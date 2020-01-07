20 incredible photos that show how different traveling by plane was 50 years ago

Loading...

Air traffic has changed a lot over the years. Flying will always be exciting because it is a means to get to new places or locations that are not accessible to cars or other modes of transport. However, boarding a flight is not the luxury opportunity it once was.

However, not all changes in the industry are negative. Many changes have been made that make flying safer and more affordable for the average person. So we have compiled a list with some incredible photos that show how different flying is today. You will have to judge whether it is better to catch an airplane than in the “Golden Age” of flying.

20 You boarded the plane from the asphalt

When people started flying, they boarded planes from the asphalt. It was not a pleasant experience to take your luggage up the stairs in the blistering cold or blistering heat. Nowadays, jet bridges offer comfort to passengers boarding their flights by keeping them out of the weather.

19 flight attendants were mostly women

Traditionally, pilots were male and flight attendants female. However, this position has shifted considerably over the years. In the past, all flight attendants were called flight attendants, which is a gender-related term. But nobody calls them anymore. These days anyone can become a stewardess.

18 Flying was pretty luxurious

Most planes were pretty nice in the beginning. Flying was expensive and only the rich could afford to travel regularly. With the extra costs, however, you could enjoy some luxury that you will no longer see on a regular flight.

17 There was less technology on board

You didn’t have access to cell phones and other modern luxuries when you used to fly. You cannot make business calls or use Wi-Fi on the plane while traveling. You had to wait until you arrived to take care of urgent tasks.

16 babies were stored above the head

We are so grateful that traveling by plane is no longer accompanied by “air beds”. In the past, babies flew in these hammock-like constructions that were attached to upper trays with claw-like clamps. Traveling with a baby on your lap may not be comfortable, but it seems much safer.

15 people changed clothes when they flew

Flying in the “Golden Age” of air travel people dressed in their most beautiful clothes. You didn’t see people wearing sweat and tennis shoes, because catching a flight was like attending a good dinner or cocktail party and people wanted to look their best.

14 There was much more legroom on planes

Wherever you sat, you had enough legroom. There weren’t many passengers, so planes had fewer seats. With fewer seats, there was more room to stretch out and become comfortable during the duration of your flight, which made the experience more enjoyable.

13 overhead compartments were open

Open overhead compartments are something that we are happy with that the aviation industry has left in the past. The design makes little sense because flight crew members warn passengers to be careful when opening the upper compartments because luggage may shift during flight.

12 There were not many passengers on flights

Years ago you may have been on board an airplane with very few other passengers and you never had to worry about being bumped from your flight. Now every position on the plane has someone and an airline may even ask you to give up your seat due to overbooking.

11 There were far fewer people at the airport

Fewer people flying meant that there were not that many people at the airport. So you didn’t have to arrive two hours early to be at the gate on time. You had to check in at a counter, but with so few people it didn’t take long.

10 aircraft had different seating configurations

Strange seat configurations were not uncommon on planes in the past. There were usually a few rows of seats, as well as groups of seats. Seats were also not that strict, and some planes even had couches or lounges with open space.

9 passengers were offered more facilities for comfort

On some flights you can request a pillow and blanket, but these facilities are rarely available. When a plane transports them, they usually have only a few on board. In the past, airlines provided this and many other facilities for every passenger.

8 The food was actually good

In the past, flying was a decent meal that few passengers reject. If you are lucky enough to have a meal on board, it is probably not a meal that you will like. Airlines began to cut costs by eliminating the quality meals they had once served every passenger.

7 There were piano lounges on planes

Once there were piano lounges on planes. These were areas where you could mix and mix with other passengers. Or you can enjoy a drink and snacks on the way to your destination. Nowadays you only find these kinds of things on top international flights.

6 You were served with a full meal inflight

Gone are the days when you can expect a full meal on the plane. On a domestic flight you are lucky enough to get a bag of pretzels. On longer trips or in the first class you might get a little more, but nothing like the multi-course meal passengers enjoyed years ago.

5 You could move freely through the cabin

If you’ve flown recently, you know, the pilot rarely turns off the seat belt symbol. In the past, on the other hand, you could move more freely through the cabin. Almost whenever you want, you can make a trip to the toilet or stretch your legs.

4 Each seat was a good seat

Of course some seats were better than others. However, almost every place on the plane was comfortable. You were not stuffed in tight places like passengers are today. Plus, with so few passengers on the flight, if you didn’t like your seat, you could choose another one.

3 Inflight Entertainment is very different

Now almost every aircraft has a screen for every passenger to enjoy a range of entertainment options. On flights in the past you were lucky enough to have a movie on board and if you did, everyone on the plane had to watch the same movie on the same television.

2 The cockpit crew met you

In the past, everything revolved around the passenger. You got what you wanted when you flew. This is not the case today. You get what you get, and you shouldn’t complain about it. If you do that, the airline will gladly kick you off the plane.

1 You were allowed to visit the cockpit

The days that passengers could visit the cockpit of a plane during a flight are long gone. That’s right; you used to be able to visit the cockpit while the plane was in the air. However, new rules now restrict passengers to enter this restricted area.