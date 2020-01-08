20 lesser-known music festivals (That Way Way Sicker Than Coachella)

Loading...

For most music lovers, Coachella is the holy grail of all music festivals. The west coast, who is who of song, starts the festival season, fans everywhere. People sell their souls in the neighborhood (and really pay a hefty price) to hang out at this luxury music festival, where they hear their favorite artists rock and sometimes even catch a glimpse of the biggest stars in Hollywood. It is certainly a major problem, but it is not the only music festival that is worth its salt.

There are countless lesser-known music festivals around the world that are just as ill, perhaps even sicker than the coveted Coachella. View these twenty music festivals that swear by people for a long time.

20 Beale Street Music Festival gives music lovers great music and great BBQ

via: Blurt Magazine

Firstly, this festival is quite well established, now for about four decades. Artists such as Ed Sheeran, Wilco, the Flaming Lips and Ryan Adams have all played there. The festival takes place in the huge Tom Lee Park riverfront in Memphis, so the locations are unparalleled. The big bonus is the BBQ, here is bomb.com.

19 Boston Calling Festival

about: Boston.com

Boston Calling recently celebrated its tenth year and brought great tunes for music lovers in search of a real entertainment experience. The event takes place during three days in May, it has hosted Travis Scott and Twenty-One Pilots, as well as major comedians such as Fred Armisen and Jenny Slate.

18 Hangout Music Festival: Nothing Beats A Beach

via twitter.com

The Hangout Music Festival was founded by A.J. Niland and Shaul Zislin return in 2010 and take place over the course of three days in May. This rager is set in beautiful Gulf Shores, Alabama. Sun, surf and Foo Fighters? Yes please. Register us. You can gain your color and music at this event.

17 Firefly Music Festival

via apnews.com

Dover, Delaware is home to the Firefly Music Festival, which is held every June. This event is not as well known as many other low-key festivals, because it is still relatively young, but it gets a lot of attention very quickly. Last year Post Malone, Passion Pit and Zedd all made jam there.

16 Lollapalooza Music festival

via chicagosuntimes.com

It is not a Coachella, but in the eyes of many music festival lovers. Lollapalooza, Chicago’s premier music festival, takes place during four days in August. It is set in the heart of the Midwestern city of Illinois and has recently seen Ariana Grande, The Strokes and Childish Gambino, among others.

15 Under the Big Sky festival

via bigskyjournal.com

We don’t know for sure what more is enchanting at Under The Big Sky Music Festival. Is it the sounds of artists like Band Of Horses, Dwight Yoakam or is it the large, open air that seems to engulf you completely? Anyway, this festival is one where music and nature lovers have to go at least once in their lives.

14 Lightning in a bottle

via msutangnews.com

This music festival under the radar is not for the senses. The Do Lab’s five-day festival takes place during Memorial Day Weekend in California and is full of loud music, bright lights and all the dancing that a person can handle. If you need a daily dose of rest, you may skip this.

13 Outside Lands festival

via abc7news.com

The Bay Area music festival, Outside Lands, brings people what they want: great music, good food and an unbeatable atmosphere. Combining these supplies will probably always be a winning combination. So come, listen, eat and drink everything while admiring sights of the Golden Gate Bridge

12 CounterPoint Music and art festival

via whio.com

CounterPoint Music Festival is located just outside of Atlanta, Georgia, and is a festival of three. It is spread over three days, runs on three stages and offers accommodation to three primary music categories: dance, jam and hip hop. It may be tucked away in a serene landscape of rivers and mountains, but the energy will be anything but serene.

11 Life Is Beautiful Music Festival

via lifeisbeautifulfestival.com

Life Is Beautiful wants to show festivalgoers exactly that. The Las Vegas festival merges, so to speak, with important music acts, culinary delights and inspiring front runners under one roof. People have to leave this place with a completely satisfied feeling and ready to go out into the world. It is partly concert and partly retreat and completely ingenious.

10 bottle rock

via shenska.com

What makes this wine country festival so unique and fun for fans of all musical genres is that it is as diverse as a music festival gets. Everyone from Snoop Dogg to Heart to Blues Traveler can be there every year. You will see your favorite artists here and maybe learn to love new ones.

9 Sweetlife festival

via twitter.com

This less famous music festival is a perfect mix of good food and great tunes. The northeastern health fast food chain Sweetgreen founded the festival in 2010 in a parking lot behind one of their stores. What started as an event of five hundred people, has now grown to more than twenty thousand visitors a year.

8 Wakarusa Music Festival

via tarpestry.com

Nestled in the mountains of Ozark, music lovers will find the Wakarusa Music Festival. This event treats music lovers with more than one hundred and fifty acts, all of which perform on six stages (so there is always something to see) and covers four days. The festival is proud to be a place and space where nature and music collide.

7 Free Press Summer festival

via cidentertainment.com

Houston, Texas, is a fun city, so you know that every festival being held there will probably not be disappointed. The Free Press Music Festival brings together various artists, all of whom make songs in one shared space. This event manages to pack a lot in the two days it runs.

6 Prediction festival

via pinterest.com

What started as a small, local gathering of local artists in Kentucky, has grown into an event so grand that it now needs to be held in the 85-acre Louisville Waterfront Park. Festival goers will hear artists with a large ticket such as Modest Mouse, Outcast, Beck and Sam Smith, along with some lesser-known musicians.

5 The Governer’s Ball Music Festival

via newyorktimes.com

New Yorkers may have built the Governer’s Ball for New Yorkers, but people from all over the world love it. It takes place on Randall’s Island and attracts incredible music acts every year. Although it is still flying under the festival radar, it will probably not be long. Ticket prices cost festival lovers already three hundred dollars.

4 The Divide Music Festival

via youtube.com

The Divide Music Festival is a baby when we talk about festival years, but it is not worth passing by. Kid Cudi, Cake, Blondie and The Fray all performed at this event. Many festival visitors describe this event as a Bonaroo on a smaller scale. Set in the Rockies, you get everything great about Colorado at this event.

3 Arise Music Festival

via gratefulweb.com

Arise takes place in Loveland, Colorado, about an hour north of Denver and is considered a transformative festival, similar to other events such as Burning Man and Lightning in a Bottle. Aside from hearing great music, participants can attend songwriting workshops and watch movies in their downtime.

2 What The Festival?!

via edmtunes.com

What The Festival?! is much more than a set of musical acts that all perform on different stages for a weekend. This electronic music and art festival, founded in 2012, also aims to offer visitors a space to focus on health, well-being, spirituality and creativity. They hit all the chakras here.

1 Dusk til Dawn Blues Festival

via youtube.com

If blues music is for you, then the Dusk til Dawn Music Festival is for you. Located in Rentiesville, Oklahoma, this act has become a mecca for Blues fans around the world. What was a small, six-act shindig now attracts thousands of music lovers every year.

