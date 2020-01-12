20 less known facts about the Eiffel Tower of Paris

Paris is known for its romantic atmosphere, charming cafés, delicious bread and pastries, and of course the Eiffel Tower.

It is hard to imagine a more iconic and famous piece of architecture. If you make a trip to this city in France, you absolutely must go and know that you want to take at least a few photos.

Before you go to Paris and see this beautiful tower first hand (like some of our favorite celebrities), it is definitely worth learning some fun facts about it. There are all sorts of interesting things to know about this historic monument, and they are not always what we would expect or what people are talking about.

Read on to find out more about 20 lesser-known facts about the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

20 The Eiffel Tower becomes smaller as it freezes

According to The Telegraph, the Eiffel Tower shrinks ‘when it freezes’ by six centimeters. “

This is fascinating to hear about and not something we would have ever thought of. Now we want to travel to Paris in the colder months and see this for ourselves. (Okay, we just want to go to Paris. We will admit it.)

19 Someone became the woman of the tower in 2008 (yes, really)

According to The Telegraph, Erika La Tour Eiffel is the name of the woman who became the woman of the Eiffel Tower in 2008. Yup, someone actually married the historical structure, which might be hard to wrap our heads around. This is definitely something about the Eiffel Tower that we didn’t know yet.

18 It was supposed to be in Barcelona

It is impossible to imagine that the Eiffel Tower could be anywhere else than in Paris … but this could have happened.

According to Interesting Engineering, Barcelona would become the location for this structure. The Eiffel Tower is such a popular tourist attraction for Paris, so it’s hard to imagine this.

17 The paint is actually super heavy

We do not consider paint to be heavy … but that is certainly the case with the paint applied to the beautiful and iconic Eiffel Tower.

According to Interesting Engineering, the paint on the tower weighs around 10 elephants. That sounds like a lot of paint …

16 The Eiffel Tower could have been in Montreal from 1967

Interesting technology says that the mayor of Montreal and Charles de Gaulle were talking about having the Eiffel Tower in Montreal in 1967. This would be for the World Exhibition.

This, of course, failed and the tower is still in Paris, where we can visit it when we travel there.

15 You can skate inside

Yup, there’s actually an ice rink in the Eiffel tower. How cool is that ?! Imagine how romantic and amazing it is to skate in such a historic structure. It looks very nice.

Make My Trip says you can use this ice rink in December, January and February.

14 people didn’t like it at the beginning

People are so wild about the Eiffel Tower these days that it definitely feels like it would always have been. But no, that’s not true at all.

Make My Trip says people were upset when it was built and thought it would ‘ruin the beauty of Paris’.

13 It costs 20,000 light bulbs in the evening

The Telegraph says that 20,000 light bulbs illuminate the Eiffel Tower in the evening.

We know that it takes a lot of light bulbs … but it would be hard to imagine such a huge number because it can be difficult for our brains to quantify things like this. It looks so beautiful.

12 Both Nintendo and the Eiffel Tower date from 1889

Do Nintendo and the Eiffel Tower have anything in common? Our first instinct would be to say no … but as Interesting Engineering notes, they both started in the same year, 1889. That’s a very cool fact to learn about the Eiffel Tower and something that we might not have guessed.

11 The Eiffel Tower would not last forever

We would assume that the Eiffel Tower was meant to last forever, because it is visited by so many tourists all the time.

But as Interesting Engineering says, that’s not true. It would be there from 1889 to 1909 and then it would be. Because it had a great antenna for radio, it survived.

10 You can use the post office in the tower

Travel And Leisure says there is a post office in the Eiffel Tower. That would be enough to learn, but this is even better: you can use it. Be sure to check this out if you are traveling to Paris soon. Is the Eiffel Tower not that interesting?!

9 The tower has been a few different colors

History.com says the Eiffel Tower was yellow in 1899 and then red / brown in 1889.

We are so used to seeing the color it is today that it is hard to imagine. It’s especially hard to imagine that the Eiffel Tower is yellow … but we bet it was quite a sight to see.

8 It had car ads in the 20s and 30s

CN Traveler says that Citroën cars used to have advertisements on the Eiffel Tower. This is so wild to think about, because nowadays it is rare to have advertisements on a monument like this. But this is certainly what happened in the 20s and 30s.

7 In 1891 someone tried to copy it in London

Interesting engineering says that Edward Watkin wanted an Eiffel tower in London, England. He tried to make this happen in 1891.

We have not succeeded, as we can see, because there is none in London, but this is interesting to hear about. London has so many tourist attractions and this would add another to the list.

6 The top of the tower has an apartment

Travel And Leisure says that the tower was named after Gustave Eiffel and that he had an apartment at the top of the tower.

You can really visit it today, which is something fun to do during your stay in Paris and that you can certainly look forward to.

5 It should be a 30-minute journey to the first floor

We know that the Eiffel Tower is super long … and we can imagine it would be quite an achievement to climb all those stairs. But how long would it take to reach the first floor?

According to Interesting Engineering, it is a 3-minute journey for most people to get to the first floor.

4 The Chrysler building is larger than the Eiffel Tower

You can easily see the Eiffel Tower as the tallest building ever, but that is absolutely not the case.

According to Rd.com, the Chrysler building is longer than the Eiffel Tower. While the tower is 984 feet, Chrysler is 1,046 and has been since it was built in 1930.

3 Do not take pictures of the tower in the evening

Even though you see tons of pictures of the Eiffel Tower when it’s dark, it’s actually not something that people should do, which is good to know.

According to Rd.com: “Technically, even today it is illegal to publish a photo of the illuminated tower at night without the permission of France.”

2 It has two restaurants

There are of course many restaurants in Paris, but did you know that there are many places to dine in the Eiffel Tower itself?

Mental Floss says there are two restaurants: Le Jules Verne on the second floor and 58 Tour Eiffel on the first floor. There is also a champagne bar on top.

1 60 tonnes of paint is required and touch-ups take place when 7 years have passed

The Eiffel Tower looks beautiful, what kind of love and attention is needed to make it look like this? Mental Floss says that after 7 years it is time to repaint the Eiffel Tower. 60 tons of paint are needed.

How soon can we go to Paris and see the Eiffel Tower in person?!