20 major films come to the cinema before the blockbuster season - Entertainment & Life - Austin 360

The winter / early spring film season is always a mixed bag and falls between the fall storm of Oscar hopeful and the summer blockbuster bonanza. This year you can expect a generous portion of horror – from a creepy-looking “Gretel & Hansel” to a modernized “The Invisible Man” – along with Margot Robbie’s popular anti-hero Harley Quinn, who will play the lead role in “Birds of Prey,” While Ben Affleck will play the aforementioned coach in ‘The Way Back’.

Probably the most popular edition of the season is “Mulan”, the live remake of Disney from his animated film from 1998. The original film is considered a milestone for an Asian heroine – a rarity in the Disney canon – occurring like a boy to fight a horde of Huns. Trailers for the new version suggest an exuberant action spectacle along the lines of “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” directed by Niki Caro, a New Zealander whose 2002 feature “Whale Rider” remains a staple of family movie nights. Other recent Disney remakes, such as “The Lion King” and “Aladdin,” performed well at the counter; “Mulan” seems to be ready to do the same, especially if it resonates in the all-important Chinese market.

Here are 20 great films in the coming months. Note: Austin release dates may deviate from this broad release schedule in some cases.

JANUARY

“The Last Full Measure”: Thirty years after the Vietnam war, a Pentagon employee (Sebastian Stan) investigates why a heroic soldier (Jeremy Irvine) was denied an honorary medal. Based on a true story. With Samuel L. Jackson.

“The Gentlemen”: An American ex-pat (Matthew McConaughey) discovers that marijuana trading in London can be a sticky undertaking. With Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery and Hugh Grant. Written and directed by Guy Ritchie.

“The Turning”: a nanny (Mackenzie Davis, “Tully”) is appointed to look after two strange children in this adaptation of Henry James’ 1989 novel ‘The Turn of the Screw’.

“The Rhythm Section”: Reed Morano directs this thriller about a woman (Blake Lively) looking for the people who have orchestrated the death of her family. With Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.

“Grietje and Hans”: looking for food and work, a poor girl (Sophia Lillis, “It”) and her little brother (newcomer Sammy Leakey) venture into the woods.

FEBRUARY

“Birds of Prey (and the fantabulous emancipation of One Harley Quinn)”: Margot Robbie takes her title role again – the violent goth-grunge chick who first appeared in “Suicide Squad 2016” – in this story of women living in the wild in Gotham City have been hit. Also with Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Rosie Perez.

“Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island”: the studio behind “Get Out” adapts the television show of the late 70s about an island where fantasies come true. Michael Pea replaces Ricardo Montalbn as the overseer Mr. Roarke.

“Sonic the Hedgehog”: negative reactions to last year’s trailer for this video game adaptation have led to a redesign of the CGI title character (Ben Schwartz gives the voice). Jim Carrey plays the bad guy Dr. Robotnik.

“Downhill”: when an avalanche approaches a ski area, a man rushes to the exit without his family – then he realizes that there was no danger at all. With Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Based on the disturbing comedy “Force Majeure” by Ruben stlund (2014).

“Brahms: The Boy II”: the life-size doll known as Brahms, who terrorized a nanny in “The Boy” in 2016, returns for an encore. With Katie Holmes.

“The Call of the Wild”: Harrison Ford shines in a live / animated adaptation of the 1903 Jack London novel about a spoiled dog (shown in CGI) who joins a sled team in the Yukon. Also with Karen Gillan.

“The Invisible Man”: in a variant of the story of H.G. Wells suspects a young widow (Elisabeth Moss) that her abusive husband is not really dead. Leigh Whannell, from the “Saw” franchise, wrote and directed.

MARCH

“Further”: two teenage elves magically evoke their deceased father – well, part of him – in this animated adventure comedy from Disney-Pixar. With the voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland.

“The Way Back”: An ever promising basketball phenomenon (Ben Affleck), now an alcoholic, finds a chance of redemption when he starts coaching at his old high school. Directed by Gavin O’Connor of Affleck’s vehicle “The Accountant.”

“Bloodshot”: a recently deceased soldier (Vin Diesel) is revived with technology that makes him super powerful – but his mind is in someone else’s power. Based on the title of Valiant strips.

“I Still Believe”: the true story of the young Christian music star Jeremy Camp (KJ Apa) and his wife (Britt Robertson), who died of ovarian cancer shortly after their marriage.

“A Quiet Place II”: in the sequel to the hit horror film by John Krasinski from 2018, the monk-minded Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) venture out where creatures hunt for sound. With Djimon Hounsou.

“Mulan”: Disney’s animated adventure from 1988 becomes a live-action fantasy with Liu Yifei in the lead. Niki Caro, from 2002’s beloved “Whale Rider,” directs.