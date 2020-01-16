20 images of strange things that we can only find in space

The space is where the impossible happens.

Since the beginning, only a staggering 4 percent of the total universe has been explored by the human race (the possibilities are endless), and with recent developments in the space industry, the world might long for another space competition.

Private companies are leading the way and governments are working together to conquer the world above us. It is not a question of whether, but when can we finally explore the remaining 96 percent?

This list proves that you cannot count extraterrestrial life from the equation. Space is a big question mark and the further you go, the crazier it gets. From solar flares that can destroy the entire Milky Way, to extraterrestrial artifacts, come join us as we count down 20 images of things we can only find in space.

20 Solar storm versus earth

via Flickr

Our planet is just a very small dot compared to the sun. The image above made by NASA shows how a solar flare can kill our beloved planet in just one bite. The sun can fire these torches without warning and it only takes a few days to reach the earth. An IMPORTANT has not affected Earth since 1859. If it happened, everything from your cell phone to the International Space Station would lose power.

19 Best place to see the northern lights (from the ISS)

via NASA

The ISS has the best seats for the Aurora Borealis light show. According to Mike Hopkins, an astronaut aboard the ISS, “the photo does not do justice to the Northern Lights”. If we could only see the dancing neon lights, we would seize the opportunity. The northern lights are caused by collisions of natural gas particles with those of the sun.

18 trees grown in space

via Pinterest

This lonely, floating bonsai watches over the earth and is just one of the creative projects of Azuma Makoto. Azuma wants to create an “exobiotanica” garden on the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere. He has been working with space agencies since 2014 to launch orchids, trees and other plant species for his various works of art. Space waste? Maybe not.

17 Two galaxies collide

via Nerdist

According to NASA, the Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies will collide in the same way as the photo about 230 million light-years away. It shows two parallel universes (merged into one: NGC 6052). We may have to expect that a beautiful space war will take place when the Milky Way and Andromeda merge in 4 billion years from now.

16 Astronaut drifts away to the final border

via Reddit

Astronaut Bruce McCandless is caught above trying out his new gadget: the Manned Maneuvering Unit. He served as the first test pilot of the jetpack, not afraid to float a few meters from his vessel, and the only thing that protected him from collapse was the seat belt of the peloton. Fortunately, the test proved successful and the suit is currently on display at the Johnson Space Center at NASA.

15 odd Mars dunes

via NASA

The sand on the deserts of Mars moves a little weird (like water). According to Space.com, there is not enough wind energy on Mars to move things around, so the motion can be attributed to extraterrestrial factors that even geologists here on Earth could not answer now. However, it can be caused by changes in altitude and temperature, NASA reports, as they are currently investigating the dunes of Mars.

14 Wait a moment for the best life

via NASA

There are many things that can go wrong in this photo. First of all, this is the first American space walk ever performed by Ed White during the Gemini 4 mission. He encountered a minor problem (White had run out of fuel for his oxygen gun in the last three minutes), but was able to pull himself to the pod. The entire mission lasted 23 minutes, probably the longest 23 minutes of its life.

13 Marsfish fossil

via Cnet

MarsAver from NASA broke the internet when it brought back images of strange shapes from the surface and led many conspiracy theorists to draw conclusions (uh oh). The image above shows a fish-shaped fossil. Could this be proof of an ocean that once existed on the red planet?

12 Toxic cloud from Jupiter

via Morezprav.cz

Jupiter is like an abstract painting. But a murderous abstract painting, and these colorful stripes are actually fierce storms. Jupiter’s most famous Great Red Spot is the largest with a diameter of about 1.3 times the size of the earth. The earth is just peanuts compared to Jupiter.

11 Lagoon nebula: Beautiful but deadly

via NBC News

No, this is not a computer-generated piece. It was actually taken by the Hubble telescope. The star in the middle is 200,000 times brighter, as reported by HubbleSite, and is responsible for the entire appearance, a colorful mixture of gases and particles known as a nebula. The entire region is a deadly burst of radiation and solar power, enough to kill an entire planet.

10 The new earth: TOI 700D

via NASA

NASA’s TEST Planet Hunter has discovered its first planet (named TOI 700D) in a habitable zone of its guest star. The new planet is comparable in size and mass to the earth, with the planet having a radius of 1.19 times the earth and weighing almost double. The recent discoveries of exoplanets have led to speculation of extraterrestrial life among UFO hunters and theorists.

9 Space’s Only Cleanup Program: RemoveDebris

via Wikimedia Commons

The REMOVEDebris is an experimental project from Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd designed to test and present various methods of disposing of space debris. So far, only 4 methods have been tested, including a net, harpoon and a towing sail. The spacecraft was launched alongside the SpaceX Dragon.

8 Hyperion: weirdest moon in the entire universe?

via YouTube

This looks like the same asteroid that nearly killed Superman. And just when you thought that moons are perfectly circular, you think again. Pictured above is one of the 82 unique moons of Saturn, Hyperion. It is the first irregularly shaped moon that is discovered and is actually not 100% rock solid. The surface is usually made of water and ice and looks like a giant sponge.

7 Mimas: The Real-life Death Star

through the sun

Also one of the moons of Saturn, Mimas, probably hides a super weapon and is connected to the Galactic empire. Just look at the huge impact crater. In reality, Mimas is the smallest rounded astronomical body that exists (with a diameter of 246 miles). The distinctive impact crater is also slightly larger than Australia.

6 Proof Of Martian Life (A Spoon?)

via Cnet

Another artifact was found on the red planet. Could this be proof that Martians invented spoons before the people did? Probably not. This “spoon” is only part of a rock formation and is more of an optical illusion because of the way the photo was taken. “There is no spoon” as stated in a NASA report.

5 Last broadcast from Starman

via CNBC

Starman (a mannequin) was sitting in the driver’s seat of Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster when it orbited in 2018 and has since driven countless miles into space and gone where no car has ever been. From August 2019, it has completed its first orbit around the sun and Elon plans to bring another vehicle to catch up with the roadster.

4 alien matter found on the moon

via UrbanCube

This is another one for conspiracy theorists: the Chinese robber found traces of a colorful substance on the dark side of the moon as it navigated during a mission. The material is said to be ‘glassy’ and scientists concluded that it may have come from meteors that crashed onto the surface of the moon.

3 Feeling helpless (while watching a super Typhoon Ravage Earth)

via NASA

Not only can you find a breathtaking view of nature on top of the space station, but you can also sit in the front row for some of the biggest disasters. Above is the Super Typhoon Maysak on its way to Micronesia. As an astronaut you feel a bit guilty while you float comfortably on top of the ISS.

2 Venus’ gaseous surface

via BC Bits

These are the only pictures that Venera 13 took before surrendering to the immense pressure (more than 100 times stronger than the earth) and being crushed by the dense atmosphere. Since then, no lander has come close and future missions are planned, but none have ever been carried out.

1 last known photos of Cassini before diving into Saturn

via NASA

Cassini’s journey gave us more questions than answers, and these two images were farewell gifts. It was one of NASA’s most ambitious missions, but had to end when it crashed into the ringed planet in 2017. Space is the final limit and we must accept that we cannot yet explore the whole … not yet.