Go west, young men and women – no, not California, you’ve gone too far west now, go back a bit – and seek your fame and fortune in the quaint city of Park City, Utah . For 10 days each January, this ski city becomes the center of the American universe of cinema, cinema and cinema: the home of the Sundance Film Festival. What used to be a modest affair under an unpretentious name (the United States Film and Video Festival) has turned into the main launch event of the calendar year for moviegoers keen to experience the next big thing, to dive into interesting documents, to dig genuinely freelance work… or, at the very least, provide something to distract questionable Twitter people between kvetching over the Oscar nomination announcements and the fights over the Oscars herself. (We are kidding. Sort of.)

Last year, Sundance gave us The Farewell, The Souvenir, American Factory, Honeyland, Honey Boy, Apollo 11, Clemency, Luce, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Monos, The Report, One Child Nation and a handful of other denominations. restoration of works of art. And once the 2020 edition starts on January 23, we will likely have a first glimpse of another handful of works that will garner praise, affection and be sure to be chatty over the next 12 months. Here are 20 movies we can’t wait to see at Sundance this year.