20 MCU film locations that fans can visit in real life

We all know that there is a lot of CGI involved in making the films we love, such as Guardians of The Galaxy, Avengers and Captain America. Some of our favorite scenes are done in front of a green screen and “really” made with computers.

The thing is, CGI may be king, but makers also use real-world locations, either for inspiration or as film locations. From special landmarks to random restaurants or buildings that may have been used in other films, films involve many different locations.

A lot is traveled to make a film. Actors don’t just film in one location, although that would probably make life a lot easier for them.

Here are 20 locations that have been used in various films from Marvel Cinematic Universe, which fans can visit if they wish.

20 Iguazu Falls (Warrior Falls In Black Panther)

andBeyond & Chaos Group

In the film Black Panther, to become the next king of Wakanda, a challenger must challenge the current king in ritual battles at Warrior Falls.

To make the close-up scenes between T’Challa and Erik, the makers used a soundstage in Atlanta, Georgia. The wide footage, however, was filmed at the Iguazu Falls in South America.

19 Masimo Corporation (Stark Industries In Iron Man)

masimocorp.gcs-web.com & RetroZap

At the start of Iron Man, we watch Tony fight to survive while being held in jail for three months. He then gives a press conference about what happened at Stark Industries headquarters.

According to mentalfloss.com, the press conference was filmed at Masimo HQ, a medical technology company based in Irvine, California.

18 University of Toronto (Culver University In The Incredible Hulk)

Narcity & Geeky Tourist

In the 2008 movie The Incredible Hulk, Bruce Banner works at Culver University as a nuclear physicist and biochemist.

According to mentalfloss.com, two locations were used to film the fictional Culver University. The campus of the school was the University of Toronto in Canada, but the indoor scenes were in Morningside Park in Ontario.

17 Randy’s Donuts (Iron Man 2)

sfchronicle.com & Pinterest

In Iron Man 2, Nick Fury travels to a donut store to talk to Tony Stark, who is in the full Iron Man armor and lounging in a large donut on top of Randy’s Donuts.

Per mentalfloss.com, the outside of the store was filmed in Randy’s Donuts in Inglewood, California, but the interior was filmed in Yum Yum Donuts in Playa del Rey.

16 Toney Anaya office building (hospital in Thor)

commons.wikimedia.org & B + Movie Blog

In the first Thor movie, Thor arrives on planet Earth just to be hit by a van powered by Jane Foster, who then rushes him to a small provincial hospital in Santa Fe.

According to mentalfloss.com, makers used an office building called the Toney Anaya building in Santa Fe, New Mexico, as the exterior of the hospital.

15 Titanic Hotel (Pier 13 In Captain America: The First Avenger)

www.titanichotelliverpool.com & marvel-cinematic-universe-guide.fandom.com

In Captain America: The First Avenger, after Steve Rogers’ zero for the hero, a HYDRA infiltrator steals the super soldier serum and leaves.

According to mentalfloss.com, makers used the exterior of the Titanic Hotel at Stanley Dock in Liverpool, England for the part of the movie in which Steve is following the infiltrator behind Pier 13.

14 Tower City Center (Loki’s platform in the Avengers)

Film locations & YouTube

In The Avengers, Loki tries to get mankind to bow down to him by giving an exciting speech.

While Loki is in Germany when he gives his speech, the scene was actually filmed outside of Tower City Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Fans can see the iconic Terminal Tower of the city in the background.

13 Dania Beach Bar & Grill (Neptune’s Net In Iron Man 3)

TripAdvisor & pinterest.com

In Iron Man 3, Tony signs autographs for fans at a seafood restaurant called Neptune’s Net when he starts to get a panic attack.

According to mentalfloss.com, Neptune’s Net in Malibu, California is located on a highway, which would have cost them too much money to close during filming. So makers used Dania Beach Bar & Grill instead in Dania Beach, Florida.

12 Old Royal Naval College (Thor: The Dark World)

Wikipedia and Pinterest

In Thor: The Dark World, the scene in which Thor is fighting the Dark Elf Malekith was actually recorded at Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London.

According to mentalfloss.com, there is even a scene in which Thor is in a subway and another rider asks how he can get to Greenwich after he is taken away from the fight.

11 Tower City Center (The Mall In Captain America: The Winter Soldier)

YouTube & blog.moviemaps.org

During Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America and Black Window enter a shopping mall in Washington, DC to avoid undercover HYDRA soldiers.

According to mentalfloss.com, while the fictional shopping mall was in our nation’s capital, the real movie location was at the Tower City Center in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.

10 Liége-Guillemins train station (Xandar Plaza in Guardians Of The Galaxy)

BAM 150 & DSNY News

Most Guardians of the Galaxy are set in space, but there are a few real landmarks and buildings that were used to bring scenes to life on other planets.

According to mentalfloss.com, for the scene where the gang is arrested in the middle of Xandar Plaza, makers filmed at the Liege-Guillemins train station in Liege, Belgium.

9 Fort Bard (Hydra Research Base In Avengers: Age Of Ultron)

Reddit & retrozap.com

At the beginning of Avengers: Age of Ultron, the group of heroes must make their way through a forest while trying to reach the HYDRA research base in the fictional country of Sokovia.

According to mentalfloss.com, the outside of the base was filmed in Fort Bard in Italy, while the interior of the facility was filmed in the English castle of Dover.

8 Riviera Hotel (Milgrom Hotel in Ant-Man)

Film locations & Marvel Cinematic Universe Wiki – Fandom

Once released from prison in Ant-Man, Scott Lang moves to his former cellmate’s apartment in the Milgrom Hotel. According to mentalfloss.com, makers used the historic Riviera Hotel in the Tenderloin District in San Francisco to bring the Milgrom Hotel to life.

7 Leipzig / Halle Airport (The Airport Battle In Captain America: Civil War)

Pocketmags & cinemablend.com

In Captain America: Civil War there is an epic and hilarious battle at an airport between team Iron Man and team Captain America.

According to mentalfloss.com, filming for this fight actually took place at Leipzig / Halle airport in Schkeuditz, Germany, which was also used in other films such as the Flightplan 2005 film and the film Unknown.

6 Exeter College (Doctor Strange)

Roisin Grace & ew.com

During a scene from Doctor Strange, the villain, Kaecilius, used the Book of Cagliostro to invoke a dark and mysterious spell to get revenge on the Elder.

According to mentalfloss.com, the makers of the film used the inside of the chapel at Exeter College in Oxford, England for the location where Kaecilius recites the spell.

5 BB’s Cafe (Dairy Queen In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2)

Virtual Globetrotting & RetroZap

At the start of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, there is a scene in which Meredith Quill and Ego drive to an 80s Dairy Queen in Missouri.

According to mentalfloss.com, the team actually used a restaurant called BB’s Café in Stone Mountain, Georgia, for filming.

4 Tamborine National Park (Forests Of Asgard In Thor: Ragnarok)

Scenic Rim & Fangirl Quest

In Thor: Ragnarok there is a scene in which Heimdall leads a group of Asgardians through a dense forest hoping to find a sanctuary in the mountains.

According to mentalfloss.com, most of this film was filmed on a good stage in Australia, but for this scene, makers used the Tamborine National Park and Cedar Creek Falls in Queensland.

3 Franklin K. Lane High School (Midtown High School in Spider Man: Homecoming)

Foursquare & Onthesetofnewyork.com

During Spider-Man: Homecoming, Peter Parker goes to school at Midtown High School in Forest Hills, Queens, New York.

According to mentalfloss.com, the makers used the Franklin K. Lane High School in Brooklyn, New York and the Henry W. Grady High School in Atlanta, Georgia to bring the fictional school to life on the big screen.

2 High Museum of Art (Museum of Great Britain in Black Panther)

Chicago Tribune & artnet News

In Black Panther, Erik Killmonger is introduced during a scene in which he looks at some of the pieces that can be seen in the African art and artefact exhibition at the Museum of Great Britain.

Instead of traveling to the British Museum in England, makers chose to film the scene at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, Georgia.

1 Elat Burger, Now Shalom Grill (Shawarma Palace In The Avengers)

Future Ruler of Midgard & Marvel Cinematic Universe Wiki – Fandom

In The Avengers there is a scene in which Iron Man flies past a shawarma joint and mentions that he has never tried it before.

According to mentalfloss.com, during a post-credit scene, we see a completely exhausted group of heroes enjoying a meal at a shawarma facility, actually filmed at Elat Burger, now Shalom Grill, in Los Angeles.