20 myths about traveling to Mexico That's just not true

Many people dream of traveling to Mexico. There is sand, surfing, culture and all the tacos (and other local delicacies) that you can eat. Places such as Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada are also known for their entertainment (and imbibing) atmosphere.

But it is not always a non-stop party, although many, especially tourist cities, have that reputation. Mexico is a unique place that is almost as crucible as the US, although its northern neighbors do not always appreciate the charms.

The thing is, there is more to Mexico than its lush resorts on pristine beaches. And of course there are many myths about traveling there that are not true at all. Here we will look at 20 of those myths and unmask them once and for all.

20 resorts are the only safe place …

Many people believe that the only safe area in Mexico is a fenced area, preferably one with five-star restaurants and luxury accommodations. But just because you are checked in does not mean that you are in the only safe place in the whole country …

19 The fact that the resorts are safe in the first place

Not all Mexican resorts are inherently dangerous. But most international travelers who have experienced crime in resorts probably no longer believe in the myth that you are safe as long as you do not leave the resort.

18 Mexico is all about parties

Of course, there is a certain festive mood in many cities in Mexico, such as Ensenada or Cabo. But many cities have cultural and gastronomic offers that you would be a fool to skip. Markets and handmade crafts are also a highlight in places such as Oaxaca.

17 It’s not a good place to take children

Despite the perception of many travelers, Mexico is a very child-friendly place. There are numerous activities in every city that are suitable for children, plus parks and more. For example, many restaurants in places like Puerto Vallarta have children’s centers where they can hang out while the parents dine.

16 The whole country is poor

Although there is grim poverty in Mexico (just like in every country), it also has prosperous communities. In general, Mexico is considered a middle class country, which means you can expect people to own cars and houses and spend their money on cell phones and TVs, just like “first world” countries.

15 Organized criminal activities make travel unsafe

First of all: if you commit crimes, it is dangerous for you to travel everywhere. But if, for example, you are not affiliated with the cartels, traveling to Mexico is not inherently dangerous. The bulk of the cartel / gang activity is a consequence of feud between two or more groups, not attacks on tourists.

14 beach towns are super safe because there are so many tourists

The bad news is that not every resort is necessarily safe. Per Wikipedia, Mexican cities with the highest mortality due to crime include Tijuana and Acapulco. Of course, the more dangerous cities in Mexico make up half of the top ten for most incidents …

13 So Mexico must have more crimes per capita, right?

Mass. Per World Population Review, the crime rate in the United States is 46.73, while Mexico is 52.51. Statistics alone make it more dangerous to visit Venezuela, Papua New Guinea, South Africa, Honduras, Afghanistan, Trinidad and Tobago, Brazil, El Salvador, Namibia or Syria than to go to MX.

Only 12 people speak Spanish

Although most people speak Spanish in Mexico, the country does not have an official language. And in addition to Spanish, which was actually introduced to the country by the Spaniards who colonized Mexico, many indigenous people speak tons of other languages, especially in rural areas.

11 You must speak Spanish to make ends meet

Many people postpone a trip to Mexico until they can make ends meet with at least something more than hola and donde esta el baño. But in most Mexican cities the locals speak some English. After all, most schools there teach English from primary school, so chances are that you will find someone who can help with translation.

10 Border crossing is super dramatic

If you’re trying to transport questionable things across the border, it’s definitely a test for you. But in most cases the border crossing points (there are 48 per Wikipedia) are as usual for people who come by every day for work, school and even shopping.

9 You need paperwork to go there

Although the visa policy for departure from Mexico varies depending on where you are going, it is much easier to enter. Yes, you need a passport, but you don’t need complicated visas unless you plan to stay longer than six months. When you enter the country, you get a temporary visa, Wikipedia explains.

8 It’s always really hot there

Of course, Mexico is a tropical summer destination. But many areas also experience different weather patterns. Of course, what did you expect from a country with three mountain tops that are higher than 16,000 feet?

7 The locals are not friendly to tourists

Many people think the opposite is true. Many Mexican people welcome tourists. There are certainly cultural differences, but that does not mean that you will not find friendly faces, regardless of the state you visit.

6 You are bound to food poisoning from street vendors

It is a common myth that you get sick from eating street carts in Mexico. But the truth is that you are more likely to get sick from the extra jalapenos than from the food itself. You may need some time to adjust to the spiciness of the food, but that street taco is probably good as long as the cart doesn’t look too grungy.

Visiting 5 Mexico is so expensive

If you are staying in an all-inclusive resort and feel that you are visiting Mexico, you may think that Mexico is super expensive. But if you stay somewhere else than a chic resort with a private beach, accommodations, food and drinks are certainly much cheaper. In many places you pay less than a US dollar for that tasty street taco.

4 There are not many places to go

Have you been looking at a map lately? Mexico has an enormous land area and consists of 32 states. As of 2017, 129.2 million people lived per Wikipedia and the land area is 761,600 square miles, about the same size as Greenland. For comparison: the US is 3,787 million square miles.

3 It’s hard to make ends meet in Mexico

Surprisingly, public transport in Mexico is fairly widespread. So although tourists may find it hard to make ends meet, you actually have a choice of taxis, Ubers, buses and more. You can also get a permit to drive your own vehicle in Mexico if you prefer to fly in.

2 Culture revolves around death

Dia de Los Muertos is one of the cultural elements that most people think about in relation to Mexico. And yes, it is a very Halloween-like holiday (although that is not really what the holiday is about). But there is so much more going on in Mexico, including national holidays and Christmas events, just like anywhere else in the world.

1 Nobody wants to go to Mexico

You might think that because so many immigrants come from Mexico, it is an unwanted place to be. In fact, most people who want to move to the north do so for economic reasons. For people with a fixed income, visiting and even moving or retiring to Mexico is perfectly possible and even desirable.