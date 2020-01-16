20 myths about the moon landing (people still believe in one way or another)

In July 1969, Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong boarded the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle and went to the moon. It’s pretty crazy to think that there have been people on the moon, and no matter how much we think about it, it’s still hard to surround our thoughts.

According to Space, NASA was working hard for Apollo 11 for two years, looking at the surface of the moon. There were six missions to the moon and the last one, Apollo 17, was in December 1972.

There is a lot of information available about the moon landing, but there is just so much that is not true at all. Here are 20 myths about the moon landings (that people still believe).

20 The moon landing did not take place because there were no stars

A myth about the moon landing is that it did not take place because the stars were not on photos. This is something that experts can easily explain.

History.com wrote: “Although you can see the stars where you stand, a camera with fast exposure cannot capture them.”

19 There are too many shadows

People also say that there are too many shadows in photos of the moon landing, so again, it could not really have taken place. It is interesting how so many decades later people still wonder if people could be on the moon.

According to History.com, the shadows are due to “the moon’s ground, which reflects the sunlight.”

18 Another person hit the moon before Neil Armstrong took a picture

This is another myth about the moon landing that people still believe. There was actually no other person who technically first stood before Armstrong. People seem to want this to be true, but it isn’t.

The sun explains that the Eagle had a camera and that was what the start of the moon landing was filming.

17 There should have been a crater when the Apollo 11 Moon Landing happened

Often, when people think that the moon landing was nothing at all, they say the photos are wrong.

People say there should have been a crater after the moon landing. According to The Sun, “experts say the lander didn’t float long enough to form a crater.”

16 The American flag could not have moved in the wind

People also say that the American flag seems to be moving in the wind, and a flag could not do that on the moon because it has a totally different atmosphere and has no wind.

History.com says the photo shows this because it is a “special” flag made for this mission.

15 people think that a film director made it up

Florida Today says that people think that the moon landing did not take place at all and that Stanley Kubrick made it so that he could film it.

This is a myth that people still somehow still believe and it is clear that people have really landed on the moon. For example, there are real photos.

14 footprints would never last on the moon

There are pictures of footprints on the moon, and these have made people say that footprints would not last on the moon.

They would actually do that, and there is a scientific explanation. Yahoo explains that this could certainly happen because: “Unlike the Earth, the moon does not experience weathering and erosion by elements such as wind or water.”

13 NASA told Neil Armstrong what to say, so it wasn’t natural

According to Grunge.com, many people think that NASA told Armstrong what to say and that his incredibly iconic statement was made long before that.

The rule in question is of course: “That is a small step for humans, a giant leap for humanity.” It seems that Armstrong came up with the statement himself.

12 Neil Armstrong does not seem to have a camera, so the moon landing did not happen

According to History.com, people say you can’t see Neil Armstrong with a camera, so the moon landing didn’t happen. But this is because he had attached a special camera to the front of his space suit because it had to be used much easier. After all, he was wearing a large suit.

11 There was a fake rock with a “C” on it

According to Space Center, when Apollo 16 happened in April 1972, people say there was a rock with a “c” on it. People think it was a support for a movie.

In reality there was no letter at all. The website explains that it could have been a “small hair or thread”.

10 Russia no longer wanted to go to the moon

According to Noted.co.nz, people believe that Russia (the Soviet Union at the time) no longer wanted to go to the moon, so it was easier for the US to do it.

It seems that people forget that. As Noted explains: “There was definitely a race with the Soviets to land on the moon.”

9 Armstrong said something else before he left the moon

Grunge.com says people believe Neil Armstrong said “Good luck Mr. Gorsky” before he left the moon. Many think this was a “joke” because his neighbors had that last name and he was supposedly talking to them. This is another myth that does not contain any truth.

8 people thought the moon landing was a great idea at the time

Another myth is that people were really psyched that a man could land on the moon.

Grunge.com says this was not the case at all. In the 60s there was not much public support for it. In 1979, according to CBS, 47 percent supported it, 66 percent did it in 1994 and 71 percent supported it in 2009.

7 NASA must show the public what the Hubble telescope has done

The Guardian says that people who don’t believe in the moon landings want NASA to show the pictures that the Hubble telescope has taken.

The problem? The “garbage” that the men left behind on the moon is 10 meters wide and so small that the telescope could not pick up anything.

6 The Rover would be too big for the mission

According to Space.com, another myth is that the robber would have been too big to realize the mission. In reality it had “very light materials” and would also “compact fold”, so this was thought of in advance.

This is a perfect example of how these myths fall to the ground with a little more explanation.

5 The people are said to have been injured by micrometeors

Space.com says another myth about the moon landings that the people on the moon would not have survived because of the micrometers.

The website explains that the astronauts had “Kevlar” on their space suits that would prevent them from achieving anything. In addition, the space is huge, so it was not a big risk.

4 Radiation would have meant that there could be no people on the moon

According to The Guardian, people think that “Van Allen belts” on the moon have radiation that is not safe for humans.

The publication explains that this is only bad if you spend a lot of time there and because it was only a few hours, it was “a radiation dose similar to an X-ray.”

3 There would have been no actual movie on the moon

According to Smithsonian Magazine, people believe it would not have been possible to film on the moon. As the publication explains, the myth is that “the film images of the astronauts would have melted due to the extreme heat of the moon’s surface.” Popular Mechanics points out that technology had been developed a while earlier.

2 America should have returned to the moon if it were real

According to Rmg.co.uk, people think that if it were real, the Americans should have returned to the moon.

Professor Anu Ojha and director of the National Space Center Discovery said: “There was a geopolitical element of thinking:” We won the race. “Just as we had become good at doing science on the moon, we have left it.”

1 Neil Armstrong pushed to step on the moon before Buzz Aldrin

CBS News points out that many people believe that Neil Armstrong was quite intrusive because they wanted to step on the moon for everyone. But this is not true at all and is another lasting myth about one of the moon landings.

It was actually Buzz Aldrin who wanted to be before him.

