos it seems that the two had a lot of fun – Britney even explored the water on a jet ski!

3 Kate Hudson took her baby to the Amalfi coast, Italy

Before we reached the end of our list, we had to take another celebrity trip to Italy, and as you can see from the cute pictures above – this time we are talking about actress Kate Hudson and her cute little bundle of joy in the Amalfi Coast !

2 Margot Robbie went back to her roots in Australia

Speaking of Hollywood stars, the actress Margot Robbie who then on our list decided to go back to her roots and visit her homeland of Australia. While she was there, the blonde beauty decided to share some pictures that show us how amazing the nature of Australia is!

1 And finally Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth went on a date in Paris, France

To complete our list, we decided to go with actress Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth. The two were seen in Paris during a visit to 2019 and it looks like they just couldn’t stop taking photos – but we don’t judge, Paris certainly does that one by one!

