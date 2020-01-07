20 most stunning photos of the Jenner Sisters on vacation

Loading...

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are one of the most famous siblings on this planet, so it’s not really a surprise that the two take vacations that are very different from ours.

The sisters have always led a very luxurious life, which means that their vacation includes private jets, an entire environment, chic hotels and parties on yachts with other rich and famous people.

Today we thought we would compare photos of the two sisters on vacation to see which one is more adventurous and brave, and which one cares more about fashion on vacation! Anyway, prepare for a good dose of jealousy because these two ladies are clearly leading the good life!

Okay, now they are there – the 20 most stunning photos of Kendall and Kylie Jenner on vacation

20 Let’s start with Kendall Relaxing in the sun with Bestie Bella Hadid

To finish our list, we decided to take a photo of Kendall Jenner and her bestie Bella Hadid to relax by the swimming pool in Miami. Both models of course look breathtaking while lying in the sun, but we are not really surprised!

19 But who needs a bestie if they can have a daughter, right, Kylie?

While Kendall is hanging around with her BFF in the pool, Kylie decided to hang out with her daughter Stormi. The young mother shared this photo of her and her daughter enjoying the warm weather on her social media and we must say – they certainly look like they are having fun!

18 Let’s move on to Kendall chilling in a pool with a drink

Although Kendall is certainly a big advocate of winter vacations and snow activities, it’s safe to say that the model is just as excited to just chill in a pool on a warm summer’s day, rocking some red lipstick and holding a drink in her hand !

17 Meanwhile, Kylie cools in a swimming pool with Stormi

Kendall might enjoy her time in the pool with a drink, but judging from the photo above – Kylie and Stormi can’t stop having fun splashing water. It definitely seems that Kylie Jenner is all about motherhood!

16 Here’s Kendall jumping off a boat

The following on our list are these pictures of Kendall Jenner jumping from a boat into the water. The model certainly doesn’t seem to be afraid of jumping, but again – the boat definitely doesn’t seem that big!

15 But Kylie only jumps off huge yachts

While Kendall was seen jumping from a boat into the water, it seems like Kylie is doing things a bit more dramatically. As you can see from the pictures above, the billionaire actually jumped from her huge hunt, which frankly isn’t something most of us would dare do!

14 This is Kendall riding the waves on a jet ski

Everyone who follows Keeping Up With The Kardashians knows that Kendall Jenner is always looking forward to fun activities. In the photo above you can see the model that shows off its jet ski driving skills and we must say – we are pretty impressed!

13 But Kylie always has someone who drives her around

While Kendall goes all by himself to ride that jet ski, Kylie doesn’t seem to be that comfortable. The reality TV star was spotted on a jet ski with her ex boyfriend and baby dad Travis Scott – and even then she didn’t look too comfortable!

12 Kendall Jenner only goes to a holiday destination in a private jet

Well, considering how rich and famous Kendall and her sisters are, we’re not so surprised to discover that that model prefers to travel on a private jet. Yup, seeing the photo above of her relaxing during her flight certainly makes us even more jealous of her!

11 And Kylie only jumps on a jet when her name is on it

One thing is safe to say – Kylie Jenner is definitely not traveling like the rest of us and we just have to live with that. Most of us will never step on a private jet, but for Kylie and Kendall they are just a part of everyday life!

10 Here’s Kendall posing on a boat

When it comes to the social media game of the sisters, it is hard to say which is better. In the photo above you can see Kendall posing while she is on a boat and she is 100% defeating – but again, she is a model!

9 And here is Kylie enjoying the golden hourly sun

The younger sister of Kendall Kylie is also no stranger to posing on water. Kylie even clearly knows that the best time of the day to take photos is during the golden hour – which is exactly what she did in the photo above!

8 Here is Kendall on a yacht with her ex

It is definitely time to move on to some pictures of the sisters on vacation with their love interests. In the photo above you see Kendall Jenner relaxing on a luxury yacht with her ex-boyfriend, singer Harry Styles.

7 And here is Kylie choosing a telephone above her ex

Talking about ex-boyfriends – here’s a photo of Kylie Jenner relaxing with her ex, rapper Tyga. The two were also on a yacht – surprise, surprise – but given that they are both busy with their phones, it seems as if they were not enjoying themselves!

6 Here Kendall and Bella pose for the cameras

Let’s go back to vacation with your best friend – Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid like to travel the world together and in the photo above you see the two models enjoying quality time together on a boat in Cannes!

5 But they have nothing about the coordinated vacation of Kylie and Stassie

But what Kendall and Bella can do, Kylie Jenner and her best Anastasia Karanikolaou can do even better. Anyone who follows the two on social media knows that when they go on vacation together, they make sure they match their outfits – and we are completely obsessed with the above looks!

4 Kendall is here in its beautiful relaxed beach look

When it comes to spending a relaxing day at the beach, Kendall Jenner definitely prefers simpler beach coverings. In the photo above you can see that the model saw a maxi-lavender skirt rocking for her beach look and we must say – it certainly looks very comfortable!

3 Meanwhile, Kylie likes to keep things a bit more dressed up

So while Kendall is all about comfort, Kylie is still a bit dressed up. In the photo above you see the makeup mobile rocking a matching set that, quite frankly, can be worn completely during a night out!

2 Finally, Kendall Flyboarding is here

To summarize our list, here’s a photo of Kendall Jenner flyboarding – something the model seemed to have enjoyed quite a bit. Now we have never really tried to flyboard, but we have to say that it looks absolutely hard to balance during!

1 But Kylie understood that too

You might be surprised that Kylie also tried flyboarding, because Kendall is known as the more adventurous sister. Anyway, judging from the photo above, it seems that Kylie also had a pretty good time with flyboarding!