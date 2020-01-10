20 mythical sites are so legendary that they are worth planning a trip to Japan

Loading...

It seems that every blade of grass has its own story in Japan because of the country’s rich history of combining religions and cultures. If you run into a normal field, you can end up in the house of a deity. At the same time, you may follow in the footsteps of a famous shogun who found the place centuries ago.

As the Olympic Games are on their way to Tokyo this year, there is no better time to make plans. Take a trip before the whole world floods the most popular attractions. If you can’t avoid it, no problem. Here we include a good number of accessible sites that are not in the average travel route.

Let’s take a look at 20 mythical sites that are so legendary that they are worth planning a trip to Japan.

20 1,000 wishes built these gates

At the Fushimi Inari shrine a torii gate is given for every wish that comes true. Tourists who have taken the red tunnel to the end have traveled the hopes and dreams of more than a thousand strangers. That makes a trip to the torii gates quite inspiring.

19 Spiritual energy flows through the Takachiho gorge

Japan Guide tells legends of gods who descended from heaven to enjoy the Takachiho landscape. One of the most stunning is the river that cuts through stone pillars to form the Takachiho gorge. It must be a favorite of the gods who make its waters shine with an alien charm.

18 Mount Fuji offers a taste of heaven

Viewing a field of clouds from the top of one of Japan’s most sacred mountains is not as hard to manage as it sounds. Mt. Fuji is perhaps the highest mountain in Japan, but it is by no means the highest in the world. This opinion is from everyone who wants to train for it.

17 Chinoike Jigoku offers an alternative

This photo is all umbrellas and no rain. That is because any liquid (or human) that touches the surface of this hot spring hardly has time to sizzle before it is sucked into that huge cloud of steam. Try one of these onsens instead if you are hoping for a spa day.

16 people reunite with nature at the Okunoin Cemetery

Abundant moss blooms on the sacred mountain of Koya, and it shows no fear of man-made structures. The disturbing feelings that tend to linger in cemeteries are kept at bay by this balance between nature and humanity. Most of the photos were taken here because they are forbidden in the vicinity of the founder’s mausoleum.

15 people ever jumped from Kiyomizu-Dera for wishes

We do not recommend it. And in fact it is now forbidden. Already before the 19th century, Sharing-Kyoto says that visitors believed that if they survived the 40-foot fall, their wish would be granted. If that wish survived a fall of 40 feet, this myth comes true.

14 Now just drink some luck

Since then, residents of Kyoto have found an easier way to earn happiness. Holy water flows through three channels on a much lower balcony in the same temple. Drink a stream for success, love or a long life. Japan Travel emphasizes sticking to one because otherwise you are considered greedy.

13 The lights never go out in Torodo Hall

Nature has not been left to overtake Okunoin. This hall filled with glowing, golden lanterns is located at the same location. Japan Guide states that donations are responsible for these ten thousand flickering lights. Now everyone who enters is wrapped in the warmth of Japanese charity citizens.

12 Under the floating torii gate at the Itsukushima shrine

It is possible to visit this port at low tide and still be impressed, but the better option is to take a boat when the inland sea is at its peak. It is much more remarkable to dive under the high horizontal support of the torii before you float to the shrine on the other side.

11 Izumo shrine is the meeting room of the gods

According to Japan Times, Shinto gods travel to the Izumo shrine every year to determine the fate of mortals. Believers come to the area when the date arrives so that they can be blessed with happiness. Among the many sacred buildings of the shrine is the Kaguro Hall shown above.

10 The creepy castle that won’t be defeated

Snow-white Himeji Castle sits high above the crowd on its stone perch. Japan-Guide notes that it has survived centuries of war and natural disasters, unlike its unfortunate counterparts. Yet myths of a girl thrown in the well make it one of the most spooky places in Japan.

9 The replica of the Hawaii temple takes afterwards

The Byodo-in website confirms that the temple in Hawaii has been rebuilt in honor of Japanese immigrants. But expats are not the only ones who realize the beauty of this temple. Anyone who is already in Japan can take a 10 yen coin and they will find the Phoenix Hall of Byodo on the back.

8 A deity lives in Nachi Falls

According to JNTO, that Shinto deity happens to have the Buddhist temple of Seiganto-ji as its neighbor. These two landmarks of contrasting religions work well together, because visitors can see the water running down from the balconies of the temple. A Shinto shrine is a short distance from both.

7 Fog means good luck on Lake Mashu

A volcanic crater on Kamuishu was supplemented by part of the clearest water in the world. However, according to BBC, the transparent surface of the lake is covered by fog for more than 100 days a year. Legends claim that anyone who catches a glimpse of the uncovered lake has bad luck.

6 The bamboo forests of Kyoto create their own world

CNN reported that the bamboo forests of Kyoto had made the Japanese list of 100 soundscapes thanks to the wind whistling through the long stems. In areas where the bamboo is high enough to block the sun, visitors are cut off from the outside world by winding tunnels of stems.

5 Nikko Tosho-gu does wealth in the Shinto way

Japan Guide called the Yomeimon gate above on the right “one of the most intricately decorated buildings in Japan.” And that’s just the entrance. Other structures such as the stunning five-story pagoda on the left can still be seen until you enter the property.

4 Mount Osore’s entrance to the underworld

We cannot imagine that the caldera of an active volcano is the ideal basis for a temple. Especially if, according to Japan Magazine, it is the opening to the underworld. Tourists and locals still like to breathe in the smell of sulfur.

3 Iya Valley’s vine bridge looks sturdy enough

These bridges are one of the major attractions of the valley, which means that it is probably fairly safe. The way in which these tourists storm at once makes us hope. The views of the undisturbed hills and bubbling brooks give them a sufficient incentive to rush.

2 The only residents of Ginkaku-ji are peace and quiet

The scene in this temple was not so quiet when the war interrupted its construction in the 15th century. Japanese Gardens describes the long history of chaos that prevented its shogun architects from finishing it. If we know the reasons behind the absence of certain aspects, we will only appreciate it more.

1 Legends are still being made in the Yakushima forest

The New York Times reported that artists from Studio Ghibli found inspiration for the forest in Princess Mononoke on the island of Yakushima. There were already many myths in the area, but since it has become the setting for this beloved animation film, it has also been home to modern fantasies.