20 most beautiful beaches that are not in the Caribbean (to be visited this winter)

We do not blame you for forgetting that there are other beaches than those who are in the Caribbean. When it is time to book a trip, travelers always go to the place where they can count that they are tropical and warm.

The problem with this is that we often ignore beaches that are far beyond our traditional idea of ​​a ‘beach’. It doesn’t have to be a perfect 80 degrees or even close to the equator to be beautiful.

With that in mind, we think outside the box that tropical vacations are. Although some of these beaches give that atmosphere, there are also some that are just beautiful because of their landscape or location.

So why not take a gamble and explore a place outside of your comfort zone? We promise that there will still be sand … but it can be in the form of volcanic rock.

20 Washington State: Ruby Beach, Rugged And Mystical

There is no beauty that resembles that in Washington state. From the Pacific Ocean to rocky heights, this state exudes mystery and ambiance if you like that Twilight-like landscape. Ruby Beach may not be suitable for sunbathing, but it is certainly beautiful in itself.

19 Thailand: Railay Beach has the most beautiful sunsets

Thailand has become increasingly popular with travelers in recent years, making it a much desirable destination. Railay Beach is home to water sports and sunbathing, and nothing beats watching the sun set over its unique rock formations.

18 Hawaii: Tunnels Beach is close to home

We bet you didn’t even consider Hawaii a tropical travel option! Although the flight is certainly a bit longer for those on the east coast, it is worth it for a place like Tunnels Beach. There is a reason why so many shows are being filmed on this island, and it’s not because of the weather.

17 England: Durdle Door is England’s biggest surprise

It’s easy to see how Durdle Door got its name, but what’s more remarkable is the fact that yes – England indeed has a sandy beach! It may not be like the one we know here, but it is beautiful anyway. Enjoy the sights from the sand, or sit on top of the grassy view.

16 Iceland: Black Sand Beach because of the breathtaking, gothic beauty

Black sandy beaches are not only stored on boards on Pinterest, they can even be seen and walked. The black sand beach in Iceland gets its gothic appearance from tumbled volcanic rock that forms the entire coastline. However, beware of those waves – they are freezing cold and powerful.

15 Seychelles: Anse Source d’Argent is a paradise for beach lovers

Anse Source d’Argent is a long-winded way to say “incredibly dreamy” in the Seychelles. Just kidding, we don’t know for sure what it means, or nothing at all. What we do know is that this beach looks like something from a fiction novel, and it has the most perfect sand we’ve ever seen.

14 Oregon: Cannon Beach gives us Pacific Coast Vibes

Oregon, just like the state of Washington, radiates this aura of mystery and the unknown. Cannon Beach is a bit more beach-like, and it’s not uncommon to see people hanging out here watching the sunset. Between gigantic rocks that rise above sea level and color changing cloud patterns, the view is breathtaking.

13 Namibia: Walvis Bay, with dunes leading to dark blue waters

We understand that this is a photo of a (rather massive) sand dune, but let’s explain. This sand dune is one of many that actually lead to the water, making it a particularly unique experience for those who are fans of good scenery and sand sledding.

12 Sardinia: Cala Goloritzè is calm enough for sunbathing in the crystal clear waters

When we said there are so many beaches around the world to serve as an alternative to the Caribbean, we were not kidding. Sardinia is quite famous for its beauty, but you haven’t really seen half of it until you’ve visited Cala Goloritzè. You will never want to leave these waters, even after you are all wrinkled and pruny.

11 Australia: Bells Beach for both surfers and nature lovers

Bells Beach is known for having some of the best swell in the country, so if only it’s a surfing paradise. Aside from that, Australia is incredibly beautiful in the beginning, and the unique rock formations of this beach make it the perfect bay for all types of beach goers.

10 South Africa: Clifton Beach is not for the faint of heart

South Africa is generally not for the faint of heart. For adventure lovers, this end of the country is full of activities that you can’t find anywhere else in the world. Photos from the south coast don’t do it justice, and it’s all we can do to give an idea of ​​what a bird’s eye view really looks like.

9 Portugal: Praia Dona Ana, where photos don’t do justice

Speaking of photographic law, Praia Dona Ana is another beach with a breathtaking view. The calm water of this beach makes it a great choice for most travelers, and when the sun goes down the entire rock face glows in unique oranges and gold.

8 Germany: Usedom Island, Germany’s best-kept beach secret

Germany is definitely not a place where we expect a beach, let alone one like this. Although it is rich in history and culture, Usedom Island also has a bit of a secret: a beautiful European beach complete with white sand, small huts to relax and even a lunch spot by the sea.

7 Thailand: Maya Bay Beach is known for a reason

Many of the photos on social media and Pinterest from the beaches of Thailand are from Maya Bay, and that is what has helped generate such a tourist interest in the region. This is not the best for the beach itself, but we can confirm that all those photos capture only half the beauty of this clear blue water.

6 Vanuatu: Champagne Beach, a great alternative to Fiji

Vanuatu is just like the lesser-known sister of Fiji, and it is as good as a travel choice. Although it offers more access to activities and excursions, it also has numerous secret bays and walks in the rainforest. Champagne Beach is just one of the perfect R&R spots you can look for, and it is definitely worth it.

5 New Zealand: Koekohe Beach, unique and peaceful

New Zealand is known for its Maori tribe and their long presence in the country, and Koekohe Beach is part of that history. According to Maori legend, these unique, marble-like boulders are actually the remains of the Araiteuru canoe that crashed against the shoreline long ago.

4 Greece: Navagio Beach is one of the best in Greece

Navagio Beach is beautiful, both from the air and by land, but it also has a unique nickname: ‘Shipwreck Beach’. This coastline was nicknamed after a ship ran aground on it, adding a bit of mystery to the incredible landscape. Perfectly situated in a pleasant bay, this is a must-see for anyone visiting Greece.

3 Spain: Cala Deia, Don’t Let The Rocky Shores Fool You

Cala Deia is unique because of the interesting design. Mother Nature became creative with this, leaving a rocky coastline that gradually plunges into an aqua-colored sea. A small spot, but a popular place for tourists and locals alike, this beach is highly recommended for lazing around swimming.

2 New Zealand: Piha Beach, Another Black Sand Landscape

Just like Iceland, New Zealand is also home to many volcanoes, some of which have created beach-like coastline. Piha Beach is one of them and although the sand is not as dark as its European counterpart, it does contain volcanic ash that gives the sand a unique color like no other.

1 Turkey: Blue Lagoon has some of the clearest waters you’ll ever see

With plenty of space to spread out and paths to walk by, the Blue Lagoon of Turkey is home to some of the clearest – and bluest – waters you’ll ever see on a coastline. Dotted with cliffs and grassy rocks, there is no end to the exploration or sunbathing that can take place here.